Democrats Block Gorsuch; Nuclear Option Deployed

The Senate has voted to “go nuclear” and eliminate the filibuster for President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee and future court picks.
The move could change the Senate and court for generations. It came Thursday on a procedural motion.
The change is dubbed “the nuclear option.” It removes a 60-vote filibuster requirement for Neil Gorsuch. The Senate is expected to confirm the appellate court judge on Friday.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has moved to change the rules of the Senate to confirm Donald Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court.
If successful, the motion would remove a 60-vote filibuster requirement for Supreme Court pick Neil Gorsuch and all future high court nominees.
The Senate is expected to vote soon on the motion, which is dubbed “the nuclear option” because it could change the Senate and the court for generations.
McConnell raised a point of order to change the rules “under the precedent set on Nov. 21, 2013,” when then-majority Senate Democrats made the same move for lower court and executive branch nominations.
The chamber is now voting on motions called by Democrats as a delaying tactic.
After the rules change, Gorsuch is expected to be confirmed Friday.
12:05 p.m.
A motion by Senate Democrats to delay the vote on Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch until April 24 has failed.
The vote was a delaying tactic by Democrats. Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer called the vote after an exchange on the floor in which he noted Republicans’ obstruction of former President Barack Obama’s nominees, including his pick for the same Supreme Court seat, Merrick Garland.
The Senate on Thursday voted 55-45 to successfully filibuster Gorsuch’s nomination. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell moved to change Senate rules to remove a 60-vote filibuster requirement for Gorsuch and all future Supreme Court nominees, reducing it to a simple majority in the 100-member Senate.
After the change, Gorsuch is expected to be confirmed Friday.
Senate Democrats have blocked President Donald Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court.
The Senate voted 55-45 to successfully filibuster the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch. Republicans are planning to unilaterally change Senate rules to remove a 60-vote filibuster requirement for Gorsuch and all future Supreme Court nominees, reducing it to a simple majority in the 100-member Senate.
Democrats opposing Gorsuch say they believe he would favor corporations over workers and would be on the far right of the court.
They are angry over the Republican blockade last year of President Barack Obama’s nominee for the same seat, Merrick Garland.
If confirmed, Gorsuch will fill the vacancy created by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in February 2016, 14 months ago.
Well the defecation has hit the rotary air impelling device now.
I think it is more like ‘This wagon is going forward, so push, pull, or get out of the way!’ You can push from behind, pull from in front, or get out of the way so you don’t get ran over, but this wagon is going forward!!!
Chucky CLOWN QUEEN BOY Schumer, go to bed with Nancy BIG MOUTH BOTOX Pelosi and her big mouth daughter. You can have Barack the Communist marry you, QUEEN BOY CLOWN!!!!!!!
The democrat liberals think of it as payback for delaying the appointment of Garland last year, but no mention of the other two B.O. substandard appointees Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan that were approved! Neither of which was as well qualified as Neil Gorsuch!!
If they wanna stand in the path, LET THEM get run the hell over..
its about time the smack was laid down on the commie democrats.
Wish they had forced the Dems to do a Mr. Smith Goes to Washington type filibuster. More than likely at least 5 of them would have died in the process…
If the shoe was on the Democrats foot,bet they would do the same thing.
But they think it’s OK for them, they think they are better than anyone else.
They already did it to us. So, what goes around, comes around.
A # of times to be exact. Starting with Bork, under Reagan. Then a # of appellate court judges under Bush SR. AND it was under Obama, that the DEMS changed it from being a simple majority to needing the 60 person threshold, which all this ‘nuclear option’ is doing is RESTORING it to how it was…
“They are angry over the Republican blockade last year of President Barack Obama’s nominee for the same seat, Merrick Garland.”
Well, LET Little Chuckie and his Commucrat friends be “angry.” WE are angry that Obama had Justice Scalia MURDERED and tried to swing the balance of the court LEFTWARD by rushing another of his radical left CLOWNS into Scalia’s seat! Especially since it was the DEMOCRATS who established the policy of refusing to vote on Supreme Court nominees who were nominated in the LAST YEAR of a lame duck President’s term.
The LOUSY, CORRUPT COMMUCRATS need to sit down and SHUT UP. THEY are not running the Senate any longer, and do NOT get to dictate the rules! Elections have consequences–REMEMBER? It was not a REPUBLICAN who said that, but you lousy Commucrats can damned well eat it now! We VOTED their sorry behinds OUT OF POWER for a reason, and it was NOT so that the Republicans we elected could CAVE to the Democrats like they have in the past on EVERYTHING.
HOORAY for the “nuclear option”–ANOTHER Commucrat invention, I hasten to point out–that has come back to bite them in their sorry, corrupt behinds! It’s about TIME the RINOS stopped dithering and “nuked” the obstructionist Democrats so they could get on with the business we ELECTED THEM to do!
Plus it was Shumer and his cronies who during Reagan’s day pushed the whole mantra of “a sitting president in his last year in office should NOT nominate anyone to the scotus, leave that to the incoming president to do… So he shouldn’t have any issue with US using his own bloody words against him now..
Finally! The GOP grew a set of onions. So there, McCain, stick THAT up your John!
Please call it the “Harry Reid Rule.”
Without this move, no Trump nominee would ever be approved. The Democrats are waging all out war to block everything they can and so this is on them. Chuckie the Clown says he wants a “mainstream” nominee, but the only nominee he would accept would be an America hating, Constitution shredding, baby butcher, so he can take his “mainstream” and shove it.
Absolutely. Now, everything that has to go through both houses needs to be pushed through and fast. Get President Trump’s agenda moving along. Time to say “We are not going to take anymore from you democrats. Either get in step or get the hell out of the way!! We have work to do!!”
Chuckie is a LIAR! It wasn’t THAT long ago he was saying that he would REFUSE to vote to confirm ANYBODY that Trump nominated for the Supreme Court. NOW he says if the candidate was “moderate” enough (translation, a Constitution-shredding left-winger), he would vote for them–which is a DIRECT CONTRADICTION of what he said before.
Commucrats REALLy ought to learn to keep their LIES STRAIGHT when they are shooting off their mouths for public consumption. It just makes them look like corrupt, LYING idiots when they contradict their own statements all the time. Oh, wait . . .
I agree. Its time we got the govt back to flipping work. NO MORE recesses. No more breaks. Lock the frakken doors and keep them there, till at least 2 full bills are wrote, Voted on and Trump signs them, that PUSH what Trump campaigned on. SUCH as balancing the bloody budget, and tax reform!
Take THAT Harry Reid..!!!!
Chuck Schumer is a hypocrite and lying demented Democrat. Numerous times he stated that Supreme Court nominees should never be filibustered, but have “up and down votes.” But, he refused to give Judge Gorsuch a “up and down vote” but filibustered him.
Schumer was all for the “nuclear option” as deployed by Harry Reid, when Reid and the Democrat utilized that procedure to pack all federal courts with leftist judges such as the two who are objecting to President Trump exercising his executive powers to protect us from unvetted Muslim rapists, criminals, and terrorists.
Now, to proceed confirming Gorsuch and prepare to do the same to the next nominee whom I hope will be a conservative in order of Justice Clarence Thomas.
that is a great idea 1805. Dang, too late now, but next time they want to block the Reps, let’s drag the thing out for 5-6 days. we’ll lose one or two of those old dogs for sure.
Chuckie you are so lucky
I do not live in New York
Would hate to live so near a Dork
I am 80 and want some fun
Turn you over my Knee like a son
Better yet to punch your face
Maybe on the gloves we can lace
What will you say?
Would you please make my day.
I agree Chuck Schumer is a hypocrite and lying demented Democrat.
He is the minority, not the majority, and the majority Rules.
He Schumer has to go, worthless IDIOT. Must BE GONE.
Shumey has been there 36 year. THAT IS IMO way too long. Hell, to me 16 years is more than enough.
But its not the longest.. John Conyers has been there 56 years!!! OVER HALF a bloody century..
THIS IS WHY we need term limits..
So although I agree with the move I also disagree with the move. What has happened is: It sets a dangerous precedent for whom ever becomes the minority, to be over taken by the majority. The pendulum always swings and we the Conservatives may or may not be the Majority next time.
However: Obama had Scalia MURDERED and it allowed for the seat to be filled. Why should a new president be saddled with a LIFE LONG APPOINTMENT on his watch?
In Addition NO JUDGE should have a life time appointment period. If we are all subject to the loss of a job, so should they and if they WRITE LAW from the bench instead of implementing law, they need to be removed period.
PatriotForever, not that long ago I would have laughed and shook my head at your MURDERED comment, but the way these Dems have reacted to the election, I feel the progressive movement is so fervent and vicious that anything is possible. I’m fully expecting attempts on Mr Trump’s life and don’t be surprised if a Senator or two have strange accidents requiring special elections in Purple states. Just call me paranoid….
A smackdown for sure. Maybe not the best thing but the dimwitocrats played “chicken” and lost. They got called out as they should have been for their just plain stupidity.
I agree with you 100% that NO JUDGE should have a life time appointment period.
It has always been one party or the other, in power, and so it should work for the best party. Whatever party is the Majority should call the shots.
All the Politicians should have term limits set for them all, also Supreme Court Justices, term limits. They should have a set time and go home after 30 years.
Some of the Senators, and those in Congress, have been office foe 18,20,25 years.
Not good for we the people, they began to think they are God, but not even close to that.
There are currently 14 serving members of either house with 36 OR MORE years there.. The longest is 52 years and still going.. And imo 30+ years is WAY TOO bloody long. Let alone for a Scotus judge. at most 16 years, which is 2 full presidents..
Once finally sworn in, Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch will need several body guards to protect him from the democtat machine. We cannot be certain, however, many of us believe what really happened to Justice Antonin Scalia. After what we have seen since the Trump win in November, nothing surprises me about the democrats.
One thing for SURE, cgretired, if some MAJOR Commucrat campaign contributor invites him to a “hunting” party at a ranch in the middle of NOWHERE, I sure hope he’ll have the good sense to say, “No, thanks!”
It appears the LAST time that happened, the ONLY thing that was being “hunted” was Justice Scalia. And that miserable sociopath, Obama murdered one of the GREATEST justices ever to sit on the Supreme Court just to advance his OWN lousy political agenda–and even FAILED at THAT, so Justice Scalia died for NOTHING.
I firmly believe the Republicans suspected or KNEW that Obama had Scalia MURDERED, and THAT is why they dug in their heels and refused to vote on the radical left LOON Obama tried to rush into Scalia’s seat.
And that’s why his body was incinerated (sorry cremated) before an autopsy could be done. TO ENSURE any evidence of foul play was erased…
Do you suppose there are any democrats out there who will admit that their side is acting like a bunch of spoiled children?
I read that only 37% of democrats are proud to be Americans and the article tried to make it sound like the cause was Trump’s election but could it be their embarrassment at their own representatives and the absolutely transparant operation by the left to stall this session of congress just for political purposes. I think Americans would like to see Americans work together regardless of party, ethnicity, or social status.
To be honest, this is what sickens me most about modern politics! The Dems don’t care either way if he’s confirmed. The Dems just want to put on a show of resistance and now will be able to accuse the Republicans of breaking a hundred year or whatever tradition……….. what a joke, the dems put this stupid nuclear option in! All made for tv drama.
[Do you suppose there are any democrats out there who will admit that their side is acting like a bunch of spoiled children?]
Ken, not just no , but hell no. THEY KNOW they are acting like kids, and are fully ok with it….
Good for you Senator McConnell, all your doing is using the Democrats own ruling.
Nothing wrong with that. Done!
As goes the adage, “As ye sow, so shall ye reap.” While the Lefty-Loonies, generally, the major media, and the talking heads, all decry and denounce in a storm of hyperbole predictions of doom and cosmic chaos, the instigation of the so-called “nuclear option,” they ignore completely, to no sane person’s surprise, the facts; the sixty-vote rule for nominee approval has not always been such, (it is not a Constitutional standard), the indefinite deferral of Merrick Garland as Obama’s, the lame-duck, nominee was not a GOP invention, but one from a previous Dem Congress, and the rule change from 60 to simple majority for approval, well, also a Dem Congress change made under the leadership of Harry Reid. Of course, the public, in its casual ignorance, will not remember those facts, if they ever knew them, and will be influenced to believe in the devilry of the Republicans, as, of course, the Lefties intend. It’s astonishing to hear the pronouncement by such a leading intellectual like Marie Harf, that this action by McConnell will “come back to bite them.” Well, yes, just as Reid’s deed came back today to bite the Dems. In our world, turnabout is fair play. In the Lefties’ world, turnabout is a target to destroy. That is the strategy and the singular goal of the Leftists, to destroy all who oppose them. (continued next post)
(continued from prior post)
There is no compromise, no concession to the will of the people, no interest in cooperating with the winners for the betterment of the country, no grace, no honor, no respect, only refusal to accept the reality, and let loose the dogs of war against law, morals, ethics, principles, standards, traditions, rights, and anything and anyone who dares to stray from the Party Line, and worst sin of all, oppose them. When they cry Fascist and point fingers, they ought to be looking at themselves. Regrettably, Republicans STILL haven’t figured that out, and so the Left and their relentless attacks persuade Sessions, and Nunes, to recuse themselves because so many squishy Republicans still want to play nice. They, the Republicans, are again setting themselves up, because of their cowardice, their weak-kneed, gutless and toothless attitudes and behavior, to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. The Left will do all it can, and it seems, so far, to be enough, to assure that outcome.
Take that you Liberals and Democrats
Sorry, Warren, Shumer etc.
Cry in your milk