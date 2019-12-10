Home » News

Democrat voters in Democrat poll choose Hillary!

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 11:55 am December 10, 2019
File Photo - Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

She’s not running for president — yet — but Hillary Clinton was the top choice for Democratic voters in the Harvard-Harris national poll released last week.

Mrs. Clinton drew 21%, followed by former Vice President Joseph R. Biden with 20%, when registered Democrats were asked whom they would support for the 2020 party presidential nod if she and former Secretary of State John Kerry were added to the mix.

Placing third in the hypothetical race was Vermont Sen. Bernard Sanders at 12%, followed by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 9% and ex-New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg at 7%.

The online survey of 1,859 voters was conducted Nov. 27-29, a few days after Mr. Bloomberg entered the race, by the Harris Poll, and released by the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard.

Harvard-Harris, top 5 current 2020 field among Democratic voters: Biden 29 Sanders 16 Warren 13 Buttigieg 8 Bloomberg 7 If Hillary Clinton and John Kerry get in race? Clinton 21 Biden 20 Sanders 12 Warren 9 Buttigieg & Kerry 5 https://t.co/KiEbT2ik7Z
— Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) December 9, 2019

In the current primary field without Mrs. Clinton, Mr. Biden led the pack with 29%, followed by Mr. Sanders with 16%, Ms. Warren with 13% and Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg with 8%. Both Mr. Bloomberg and Mr. Kerry drew 5%.

The 2016 Democratic presidential candidate, Mrs. Clinton told BBC last month that she had no plans to enter the 2020 contest, although she added, “I never say never to anything.”

“I will certainly tell you, I’m under enormous pressure from many, many, many people to think about it,” she said. “But as of this moment, sitting here in this studio talking to you, that is absolutely not in my plans.”

The former secretary of state lost to Republican Donald Trump in 2016 by 304 to 227 electoral votes, although she carried the popular vote by about 3 million.

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

Jota_
12:35 pm December 10, 2019 at 12:35 pm

That is exactly what the Russians in the lame stream media did last time, made the polls to look like she would win.

Please, please run

Nothing has brought more joy into my life than watching a bunch of liberals cry their eyes out in disbelief she lost

    inluminatuo
    12:57 pm December 10, 2019 at 12:57 pm

    Hillary Clinton is praying that the convention gets locked up and they have to turn to her to break the ties. I hear Trump has been seen on his knees asking for the same. This woman of the traveling pants has turned into the low energy panting candidate of the bulge hiding traveling parachute gowns whose candidacy like a bad weed just refuses to die. In true Hillary fashion she plans not to have to work for the Presidency because she knows high energy Trump will wear her down to the same emotional frazzle as in 2016. So to preserve her energy and to be in line with socialist ideology of redistribution to herself of what others have labored, for she sits back while the others bear the weight of campaigning, to be undeservedly crowned queen of the campaign ball, only to find out later that even the popular vote will be way beyond her grasp.

MadeinAmerica33
1:29 pm December 10, 2019 at 1:29 pm

Some people will never learn. They ALL can not all be that naïve. Facts are out there and these morons still prefer crooked Hillary. WOW!

jbscpo
1:47 pm December 10, 2019 at 1:47 pm

GO HOME Hillary! Find you a corner to curl up an DIE … take Queen Nancy with you!

rockthistown
2:52 pm December 10, 2019 at 2:52 pm

“. . . but Hillary Clinton was the top choice for Democratic voters in the Harvard-Harris national poll released last week.”

Oh, well! She was the top choice for Dem voters! That changes everything . . . let’s just swear her in as POTUS w/o delay & call off the election!

overlord
3:10 pm December 10, 2019 at 3:10 pm

Brought to us by the same people that rigged her last election.
Remember the days when a candidate lost the Presidential contest that they were DONE? I don’t understand why she should be any different.

Khemist
3:18 pm December 10, 2019 at 3:18 pm

She’s broke, and the left is desperate for a crook to hide behind, so their crime spree will continue and not reveal all their evil deeds. I think Americans are waking up to this BS. Bring it on! We just need to ensure that the Dems are not cheating, per their usual ways in critical swing states and precincts! We need more election oversight this time around to ensure there are no tricks!

CaptTurbo
3:22 pm December 10, 2019 at 3:22 pm

Just goes to show ya that going to Harvard sure doesn’t make ’em smarter. To vote democrat at all proves you’re an idiot.

