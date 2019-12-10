Trending
Democrats announce articles of impeachment alleging abuse of power, obstruction

GOPUSA StaffVarious Sources Posted On 8:45 am December 10, 2019
Jerrold Nadler, Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters. Democrats announce Articles of Impeachment.

House Democrats on Tuesday announced articles of impeachment against President Trump alleging abuse of power and obstruction of Congress regarding his interactions with Ukraine, touching off a rapid-fire sequence that could result in a momentous floor vote in a matter of days.

“The framers of the Constitution prescribed a clear remedy for presidents who so violate their oath of office,” House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said. “No one, not even the president, is above the law.”

The key Democratic committee leaders, along with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., outlined their plans in a brief and pointed statement to the media, and left without taking questions.

The above is an excerpt. Go to Fox News for more.

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

5 Comments

ac0522
ac0522
10:01 am December 10, 2019 at 10:01 am

Well, seems the Dem tyrants & dictators in Congress have thrown their poop in the fan & hopefully the fan blows it right back in their faces.

I think McConnell should summarily dismiss the impeachment charges without trial as being nothing less than an act of historically unprecedented sedition & subversion to overthrow a US President that has been committed by the Dem political party in collusion with high level deep state operatives embedded throughout our govt.

We don’t need to rely on presumption, biased opinion, illegal spying, mind reading, media propaganda or unprovable accusations; there is plenty of available documented evidence & sworn testimonies to prove the criminal subversion & sedition guilt of the conspirators.

They must be forced to face a federal grand jury & be prosecuted / convicted for their lies under oath & other crimes in effort to prevent this type of treachery by a corrupt & devious political party from happening again.

    Jota_
    Jota_
    11:14 am December 10, 2019 at 11:14 am

    “I think McConnell should summarily dismiss the impeachment charges without trial”

    Not at all

    It is a trial, where the charges and evidence will be weighted which will be the perfect opportunity to expose the malfeasance of the Democrats, who have made themselves the enemy of the people by their action.

    Of course, they were too stupid to see it would be them who would be on trial

    It is why they lost the election, they think they are so smart they can manipulate anything to suit them, rather than read a document which specifies how the system, which has been in place for over two hundred years, works

    This is the fruits of their believing everything can be made subject to their will because they believe themselves to be the masters of the universe.

    Now they will be shown for the fools they are, who have made themselves the fit subjects of ridicule and laughingstock

rockthistown
rockthistown
10:24 am December 10, 2019 at 10:24 am

” . . . . . left without taking questions.”

Well, yeah! Because they can’t answer questions w/o looking like total doofuses. Well, I mean more than they already do.

Trump ’20! KAG

Jota_
Jota_
10:42 am December 10, 2019 at 10:42 am

“No one, not even the president, is above the law.”

The question one needs to ask, WHAT LAW?

The one Democrats make up as they go along and is the very antithesis of law, for being arbitrary and capricious?

What do mass shooters and Democrats have in common?

What they do is right in their own eyes

“Our government is the potent, the omnipresent teacher. For good or for ill it teaches the whole people by example. Crime is contagious. If the government becomes a lawbreaker, it breeds contempt for law; it invites every man to become a law unto himself; it invites anarchy. To declare that in the administration of the criminal law the end justifies the means – to declare that the Government may commit crimes in order to secure the conviction of a private criminal – would bring terrible retributions.” Supreme Court Justice Louis D. Brandeis

They did not like the election results so have set themselves above the will of the people, the people are now like a baby born in a botched abortion in which the Democrats will vote on whether the baby lives or dies

Despicable and disgusting

Leonidas
Leonidas
11:13 am December 10, 2019 at 11:13 am

Man! Look at those faces. They are the heart and soul, wait, Democrats have neither heart nor soul.

Well anyway, they are the perfect representatives of what the once proud party of jackasses has become. No self-respecting jackass would have anything to do with any of those three and let us not forget the biggest jackass of all Schiffless Adam. Where was he hiding?

