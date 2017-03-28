Democrats Demand Probe Of Trump’s Travel Expenses to Mar-a-Lago

(UPI) — The Government Accountability Office watchdog has agreed to review the costs and security precautions related to President Donald Trump’s travel and visits to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla.
The GAO’s announcement comes after a request for an investigation from leading congressional Democrats. Since the inauguration, Trump has spent 17 days of his 67 days in office either at Mar-a-Lago or flying up to Washington, D.C, and down to Florida five separate times on Air Force One, The Washington Post reported.
Trump’s travel requires protection from the Secret Service, the U.S. Coast Guard and from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, though the government has not disclosed the cost.
Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island and Tom Udall of New Mexico, as well as Rep. Elijah E. Cummings. D-Md., wrote a letter to GAO chief Gene L. Dodaro in which they said they were “deeply concerned” about the potential costs.
Judicial Watch: New Obama Travel Costs Bring Eight-Year Total over $96 Million
The Democrats also questioned whether the Trump Organization, which owns the Mar-a-Lago property, was charging the government “fair and appropriate” rates for the use of the property at the service of the president.
President Trump Will Donate His White House Salary at the End of the Year
Though Trump owns the Trump Organization, he resigned from his positions and gave those responsibilities to his two adult sons, Eric and Don Jr., who now run the company. The Trump Organization, to avoid conflicts of interest, said it would donate profits from foreign companies to the U.S. Treasury Department at the end of each of Trump’s years as president.
The GAO’s investigation will look into what measures have been put in place to protect classified information and to provide secure communications for Trump while he is away from the White House, especially at Mar-a-Lago; what type of security screening the Secret Service carries out for guests and visitors at Mar-a-Lago; what measures the Secret Service and the U.S. Defense Department have taken to ensure fees they charge for Mar-a-Lago trips are “fair and reasonable; and whether the Treasury Department has received payments resulting from profits at hotels owned or operated by Trump.
POLITICO reported that Mar-a-Lago does not keep track of the identity of guests who visit the estate on a routine basis, even when Trump is present. Members of the club call the front desk to give the names of their guests, including for ballroom parties, but they do not have to submit details such as the guests’ middle initial, birth date or Social Security number, which would be needed to conduct background checks. Neither the Secret Service nor Mar-a-Lago conduct background checks at the estate.
Copyright 2016 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI’s prior written consent.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Democrats Demand Probe Of Trump’s Travel Expenses to Mar-a-Lago,
And where are the expense reports for Michelle’s expensive Spain trip, the Obama’s multiple Valley Forge vacations, their Hawaii vacations, the numerous golf trips, etc. etc. etc…
Don’t forget their NUMEROUS trips to Martha’s Vineyard, Warpfield. I’m sure THOSE set us back a few mill, too!
It is estimated that the O & family vacation trips for 8 years cost taxpayers more than $100,000,000.00. President Trump is working for $1 and going to Florida to work much of the weekend and Dems are questioning that. What rats Dems are…
And don’t forget they took Michelle’s mother along on every trip.
I would be interested in hearing the expense account particulars of Pocahontas and no longer relevant Lewis as well.
Democrat Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, Tom Udall of New Mexico, and Rep. Elijah E. Cummings. D-Md. are a group of worthless and grossly overpaid career politicians who have made absolutely no worthwhile contributions to the USA.
They are a bunch of ugly swamp creatures and racist cry baby snowflakes who can’t accept the fact that all their millions of fraudulent votes called in by their Clinton Foundation bribed precinct managers could not get Hillary elected.
I know that she does not think before she speaks. What a hypocrite. No issues with OBummer & his family tho, thats OK. Its too obvious that she is biased and hates our President. She doesn’t even try to hide it. How do people stay in office with outright slanted ideas.
Maybe Elizabeth thinks that this will make us forget how she played Senators and Indians.She need only hide in shame.
I understand there is going to be a committee set up to see if the Trumps turn the lights off when they leave a room or are they wasting taxpayer money by leaving the lights on. Is there no end to the petty attempts by the Dems to harass President Trump. And where was all this fiscal worry every time Obama went to play golf or the family went off on some trip or even when President Obama flew somewhere only to have Michelle and the rest of his family fly out only hours later duplicating the entire trip. #Hypocrites.
She is a liar and a hypocrite – so, she has no shame.
When Bush spent 120 million on the inaugural party, the press went crazy. When Obama spent 160 million, they were silent. (Personally, I think both are obscene.) Same here. When Obama was globe-trotting at tax payer expense, there wasn’t a peep. Liars and hypocrites.
The accounting should be the same, regardless of which party – one of many reasons the Founders opposed political parties.
Seriously? Where was their call for an investigation into the MOOCH jetting off to Spain and all over the globe on shopping expeditions and vacations, along with her entire ENTOURAGE of hangers-on?
How about her and Obama ALWAYS taking SEPARATE PLANES when they traveled? And ordering a separate plane for their freaking DOG? NO curiosity about THOSE extravagant travel habits and what they cost us taxpayers in security, etc.?
Obviously the lying Commucrats are scraping the bottom of the barrel for excuses to attack Trump, having used them all UP. These trouble-making LOSERS need to accept that the voters threw them out of power for a reason, then sit down and SHUT UP.
$96 million for the President Obama’s vacations but not a penny for President Trump. (For you youngsters who never had a good American history course, this is a takeoff on “Millions for defense but not a cent for tribute’ by one of our presidents) Democrat politicians are such hypocrites.
Other comments have fairly well covered Obama’s use of government funds for weekly vacations, as well as those of Michelle for her and her kids and mother. Missing from this tally is the almost weekly trips Obama took for the purposes of fund raising. This, too, required Secret Service, use of Air Force One, hotels, dinners and etc. Odd that all of these expenses were acceptable to the corrupt liberals at the time, but as soon as Trump became president, they transformed to fiscal hawks.
Why was not Warren concerned about money spent on :
1) Michell O’s vacation travel expenses taken without Barrak, (i.e Africa $100,000,000)
2) Obamas family vacations (estimated at more than 70, million before Barraks last year in office)
3) Then there are Barrak’s golf days. 306 days played a many locations outside the DC area.
Why no question by Warren on the Obamas? … because she is trying to get politically noticed and , like other democrats, are hypocrites.
Sources:
A) a list of all obamas golfing days and locations where they were played:
http://obamagolfcounter.com/
B)The Obamas vacations ;
http://www.investors.com/politics/andrew-malcolm/obama-vacation-expenses-already-exceed-70-million-dollars/
C) Michell’s African Vacation = $100,000,000 … one “vacation” that is the tip of M’s spending of taxpayer money https://downtrend.com/71superb/michelle-obamas-african-vacation-just-cost-us-100-million
Couldn’t help but LMAO when I saw this headline! After the tab that O, Mooch and Mooch’s mother ran up? Gotta be kidding me!!~
Check out that dimwit Pelosi’s travel expenses.
Let’s probe the Obama’s flying on separate planes or Nancy Pelosi using the Airforce as her private airline including the liquor at taxpayer’s expense. At least Mr. Trump owns the former Margaret Merriweather Post estate, were the Obamas’ accomodations at private estates so above board? Yes, probes may be in order, but they should be cast as far awide as possible.
Anyone who does not see the absolute hypocrisy, especially among the most verbose members of the entire Democratic Parry, has a derious physical infirmity! This, considering the millions upon millions spent on vacations by the Obamas, is the epitome of hypocricy!! I am sick to death pf the entire Democrat sound!!!
While we’re at let’s do all of congress too.
Just Think Most of these comments are only about the vacation expenses of obama they really need to look at the obama over the top unreasonably expensive resorts filled with unnecessary people and a peek at the travel expenses of some leading congress and senate democrats and maybe the republicans also, there are some over the top rinos there that need to be chastised also
Is there no limit the secular progressive Democrats will sink too. Obama having 2 AF One going on vacation, one for him and one for his wife and family. Never mind all the support vehicles to carry his golf cart and clubs. The hipocrasy has no limits.
The republicans should counter with a formal, written demand for 100% cost analysis of ALL of obama and families trips where more than immediate family and secret service personnel were included.
And pay particular attention to the Mumbai vacation where a Carrier Battle Group was required just off shore to provide adequate protection to the bammie and crew.
Last I heard it was over TWO BILLION including the battle group that was billed to the DEFENSE BUDGET.
What a bunch of hypocrits! All the trips BHO and his family took. That was ok, huh? Geesh!
Don’t forget the obummer’s 2009 dinner date to NYC on Air Force One.
Not until Trump’s costs exceed the Obama family’s holidays. Remember the separate planes, Air Force One and AF-1-1/2, because they didn’t like to travel together?
Yeah those things are going after TRUMP but never said anything about the 10s of millions that bamba spent not its travel. Trump for the most part is paying his own way bamba boy was nothing but a leach.
Withdraw all the SS protection from their beloved messiah and his family, and especially, pull all the 24/7 security off of that private island where he’s writing his memoirs! That money can be used to protect the current, in office, WORKING President!