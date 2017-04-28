Democrats Block Spending Bill as Deadline Looms

Senate Democrats have blocked a quick vote on a short-term spending bill less than 30 hours before the deadline to avoid a government shutdown.

Republicans had sought approval late Thursday, with Majority Leader Mitch McConnell seeking an agreement.

But Democratic leader Chuck Schumer objected. He insists on a final deal on the overall spending bill without provisions on abortion, the environment and financial regulations that the Democrats oppose.

The House is scheduled to vote on the one-week extension on Friday morning. The deadline to have a spending bill to avoid a shutdown is midnight Friday.

Republicans and Democrats in the Senate have joined forces against the deep cuts President Donald Trump has planned for American diplomacy and foreign aid.

Forty-three senators have released a letter saying that deep cuts “would be shortsighted, counterproductive and even dangerous” at a time when the U.S. faces numerous security challenges around the world.

Trump has proposed slicing roughly $10 billion from the 2018 budget for the State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development. The cuts would help pay for a surge in U.S. military spending.

The letter’s organizers are Democratic Sen. Richard Durbin of Illinois and Republican Sen. Todd Young of Indiana. It went to leaders of the Senate Budget and Appropriations committees.

