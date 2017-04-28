Democrats Block Spending Bill as Deadline Looms

Senate Democrats have blocked a quick vote on a short-term spending bill less than 30 hours before the deadline to avoid a government shutdown.
Republicans had sought approval late Thursday, with Majority Leader Mitch McConnell seeking an agreement.
But Democratic leader Chuck Schumer objected. He insists on a final deal on the overall spending bill without provisions on abortion, the environment and financial regulations that the Democrats oppose.
The House is scheduled to vote on the one-week extension on Friday morning. The deadline to have a spending bill to avoid a shutdown is midnight Friday.
Republicans and Democrats in the Senate have joined forces against the deep cuts President Donald Trump has planned for American diplomacy and foreign aid.
Forty-three senators have released a letter saying that deep cuts “would be shortsighted, counterproductive and even dangerous” at a time when the U.S. faces numerous security challenges around the world.
Trump has proposed slicing roughly $10 billion from the 2018 budget for the State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development. The cuts would help pay for a surge in U.S. military spending.
The letter’s organizers are Democratic Sen. Richard Durbin of Illinois and Republican Sen. Todd Young of Indiana. It went to leaders of the Senate Budget and Appropriations committees.
Chucky QUEEN SISSY Schumer with Dicky QUEEN SISSY Durbin. Let the DemoRATS shut down the government. My gut feeling is McConnell and the rest of the RINOS will fold, as they are gutless coward socialists, like their DemoRAT buddies.
Go ahead and approve the large amounts the Dems want. Trump does not have to spend it.
And in related news, the dems are blackmailing trump by saying NONE Of his agenda will be passed unless he bails out Purto rico.. I am sorry but their corrupt butts PUT THEIR nation in that mess, its not OUR responsibility to pull them out of the fire..
LET THEM GO to hell.. ANd the dems right along side them..
How are the democraps stopping anything? I thought the republicans had majorities in both houses? Let’s put the blame where it belongs, the RINO’S.
baitfish-the senate rules require 60 votes to initiate debate on a bill and
to invoke cloture (which ends the debate). Once cloture is invoked then
be bill can be passed with a simple majority. The republicans have 52 votes which
is 8 shy of the required votes to move a bill forward. Majorities mean they control the agenda but not the votes. The only way votes are controlled in the congress is with super majorities in both houses. The Nuclear Option is sometimes used to suspend Senate rules however not sure if it is applicable to spending bills. America First !!!
Since the dems don’t want to do the job they were nominated for (TO SERVE THE US PEOPLE) why can’t WE the people fire them? Las ti looked, only a handful of states allowed the people to recall a sitting senator.
SHUT IT DOWN. Isnt it about time they create a budget??? It’s only been 9 years.
When i was in the mil, certain times i held a job posting where it was Mandatory for me to submit divisional budget requests to the dept head. If i didn’t, i got wrote the hell up. CAUSE i failed to adhere to REQUIREMENTS.
LAST i looked it was a CONSTITUTIONAL LAWFUL requirement that Congress submit a FULL year on budget, which is something they have not done for WELL over 9 yearrs.
YET I HAVE not heard of a single one of these cretins ever get even censured, let alone fired for failing to follow the law…
WHEN IS ENOUGH, ENOUGH~?~?~
Wouldn’t it be nice to have elected “representatives” who actually represented us and cared about the nation’s well-being? Ah, but I dream….
I am sick and tired of this BS. Senate Democrats have blocked the spending bill but Repubs are so concerned that they’ll be blame and do NOTHING! Grow a pair. We control the House, the Senate and the Presidency. As Obummer and the rest of the DemonRats said, “elections have consequences”. Let the DemonRats shut down the government. I know the liberal media will blame Repubs, so what? Like I wrote above, grow a pair.
We control the agenda but not the votes. Takes a super majority in both houses
to control the votes. Republicans do not have a SM in either chamber so unless some democrats cooperate, nothing gets done. America First !!!
I say fine. IF we republicans are gonna get blamed for shutting it down. THEN SHUT IT DOWN proper.. NO FEDERAL Funding for any FEDERAL office.. INCLUDING EACH AND EVERY SENATOR, Representative etc.. AND while its shut down, that means ALL WELFARE offices are also shut down.. and since its the DEMS that benefit the most from welfare leeches, its THEM THAT will hear it the most!
The dems want to shut down the gov so they can parade in front of the media cameras and spout their BS that it was totally the Republicans and Mr. Trump’s fault. Add another notch on their bully stick. They want to blame anyone and everyone except themselves for the dysfunction of our gov. Just like their so-called past leader. And they don’t care how they have to twist the truth or rewrite the past to do it. And they certainly don’t care for the American people who pay their salaries. We are just a means to an end. All this BS to score political favor and to try and win in 2018. They need to shut up and get to work; they need to cross the aisle and try to meet in the middle (they as in all of Congress). The media needs to stop being an offshoot of the old National Inquirer and stop being so hate-filled and bias. I am so tired of these people. Grown up already. Don’t act worse than the people you hated!
How much more are we going to take? I am tired of all these political games … the dems did this, the repubs said that. I agree with tremors1; grow a pair and start working for the American people not the special interest groups, wall street, cry babies, etc.
Chucky and friends don’t want the Pres to show he can help the economy and Chucky and friends just raise taxes and no help to the economy.
Part of me wonders WHY do we even still have a congress, when it seems that congress doesn’t do a DAMN THING to help this country only hurt it..