Democrat vows to impeach Clarence Thomas if elected

A Democrat running for the U.S. House in Massachusetts has made an unusual political promise: Put me in Congress and I’ll impeach Justice Clarence Thomas for sexual harassment and perjury.
State Sen. Barbara L’Italien said the promise would be part of a broad assault on sexual abuse at the highest levels of the U.S. government that also would include congressional hearings about claims made by many women about President Trump.
At Justice Thomas’s confirmation hearings in 1991, Oklahoma law professor Anita Hill accused him of sexual harassment — one of the first such cases made against a public figure. Justice Thomas vehemently denied the charges, calling them a “high-tech lynching” against an “uppity” black man.
Numerous women who’d worked with Justice Thomas said the graphic accusations from Ms. Hill were not credible to them.
But according to Ms. L’Italien, there is “considerable evidence that Thomas lied under oath” about sexually harassing Ms. Hill.
Spokesman Joe Katz told Politico that his boss is the first congressional candidate to call for Justice Thomas’ impeachment.
Ms. L’Italien, who is one of several Democrats contesting a Sept. 4 primary in the race to succeed retiring Rep. Niki Tsongas, says impeaching Justice Thomas and investigating Mr. Trump is the next step for the #MeToo movement.
“There is an elephant in the room for Congress in the #MeToo era. Our leaders have to start talking about it. Two of the most powerful men in the country have been credibly accused of sexual crimes and gotten away with it,” she said. “Laws cracking down on sexual assault have to be signed by a president who multiple women say assaulted them. Regulations to stop sexual harassment can be struck down by a Supreme Court justice who lied under oath to counter allegations of sexual harassment. Why would victims think a government like that is looking out for them?”
While Democratic control of the U.S. House is widely considered a reasonable possibility after November, a two-thirds majority in the Senate is not, meaning that the chances of Justice Thomas being impeached and removed from the court are essentially nil.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
State Sen. Barbara L’Italien, why didn’t you call for the impeachment of Obama and Billy Bob Clinton, since they were both great friends with Harvey Weinstein? How is that for a dose of reality for your #MeToo movement, Barbara?
Bring it on! Molon labe!
As a Democrat, L’Italien should be questioning the asst director of her National Democratic Party, Ellison, while he denies the allegations of domestic abuse, his girlfriend has tapes and evidence proving assault.
Thomas vs Hill is a HE SAID / SHE SAID without merit. However, it is their favorite ploy when a conservative popular person is in the spotlight.
IMO it’s because she sees what liberals as doing as OK< even if it's the exact same thing she's condemning Thomas and other republicans for.
Some Democrats will do anything for a little attention.
MA State Sen. Barbara L’Italien is saying she will impeach Justice Clarence Thomas based on Anita Hill’s testimony back in 1991. The senator must be trying our for a comedy spot on some show. What an idiot. Anita Hill claimed the same thing when the law firm in New York was planning on firing her. He students at Oklahoma Univ said what a bad prof she was. The senator will certainly get noticed as idiot!!!!!
I still would love to know, why Hill was never charged for making false reports..
Agreed. She was under oath. There needs to be a real penalty for women (or anyone) making these wild and imaginary sexual assault claims. These are personal attacks, of course.
If it was me and some woman came out of nowhere and accused me like that I’d say, “Just LOOK at her your honor. She’s ugly as sin. I’d never tap that. Seriously would YOU do anything with that hag? I mean really, how drunk would you have to be to find that attractive or desirable? I’m not sure I’ll be able to hold down dinner later because she’s such an uggo and she wants us to believe I made unwanted advances on her?”
That would be a personal attack. She’s personally attacking me, so I would return the favor. As long as she was in the room I would keep going like that. I’d be brutal. It’s no less than she would deserve.
Why are you saying such things about her?
Why is she ugly as sin and saying I made advances on her? It’s utterly preposterous. I’m merely pointing out the obvious. She wanted this. She’s getting it.
Just another *** demoCRAP! NOTHING to see here, they are becoming a Rare Breed these days for being total idiots!
How stupid are voters to put these morons in office! Another DUMBOrat!!
It’s Mass. They have not found a cure for stupid.
Just like it seems they never will, out in CA, WA or OR either!
Most folks are too young to remember the original accusation made under oath to the FBI by Anita Hill and her handlers where the claimed dates of harassment were at a time when Anita Hill was having no contact and wasn’t working with Clarence Thomas.
To leftist Dems like this example of a toxic feminist, lies & the destruction of an innocent man’s reputation is justified if it convinces even one useful idiot to help advance their agenda.
Anita Hill was just another example of the Democrat party using a woman’s sexual accusation as an excuse to lynch a black man. In the case of C Thomas JD, a conservative black man who had successfully fled the Democrat dependency plantation.
By the way, whatever happens to these women who try to ruin conservative men’s reputations by making false or unprovable accusations of sexual harassment or assault that always has occurred 10-20 years ago?
Answer: Nothing other than they become affirmative action darlings of the left.
And, what happens if a woman accuses a leftist of sexual assault or harassment & they can show the proof?
Answer: These women get physical threats & their reputations are destroyed with the help of the MSM, before they finally get a large financial settlement paid for out of campaign, “foundation” funds, Go Fund Me appeals or in the case of leftist congressmen, the tax payers foot the bill.
[By the way, whatever happens to these women who try to ruin conservative men’s reputations by making false or unprovable accusations of sexual harassment or assault that always has occurred 10-20 years ago?
Answer: Nothing other than they become affirmative action darlings of the left.]
This is why i believe not only should we LEGALLY Charge these fakers with making up their claims, but CIVILLY RUIN them with lawsuits..
These libtards are literally insane.
Another DERANGED Massachusetts member of the cabal of Liberals/Socialists/Communists/Progressives/Democrats/Feminazis!
Another ‘Barb’ that needs to GO . . . ! “Far and Away” . . . !
L’Italien told Maxine: “My psychiatrist told me I’m going crazy”.
So she challenged ‘her’, “If you don’t mind, I’d like a second opinion.”
Shrink says . . . “OK…You’re ugly too!”
(Rodney Dangerfield)
How much longer is the American public going to tolerate such lunacy? The Democratic Liberals have completely run off the rails and losing credibility by the minute. Outrageous claims, unreasonable demands, unrealistic goals, unobtainable results and inciting protests just shy of anarchy and chaos have become their trademark. If I were a Democrat, I would be horrified at the unprofessional, nonsensical antics and disgusted with the high school mentality and methods being employed. Would any reasonable, sane, common sense individual want any of these idiots running the country?
Lets investigate all sexual harassment cases involving congressmen that were covered up and the victims bought off with taxpayer money. Half of congress would be out of a job.
I’d say MORE than 1/2 of congress would be out..
State Sen. Barbara L’Italien? If we don’t get you for those lesbianism affairs you had when you were younger? This is ridiculous… Liberals are looking for gimmicks to displace conservatives.
Dimms – go stuff yourself……
I wached those hearings and followed Anita Hill thereafter. I concluded she was a sexually immature and confused, smart and beautiful young woman … that stalked Clarence Thomas across several jobs and thousands of miles … and was crushed when he married a white woman. She was used by the Democrat Party to attempt to “lynch” a man that happened to be Black, conservative and nominated to the Supreme Court. She never married and, in my opinion, is still a psychologically repressed woman … and has made a good living becoming an “expert” on sexual harrassment.
I have never seen a more hateful and vitriolic group of people than what the democrats have turned into. Well except for that political party that was in power in Germany back in the 1930’s and 40’s.
Wait. A white woman wants to impeach a black man? Isn’t that racist?