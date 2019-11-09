Home » Fresh Ink News

Democrats demand pay for illegals caught in MS ICE raids; many worked with Americans’ stolen ID

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 6:55 am November 9, 2019
12

House Homeland Security Committee chairman, U. S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., left, listens as committee member U.S. Rep. Al Green, D-Tex., questions witnesses on the effects of an Aug. 7, 2019 ICE raid in Mississippi which resulted in nearly 700 workers being arrested at seven chicken processing plants, during a hearing at Tougaloo College, in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

House Homeland Security Chairman Bennie G. Thompson said Thursday that his committee is battling to try to make companies pay illegal immigrants snared in this summer’s raid on poultry processing plants in Mississippi.

Mr. Thompson, Mississippi Democrat, said he feared companies whose facilities were raided are pocketing the paychecks they had intended to pay to hundreds of illegal immigrants employed at seven different sites.

“They should have received a paycheck,” he said. “We’ve been working with various agencies to make sure that happens.”

Nearly 700 illegal immigrants were arrested in the Aug. 7 operation, which saw U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement carry out a half-dozen search warrants on businesses where the agency had developed information during an 18-month investigation.

The operation enraged Democrats on Capitol Hill, including Mr. Thompson, who said ICE didn’t do enough to accommodate children of those snared in the raids.

“Will families be forced to send children back to a country they have never seen or speak the language of, or grow up here without any parents? What happens when these children are U.S. citizens?” he said Thursday, as he kicked off a hearing at Tougaloo College, near some of the raid sites.

Mr. Thompson complained that the businesses raided have yet to face criminal charges for employing the illegal immigrants.

William Truly, mayor of Canton, Mississippi, agreed, saying his office never got a notification, and so “nothing was in place for the children of the arrestees.”

And he questioned the need to arrest the unauthorized workers.

“They’re not gang members, they’re not rapists, they’re not murderers,” he said.

But Jere Miles, ICE’s special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations in the New Orleans office, said they discovered 400 people among those they arrested who were working on fraudulent IDs.

“They stole the IDs of 400 U.S. citizens,” he said. “Where’s their voice.”

He demanded Democrats say whether they thought that was a serious crime deserving of attention — at which point Mr. Thompson cut him off.

“Be quiet,” the chairman instructed him.

Under questioning, Mr. Miles admitted that he didn’t know the operations happened on the first day of school in many of the jurisdictions.

He said ICE may have made a mistake by failing to notify at least one of the local school districts so it could be aware that parents might be in custody and unable to pick up their children.

“Then I would say it was an oversight,” he said.

No Republican lawmakers attended the field hearing, giving Democrats free rein to criticize ICE’s decision-making.

One frequent complaint was that ICE has not charged any of the companies involved.

“You picked on the undocumented persons, to the exclusion of the employers,” said Rep. Al Green, Texas Democrat.

Mr. Miles told them to be patient. He said the operation, which at heart was to serve search warrants, obtained 850,000 documents from the businesses raided, and he said that’s part of the criminal investigation.

“Seven months from now, a year from now, when we finalize the investigation, there’ll be nobody thanking us for it,” he said.

He also bristled at the broader jabs from Democrats saying the illegal immigrants shouldn’t have been targeted.

“it’s one thing to sit here and say this is cruel, this is this, this is the other. But it is the law. And Congress writes the law, we don’t,” Mr. Miles said. “If you want us as a unit, as a group, to go ‘We’ll not enforce the law,’ that’s really not what we’re designed for.”

The following video from WJTV News briefly mentions ID theft but mainly portrays the illegal aliens as victims.

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 10.0/10 (3 votes cast)
Democrats demand pay for illegals caught in MS ICE raids; many worked with Americans' stolen ID, 10.0 out of 10 based on 3 ratings
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

- Advertisement -


12 Comments

MadeinAmerica33
MadeinAmerica33
8:42 am November 9, 2019 at 8:42 am

There they go again, passing around the stupid pills. That is something the Progressive Socialist Democrats have plenty of.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (9 votes cast)

backpacker
backpacker
8:55 am November 9, 2019 at 8:55 am

From the article above: “House Homeland Security Chairman Bennie G. Thompson said Thursday that his committee is battling to try to make companies pay illegal immigrants snared in this summer’s raid on poultry processing plants in Mississippi”.
Hey Bennie, we loyal (Conservative) Americans, should give you a “paycheck” to the gallows and then you will go straight to ****, where you will meet the devil, you TRAITOR.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (4 votes cast)

Pacifino
Pacifino
9:26 am November 9, 2019 at 9:26 am

The US is becoming a nation of fools. The election of obama, al puke green and bernie thompson, omar, ratchida, cortex, pressly, schiff, nadler, booker, waters, etc is sufficient proof. There are and have been plenty of black candidates who are honest and with virtue, for government roles, president, etc. i. e. Herman Cain, Condeleeza Rice, Ben Carson, etc. But they are not sorry enough, they are not criminal protecting enough, etc.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (6 votes cast)

Jota_
Jota_
9:28 am November 9, 2019 at 9:28 am

“Under questioning, Mr. Miles admitted that he didn’t know the operations happened on the first day of school in many of the jurisdictions.”

Why should anyone care? Their parents don’t or they would not have enrolled them knowing they could be deported

Democrats don’t care about anyone but themselves. Always putting on a show for the naïve and stupid to get their votes

Am certain there are 400 voters who had their lives impacted by having their ID stolen who would like the Democrats to give that some thought

Democrats are disgusting and despicable who gather the votes of the morally impaired who don’t have a clue Democrats are only in this for themselves and will devour them at the earliest opportunity

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (6 votes cast)

Necrosapien
Necrosapien
9:30 am November 9, 2019 at 9:30 am

Not only did they break our immigration laws, many of them stole a US citizens ID. Lock them up NOW and DEPORT them and their ENTIRE family, kids included. I know for a fact that a textile plant where I live has a large percentage of workers who are illegals. But during ICE co-op raids, our Republican sheriff gave the plant owners prior warning of the raid so o illegals would be found that day. He did tnis because of the owners backing of his election campaign. Now I have a problem trusting this sheriff. Never did trust the plant owners.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (6 votes cast)

PatriotUSA
PatriotUSA
9:41 am November 9, 2019 at 9:41 am

Enough of this nonsense. Throw them the hell out and build the damn wall.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (5 votes cast)

Max daddy
Max daddy
9:48 am November 9, 2019 at 9:48 am

They’re not gang members, they’re not rapists, they’re not murderers,”

They stole the IDs of 400 U.S. citizens,” he said. “Where’s their voice.

Be quiet,” the chairman instructed him.

This is where we are folks. Law abiding citizens are to keep quiet while our Republic is given away.

In my opinion the companies ill gotten gains should go to charity.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

roy32
roy32
9:53 am November 9, 2019 at 9:53 am

The more outrageous and illogical the Democrat are the more their ‘ship of fools’ constituents vote them in. Virginia is now a Blue State. Ignorance is bliss until these idiots discover they will all become slaves of the state, just like the citizens of Venezuela, Cuba and California.
Freedom will be removed while anger, poverty and crime explode in these ‘Blue’ states.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

Teri Eggert
Teri Eggert
9:58 am November 9, 2019 at 9:58 am

Having worked years with the issue of ID theft, before retirement. I have no sympathy for illegals. I know the cost that they inflict not only to the person that had their ID stolen. What is ignored is the cost to business, that extend credit to these thieves, based on stolen ID. No telling, how else the victim of ID theft is effected, if crimes are committed under their name.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

Repossess America
Repossess America
9:59 am November 9, 2019 at 9:59 am

Do any of you for one minute, think that scum bag cares anything about the illegals? It’s all about taking care of the illegals to build up their voter base. They do such as this and then tell them, remember who let you have that check, who let you stay in America, etc, etc., after they give them the right to vote, which they will, if they get away with letting them stay in America. They will tell us that this is their home country now, so they should be able to vote. And they direct them to all vote democrat. Same with the blacks, They give them gifts and then ask for their vote. And they are stupid enough to vote for them.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

Repossess America
Repossess America
10:02 am November 9, 2019 at 10:02 am

So that idiot did not address the issue of them breaking our laws by sneaking into America, he did not address the issue of them stealing the i d of Americans, he did not address the issue of them working without a permit, but had a fit about their illegally earned paycheck????? That’s a democrat for you. But then again his lack of intelligence does not surprise me.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

nopowder
nopowder
10:02 am November 9, 2019 at 10:02 am

Figure out how much they all would have gotten paid, multiply by 10000, fine the companies that amount then send the money to Trump to help pay for the wall.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

Leave a Reply



escort ordu kıbrıs escort escort izmit escort bordumr escort rize escort konya escort kırklareli escort van halkalı escort escort erzurum escort sivas escort samsun escort tokat