Democrats blast any Joe Arpaio pardon ahead of Trump Arizona trip

Democrats on Monday slammed the prospect of President Trump granting a pardon to former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, saying it would mark a win for “white supremacy” and set the stage for the commander-in-chief to use his constitutional power to keep his family out of legal trouble.
Rep. Ruben Gallego told reporters ahead of Mr. Trump’s visit to Phoenix Tuesday the reasoning behind an Arpaio pardon would be two-fold: to placate the president’s “very xenophobic, racist base” and give the public a preview of what would happen if members of his family face legal action as a result of Russian interference in the 2016 election.
“I would not be surprised if the president does this that it actually has nothing to do with Arpaio, but actually has to with him setting the standard of pardons, so he can eventually start pardoning his family and all of the people within his campaign that helped collaborate with the Russians,” Mr. Gallego said.
“He is going to want to pardon his sons at one point or another,” he said.
Mr. Arpaio was convicted in June of contempt of court after a judge found that he willfully ignored another judge’s 2011 order that he stop using traffic enforcement to target illegal immigrants, holding them for pickup by federal authorities.
Mr. Trump has since said he is “seriously considering” granting a pardon to Arpaio, an early supporter of his presidential campaign.
Jess O’Connell, CEO of the Democratic National Committee, panned the idea on Monday, saying a “pardon for Joe Arpaio is a pardon for white supremacy.”
Mr. Gallego also said he is worried the rally will attract attention-seeking white nationalist “losers” that have nothing better to do with their lives other than to pick on innocent people.
“I think they will show up because tomorrow is a working day and most of these men and women that show up are unemployed and they use these types of provocative rallies to basically fundraise from other xenophobes and make their lives seem more meaningful since they are usually losers and dregs of society,” he said.
It would be a travesty if Trump doesn’t pardon Arpaio. Let the democrats wail all day long. It’s what they’re going to do no matter what happens.
I hope President Trump smiles into the camera when he signs the pardon. That would really infuriate the libs.
What a fraud perpetrated against Sheriff Joe, as he followed the law to a tee. Sheriff Joe is a hero of mine and a patriot.
Especially since these same dixtwads had NO PROBLEM with obama pardoning the traitor Manning..
None of these idiots screaming white supremacy seem to think there was anything wrong with the ones Obama and Clinton pardoned.
Especially when you look at the #s, and over 90% of his pardons went to one race only, BLACKS..
So let’s see, enforcing the law as it is written is “white supremacy”? What a crock of ****!
Of course enforcing the law is white supremacist.. BLACKS are entitled to do all the crimes they want.. Saw a book saying so the other day..
Due to the fact that Arpaio’s conviction was illegal, they shill that his pardon must also be so — [sarky]brilliant logic[/sarky]!
With all of the felons and rotten criminals that bill clinton pardoned in his last days in office, and oboma trading war-time deserter bergdhal for five terrorist generals – all people who should still be imprisoned, President Trump should absolutely pardon the good sheriff Arpaio because he deserves it..!!
Pardons are usually granted at the end of the year and in the last few months of a presidency. While I think Trump should and will pardon Arpaio it would be very surprising if it came tonight.
Just cause they are usually done then, does not mean th president has to abide by it..
Funny how my comments are being frozen and disappear before I post them
The pardon should be given immediately backdated to a week PRIOR to the stupid judge’s convicting Arpaio — and orders for the judge’s removal and arrest issued as packet-deal!!!
First, President trump should have U.S. District Judge Susan Bolton brought up on charges of violating her oath of office. Then after he obtains a JURY conviction, vacate ALL of her rulings; including her ruling of contempt against Sheriff Arpaio.
Arpaio did what any decent true law abiding officer should do… It is the judge that needs to be up on charges for trying to stop the officers from doing their real job. Illegals are illegally here… I will say it again that illegal aliens are illegally here in the USA…. Now how hard is that to understand? Arpaio needs to be Pardoned and the Judge needs to be indicted.
I agree. DISBAR that judge and sentence HER to jail for breaking her oath.
It would piss off the Democrats if the person they picked out for following or laws while Obama made it clear no one should. It just pissed them off an the judge one of Obama’s was having a temper fit. Get over it you poor excuse of a judge. Trump should pardon him.
Well, by golly!
If the Democrats/New American Communist cultists don’t like it, that means it’s a really good thing to do.
The problems I have with Sheriff Arpaio’s conviction are that 1- no trial, a judge just laid the conviction on him 2 – he was charged with supporting the Constitution and following written Immigration Law during Obama’s reign of terror in which the WH told our border patrol to ignore the laws 3 – he continued to do his job so he was charged with disobeying the Democrat Obama judge’s demands that he violate the Constitution and border laws. And then the Sheriff did the unforgivable – he supported Donald Trump in 2016.
That’s why the DNC is soooooo upset.
Please, Mr. President , DO pardon Sheriff Arpaio who has never broken the REAL law in his life.
That is true. He had by law, the right to a jury trial, which it seems he was denied.. SO ANY Conviction for contempt should automatically be null and void.
Pure crap! Obama, amongst other traitors and real criminals pardoned Bergdahl, a traitor and deserter that caused the death of American soldiers, Manning that gave out intelligence secrets, treason, and pardoned 330 other criminals, , the highest no. of any president ever and these idiots are making a federal case for Arpaio’s misdemeanor charge, because of their fabricated narrative of a win for White Supremacy!