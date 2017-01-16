Democrats Fail to Mention that Info in Hacked Emails was Genuine

Since Donald Trump’s unexpected victory, Democrats have been trying to delegitimize his historic upset.

U.S. Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), who sent shock waves through the media echo chamber this weekend when he said in an NBC interview, “I don’t see this president-elect as a legitimate president. I think the Russians participated in helping this man get elected. And they helped destroy the candidacy of Hillary Clinton.” Former Clinton campaign spokesman Brian Fallon went on CNN Friday to chime in as well.

Talk about a snow job.

Clinton didn’t lose the election due to alleged Russian hacking. She lost because she was a flawed candidate who ran a bad campaign. But facts always get in the way when you’re an out-of-touch liberal trying to play the blame game.

Since Clinton’s crushing defeat, Democrats have refused to take personal responsibility. The Election Deniers keep looking for scapegoats. They’ve blamed WikiLeaks, FBI Director James Comey, and even sexism … Clinton campaign operatives whined she was “overly” scrutinized for being a woman. Laughable, given that Donald Trump’s every move and tweet was scrutinized going back decades.

But the finger-pointing didn’t stop there. Dems continued to blame anything and everything for Clinton’s loss: Bernie Sanders, the alt-right, the Electoral College … the list goes on.

I’ll tell you real reasons Clinton lost. In addition to failing to campaign in key battleground states, she lacked an inspiring message. Hillary thought she could win by (A) riding Obama’s coattails and (B) attacking Trump.

Never mind that she alienated voters with her “Pay to Play” family foundation, her Wall Street ties or her failure to maintain national security by insisting on doing government business on a private email server — all to dodge public scrutiny. After the lies she told from “I didn’t send or receive any classified emails,” to blaming a video for the terrorist attack that killed four Americans in Benghazi, voters got skittish.

Add to it skyrocketing Obamacare premiums and her goose was cooked — quite apart from any alleged hacking.

Remember, Vladimir Putin didn’t announce Obamacare costs were going up double digits on average in 2017 — the Health and Human Services Department did — right before the election.

But no matter, Dems are still trying to delegitimize Trump’s victory. Can you imagine if GOP members of Congress called Obama’s presidency in 2008 or 2012 illegitimate? They would’ve been called racist. If Clinton won this election and Republicans said her presidency wasn’t legitimate, they’d be called sexist. It would be the War on Women all over again.

The double standards abound.

Bottom line: Dems are sore losers and should get over it. Come Friday, Donald J. Trump is our president.

Adriana Cohen is host of the “Adriana Cohen Show” airing Wednesdays at noon on Boston Herald Radio. Follow her on Twitter @AdrianaCohen16.

