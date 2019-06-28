Democrats brawl! Who won? Who got knocked out? Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Beto, and more!

The House and Senate came together last night on emergency funding for the southern border. This happened despite people like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blasting border security efforts. The Supreme Court says no, for now, to the citizenship question on the census. Meanwhile, the Democrats have finished their first round of debates, and boy there was some crazy stuff being said. We’ll take a look at who won, who lost, and everything in between.

Sitting through the Democrat debates on Wednesday and Thursday nights was just brutal. These people are so far left, and it just seems to be getting worse. Beto O’Rourke broke into Spanish, Julian Castro promised abortions for men, and Kamala Harris went after Joe Biden.

Also, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez voted against emergency funding for the border crisis, and the Supreme Court voted against the citizenship question on the census… for now. Check out today’s show for all the details.

