Democrats: Asking citizenship on census is ‘attack on our democracy’

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez said Tuesday that the Trump administration’s decision to ask all Americans about their citizenship on the 2020 census undercuts American democracy.
Mr. Perez joins a host of anti-Trump organizations who are blasting the administration, which announced Monday it would ask about citizenship on the basic census form.
“This is a craven attack on our democracy and a transparent attempt to intimidate immigrant communities,” Mr. Perez said.
The census has regularly asked citizenship in the past, and at least three different government surveys still ask about it — though they don’t cover the same population size as the decennial census, which is supposed to include every person residing in the U.S. at the time it’s taken.
Mr. Perez and other anti-Trump activists say they believe the question is being included in order to intimidate people into not responding to the census. They say that could tamp down on responses from immigrants, who would then be undercounted, and that could cost those communities political power or government assistance.
The Trump administration counters that it needs to know citizenship so it can better enforce the Voting Rights Act.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
—-
Join the discussion
Tom Perez, you are an “attack on our Democracy”, as you are an open borders, illegal aliens have more rights than American citizens traitor. How is that you foul mouthed, Tom Perez?
Plus, since as i already showed, CITIZENSHIP WAS asked about on all short forms up til 1950, AND WAS STILL ASKED about on Long forms till 2010, HOW IS ADDING IT back an attack on our democracy?!
OH that’s right, cause it would weed out illegal aliens voting.
It would ALSO weed out a lot of FEDERAL MONEY being given to states like California based on their falsely inflated populations, and reduce the number of Representatives they have in Congress, since those are calculated by population and they are FALSELY INFLATING THEIRS with illegals.
The Commucrats’ objection to this is PURELY OBVIOUS self-interest on their part, and therefore should be viewed with EXTREME skepticism and, basically IGNORED.
How nuts is this nuthouse called America?…this donkey should be rounded up and incarcerated as he is completely crazy….how dare he think we should not ask what our citizenship is to illegals…when is this damn Country going to round up these anti-Americans and put them in one place so we can keep an eye on them?….I suggest we put them all in California, build a mote and a wall around it and don’t let them infiltrate to other parts of the USA….AND DO IT NOW!!!!!
RtheR, you are completely correct. As citizens we decide. illegals should be returned, legals must respect our laws or depart as well.
And SINCE House of Reps spots are determined BY the census, WHY SHOULD illegals get counted in how many seats are there per state?? THEY DON’T DESERVE ANY BLOODY REPRESENTATION!
The LAST thing the lying, scheming Commucrats want is the REST OF US finding out just how MANY illegals are really IN this country, and how many of them are being subsidized on welfare programs at our expense!
If CA wants to dilute legal citizenship representation then don’t take the 2020 in CA. Use the 2010 census for them. And for any state that doesn’t comply. That way legals will get their voice heard in Congress.
The progressive/communists are afraid we will find out how many illegals are actually in this country. They keep saying it is around 12 million when it is more like 30-40 million. That kind of number of illegals voting can change an election. Everyone remember for every illegal who votes they are cancelling real citizens votes!
Not a single one of them should be voting, nor should the legal non-citizens. That’s why Democrats whine about voter ID and proof of citizenship. They can’t win on policy, so they are dependent upon fraud.
I love that suggestion Noka.. ANY State refusing to have this question asked, shouldn’t get counted. AND IMO IF A state does require this question on the census, then it should be a MANDATORY ANSWERING question. No getting out of it by saying “not gonna answer!”
Johns Hopkins and Fairfield Universities
Tom Perez’s [and/plus other leading Democrats] recent comments on this issue are utter balderdash!
Fred Harden III aka “GreyHairandGreyMatter”
Stupid demented leftist Tom Perez, you and your present day Democrat party of perverts, lefitsts, anarchists, liars, and many, like yourself, with advanced cases of Trump Derangement Syndrome are a blight on our democracy. Do you think Obama, your god, blatantly violating the U.S. Constitution that he swore to “uphold and protect” and which he claimed to teach. During this terms as Fascist-in-Chief, he was unanimously 9 – 0 slapped down by SCOTUS at least 47 times and you never said a word. When Hillary gave the Russians control of 1/5 of our uranium and received a quid pro quo kickback of $145 million you never said a word. When Obama brought well over 100,000 unvetted Muslim criminals, mutilators of their daughters, abusers of their wives, and terrorists you never said a word. Illegal felon invaders can overcome school systems, hospitals, social services and lead states toward bankruptcy and you never said a word….so shut up now Tom!
As we watch Europe dissolve as nations and political parties welcome Islamists and Muslims as “guests” and new demands upon their economies we see America determined my many liberals, headed in the same direction. How could anyone logically find fault with the question of whether a person is a citizen? The census determines government spending and representation for all CITIZENS. It is astonishing that to be a liberal one only has to free themselves from logic, common sense, firearms, patriotism and love of country and American traditions. Without that baggage aboard, a person is able to tolerate liberals, and their determined efforts to weaken, confuse, and set back America.
Because liberals are WELL KNOWN for having no damn logic!
Mr Perez should go back to school. We are a Republic, not a Democracy. Our founders were worried about how democracies hurt the minority communities in the midst. They saw the excesses of the French revolution and didn’t want them to happen here.
That’s exactly what the Democrat leadership wants to destroy. A representative republic too often thwarts their socialist schemes, and they know that by promising free stuff they can get a majority (of those who bother to show up) to vote for them.
The lack of logic is astounding. First of all, asking what your citizenship status is doesn’t undermine democracy. It is information. Either you are here legally or you are not. How is it ‘going to intimidate immigrant communities’? If you are here legally, a true immigrant, there is no issue. If you are here illegally then you really don’t have a right to ‘political power and government assistance’. Crazy liberals.
If someone is going to be an ‘intimidated immigrant community’ then they have not assimilated and they should go back. Any legal immigrant who has assimilated is not going to be worried about this question. Period. No Irish immigrant or other European immigrant who came here as immigrants (before 1965 when the government unilaterally decided to completely turn upside down the countries demographics) was afraid of being asked if they were citizens.
We can thank that murderer Teddy Kennedy for that 1965 decision.
Dont forget Philip Hart and Emanuel Celler for whomst the bill is named after.
And most of those i know, who worked their butts of to BECOME legal citizens/residents would NOT BE intimidated by answering that question.
THEY WOULD BE proud to answer it.
we dont have a democracy we have a constitutional republic, idiot
“If you can keep it.” — Ben Franklin
The Founders abhorred democracy.
“We are a Republican Government. Real liberty is never found in despotism or in the extremes of Democracy.” — Alexander Hamilton
“…democracies have ever been spectacles of turbulence and contention; have ever been found incompatible with personal security, or the rights of property; and have in general been as short in their lives as they are violent in their deaths.” — James Madison
The liberal left are really Communists pretending to be Americans. Why would anyone treat illegals better than citizens? Take our ability to defend ourselves and stop us from speaking the truth. This is their manifesto.
Silly wabbit. . .an attack on our democracy are illegal aliens who will never assimilate and obey OUR laws. This party goer has the perfect mascot.
The sole purpose of the census, Article 1, Sec. 2, cl. 3, is to establish how many representatives your state may have to represent you in congress and to determine how many legal citizens we have in order to comply with Article 1, Sec. 9, cl. 4 with regard to enumerating us for tax purposes. The census is a constitutional directive to congress, to take a census and…surprise, surprise, whether you’re a citizen or not is probably the only legal question on the form. The government has overstepped its constitutional restraints by asking a plethora of questions outside of your obligation as a sovereign citizen to do anything other than be counted as someone who may legally vote and be taxed. Again, the congress is directed to take a census, however, the citizen is not directed by the constitution to answer any questions other than to be counted as a legal, voting, citizen. The government has no right to know how many bathrooms, TVs or anything else you may have. Think of it this way, it’s like a cop can ask you any question he wants, but you cannot be compelled to answer, under the fifth amendment and the census is no different. You ALLOW the government to know who you are and whether you may vote…that’s it folks…stop being sheep.
Well said Yorgie..
I agree, and always have refused to answer all those nosy questions about how many bathrooms in our house, etc. The government has NO legitimate reason for needing to know that information, and so I simply refuse to give it to them.
Tom Perez, you and your fellow liberal communist demoncrats are constantly attacking our God given Republic and & danger to America!! SIT DOWN SHUT UP & DROP DEAD!! We just might use some of the Russian poison to shut up you treasonist!!
hey where in the constitution does it say you should ask about citizenship? All you constitutionalists should be up in arms about this last minute addition. It is a modern adaptation to the Constitution. Imagine!
Normally the census questions are vetted to ensure that they are without bias. It is called science. ( I know that most of you would prefer faith to science, just like the leaders of the ill fated muslim civilization of the 14th century) But this proposed citizenship question is to added without time to ensure that it does not skew the results like most every other question ever added to the survey. It is bad for a statistical approach.
So politics ahead of the constitution and science.
How then do you suggest that we get counts of citizens alone and not people here illegally? How then do you suggest that we get proper apportionment of our representatives based on citizens of the country and not citizens plus millions of illegal aliens? Do you like having foreign powers influencing the government and policies and electing representatives that serve their interests above citizens interests? I’d like to see how you would solve the problem of millions of illegal aliens being counted and used for apportionment, and how you would solve that quickly and cost effectively? Because we have a serious problem and it needs resolution.
Hey Jono1412, you should inform yourself before speaking.
The citizenship question was asked from 1820 to 1950 in the longform that every person got. Yet, suddenly, it’s unconstitutional? That’s not a modern adaptation.
It was removed by leftists like yourself in order to rob legal citizens of their representation by padding census results with illegal aliens. Does anyone but a radical leftwinger think that’s fair to citizens?
An ignorant troll spouting an ignorant talking point.
The Constitution allows the government to determine how the Census will be conducted.
Article 1, Section 2
“The actual Enumeration shall be made within three Years after the first Meeting of the Congress of the United States, and within every subsequent Term of ten Years, in such Manner as they shall by Law direct. “
And since its express purpose is to DETERMINE how many seats are inumerated based on the # of Citizens, HOW IS IT WRONG TO ask for citizenship?
So jono1412, you think California should continue to get LOTS of Federal taxpayer money and additional Representatives in Congress based on their INFLATED population by including illegals in the count and passing them off as “citizens?” And, by the way, that question has been on the census forms until the OBAMA administration removed it in 2010. So it’s not like this is a NEW thing. It’s just reverting to common sense following the INSANITY of Obama’s 8 years in the White House.
Clown world, get out the horns!
Democrats: We can’t have any interference by foreign powers in our elections, they are sacred and they must represent the positions of the American people! We must do everything we can to ensure that there is no foreign influence in our elections!
Also Democrats: How dare you suggest that you have to be a citizen to participate in elections and get counted for representation! Just because they are loyal to another country and are here taking jobs and services and tax payer money doesn’t mean they don’t have a right to vote in our elections as a non-citizen. This is magic dirt, don’t you know?
That is a great point. HOW IS letting MILLIONS of illegal aliens help boost up membership in the house of reps, as well as vote in our elections, ANY LESS FOREIGN INTERFERENCE In our elections, than russia PAYING to have adverts??
Funny how they are so DAMNED concerned about the possibility of “Russian interference” in our elections, but seem to have NO PROBLEM with ILLEGALS voting in our elections and falsely inflating population numbers on the census so that some states can FRAUDULENTLY claim more Federal dollars and additional Representatives in Congress to which they are NOT entitled by the number of ACTUAL CITIZENS residing in their state.
It’s the votes stupid. They are importing votes. They must have a strongly populated underclass to maintain control of the population. This is not even arguable. Without a significant percent of the population dependent upon the government the socialist concept cannot survive.
The insanity of this position by the left is mind boggling! This is anti-American in every way. One of the most sacred rights of AMERICAN CITIZENS is the right to vote. To diminish or weaken the sanctity of this right is repugnant!!! Liberals should hang their heads in shame if they support this anti-American position! A valid picture ID must be the minimum requirement to vote!!!
Even THAT is no guarantee, vastavazool, now that California and several other states have provided MILLIONS of illegals with picture ID in the form of drivers’ licenses!
I can’t wait to get rid of our ‘democracy’ because I’d like to see the Republic come back. Too st00pit! to understand what kind of government we have.
Seriously? Our democracy is made up of citizens not w*tbacks. The twisted logic of Democrats is an attack on our democracy. And by the way dummy Perez, it’s a republic.
How droll. A commie pinko slug pervert saying such a thing that would protect our country from a foreign invasion by such well meaning individuals that just want to cross our borders – illegally.
We need to flush the toilet.
I would like to know in what other country could we go and vote one way or another. I would say none. A country is made up of its citizens and anyone who just crosses the borders, whether legal or illegal does not have the same rights. Quite frankly, I am sick of all the dems who just want the votes and could care less about their citizens.
And i am also sick of libtards saying ILLEGAL invaders have just as many rights as Citizens do..
SORRY BUT to me they shouldn’t have ANY RIGHTS under OUR constitution..
This guy and his fellow travelers are WACK. I am calling on the Attorney General of the United States to file suit on the State of California for getting ready to allow foreigners to vote through the “Motor Voter” scam. Allowing illegals to vote in California has national ramifications and should not be allowed by this nation.
Brian, ANY state that openly allows illegals to register and vote in their elections, NONE of their votes should be counted in national elections! If we cannot validate their votes as being people who are LEGALLY ELIGIBLE to vote, then NONE of their votes should count.
Just because somebody says something, doesn’t make it true…
There is nothing anti-democratic about taking a poll – actually that’s the most democratic thing you can do – show your opinion or status by “voting”…
What they’re afraid of is that to lie on the form is a felony. And so some people will not respond to the census. But not responding is also a crime. Also, the tallies will change enough to make California lose up to 4 seats in the House. This means Democrats lose 4 seats.
We are a Constitutional Republic not a Democracy! The Democrats twist everything in their favor with Lies and deciet.