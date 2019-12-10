Democrats announce articles of impeachment alleging abuse of power, obstruction
House Democrats on Tuesday announced articles of impeachment against President Trump alleging abuse of power and obstruction of Congress regarding his interactions with Ukraine, touching off a rapid-fire sequence that could result in a momentous floor vote in a matter of days.
“The framers of the Constitution prescribed a clear remedy for presidents who so violate their oath of office,” House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said. “No one, not even the president, is above the law.”
The key Democratic committee leaders, along with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., outlined their plans in a brief and pointed statement to the media, and left without taking questions.
Well, seems the Dem tyrants & dictators in Congress have thrown their poop in the fan & hopefully the fan blows it right back in their faces.
I think McConnell should summarily dismiss the impeachment charges without trial as being nothing less than an act of historically unprecedented sedition & subversion to overthrow a US President that has been committed by the Dem political party in collusion with high level deep state operatives embedded throughout our govt.
We don’t need to rely on presumption, biased opinion, illegal spying, mind reading, media propaganda or unprovable accusations; there is plenty of available documented evidence & sworn testimonies to prove the criminal subversion & sedition guilt of the conspirators.
They must be forced to face a federal grand jury & be prosecuted / convicted for their lies under oath & other crimes in effort to prevent this type of treachery by a corrupt & devious political party from happening again.