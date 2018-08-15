Democrats demand DHS un-deport illegal alien parents

Democratic senators demanded Tuesday that the federal government bring into the U.S. hundreds of deported illegal-immigrant parents, letting them back into the country to reunite with their children and make new asylum claims.
The parents were part of the families snared in the chaos surrounding President Trump’s zero-tolerance border policy.
Nearly 400 of those parents who were deported with their children still here in the U.S. should be given the chance to come back, and then be released into the communities while they argue for permanent protections, the senators said.
“DHS should offer these parents an opportunity to return to the United States on a grant of humanitarian parole … to reunite with their child. Such reunited families in turn should be released into the community to pursue claims for asylum or other forms of protection for which they may be eligible,” wrote the senators, in a letter spearheaded by Sen. Kamala Harris, California Democrat.
Homeland Security dismissed the demand.
“We are under no legal obligation to admit aliens who have been removed back into the United States,” a department official said. “We will continue to work on reunifications and will comply with court orders.”
The government has managed to reunite or release to other sponsors about 2,000 children who were separated.
But in hundreds of other cases the parents were either released into the interior of the U.S. or, more often, deported, while their children remained in government custody.
Several court cases are arguing over how those children and parents should be treated.
In a hearing in federal district court in the District of Columbia, a judge prodded the government and immigrant-rights activists over whether a deported parent has a right to return to the U.S. to be reunited — and whether that then entitles them to stay here while their children’s asylum claims are heard.
A judge in California who has overseen the family reunifications is also deciding on similar questions.
The government says parents who were deported without their children had a chance to have their children come with them, but waived those rights in order to give their children an independent chance at legal status in the U.S.
Federal lawyers say the parents could also choose to be deported with their children — but they have resisted the suggestion that parents should be readmitted to the U.S., or that they should have their cases tied to that of their children.
“It’s a question of the parents’ free choice,” Scott Stewart, a Justice Department lawyer, told Judge Paul L. Friedman.
The judge, though, seemed skeptical.
“Don’t the children have a right to pursue asylum?” he wondered.
The Democratic senators said both children and parents involved in the separations should be given a new chance to make their cases.
The senators said they believed some parents were pressured into agreeing to be deported, either with or without their children.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Instead, send the children to their home country, and reunite them with their parents there. Everybody is happy. We do not want the parents, or their children here. It should be a requirement that parents take their children with them when they are deported, not a choice.
Kamala Harris should be charged with treason, jailed, and put on trial. Her Senator elect status should be invalidated, because she does not support the constitution, and that is a requirement to be a Senator.
First, Kamala doesn’t have a working brain and worked her way up by bedding. Thousands of children came by train and others sent alone to America. So, yes, just round them, give them a packed meal, and send those now thousands more back on trains to Mexico even if we have to shove that train over the border. Democrats are so brain dead they just can’t stop showing stupidity and cupidity. Many supposed parents here are not claiming children because they don’t want them. Others don’t want them because then they have to go back to which ever country they have come from. Wake up. WE DO NOT WANT THE ILLEGAL ALIENS HERE WHETHER CHILD OR ADULT!
Well said. I would love to know who’s bright idea it was to leave the kids here and NOT reunite them when sending the parents back? Neither the parents NOR the children are wanted here when they come illegally. Why would we, the USA, want the responsibility of raising and taking care of kids and turning them in to orphans? We are suppose to feel for the parents that do care a whit for their children? First they make them travel for thousands of miles to another country and then they abandon them? They are totally unfit. And NO! That does NOT mean they should be OUR responsibility. They need to be sent home and let THEIR country take care of them!
One has to wonder just what part of “illegal alien” the democrats refuse to comprehend. Regardless of their being children or adults they are still illegal. There again, with the criminals within the democrat party their idiocy is easier to understand. It is not acceptable and gives one a major argument to NEVER vote for any democrat. Especially since there is absolutely no justice ever meted out to them for their crimes.
As criminals who have broken our laws, they deserve to be deported. And Kamala Harris needs to be asked what she did to achieve the position she has. Rumor has it . . .
If Kamala Harris and her buds want there here so bad, move them into their own houses!!!!!
If Democrats are so devoted to reuniting families, let them reunite the families in the families’ countries of origin, i.e., send the kids after the adults as soon as they can be released. Most of the deported “parents” either aren’t the actual parents anyway or are pretty casual about skipping town without their children.
Senator Kamala Harris, a Drama Queen from Communist Kalifornia. Hey Kamala, maybe we should send you to Mexico, so you can live there permanently. You are obviously a traitor to our Country, right Drama Queen Harris?
The concept is so simple that even Democrats can understand it…at least they did until they lost the House, the Senate and the White House due to a dwindling voter base. But now, they desperately need to restock said base with entitlement-dependent foreigners who will vote for those candidates who promise them the most “goodies” from our Treasury. Dems would just ignore our laws and promote open borders, amnesty and asylum for everyone wanting to enter America.
“Every sovereign nation has the authority to determine who can be a citizen and who can be present within its borders. As the nation’s former chief law enforcement officer, and a citizen who believes in the rule of law, I cannot condone anyone coming into this country illegally. We are a nation of laws. When people fail to follow the law with impunity, it encourages further disobedience and breeds disrespect for the rule of law; and that is not America.” — Alberto Gonzales, the nation’s 80th Attorney General, speech to the Austin Economics Club.
Where there is no penalty for violations, what benefit is any law?
If the parents’ asylum case was adjudicated as invalid…how exactly would the child’s asylum case be sufficiently dissimilar to result in an opposite outcome–did the parent & children come from different countries & live under different circumstances?
The “get-out-of-jail-free-card” has been to claim refugee asylum status. The standard both nationally and internationally has been fleeing from political or religious prosecution by state actors.
Under his Lordship, the Emperor Obama, his Majesty used an executive order to revise the asylum laws to also recognize “domestic abuse” and “violence” as additional valid basis for an asylum claim.
Asylum not only wins the claimant entrance into the US; but, a green-card, and an immediate claim to a myriad of “free-stuff;” welfare, food-stamps, free medical, free dental, free education, 3 free school meals each day, an “Obama-phone,” et. al.
As few places in the world are as violent as Chicago, I’m surprised that folks from there don’t head to the boarder and ask Canada for asylum. Oh, wait; Canada isn’t that stupid…they don’t recognize the decrees issued of our nation’s former King…only the US judiciary does.
Maybe some US judge will recognize Chicago asylum seekers in Memphis…at least for purposes of qualifying for the asylum-seekers taxpayer swag-bag of benefits. As the Courts seem to be writing the laws as they go…the joke may be on the US taxpayers…again!
pound sand demoncrats.
Stand your ground DHS. We The People are about to have democrat senators arrested for treason! They know damn well that when these people are released into the communities, that they disappear and become permanent democrat voters. NO, NO and NO. Send the children back to them and do not honor any asylum claims.
Illegal does not have an age requirement. They just wanted to dump their kids here so they could soak up the freebies, then chain migration would get THEM back in. Out!!!