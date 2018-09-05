Democrat temper tantrums or not, Brett Kavanaugh will be a Supreme Court justice

Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh’s Senate hearings for the Supreme Court fitness are scheduled for this week and thanks to the end of the filibuster for Supreme Court nominees, he’ll be confirmed, sooner or later.
Yes, even if Democrats walk out of the hearing — as some have said they’ll do — Kavanaugh will eventually win the seat vacated by Justice Anthony Kennedy.
He only needs a simple majority.
Translation? Say hello to a solidly conservative leaning high court for the foreseeable future.
This is a huge win for the Republicans — for President Donald Trump — for the president’s Christian and evangelical base, the voters who may have hesitated for spiritual reasons to don the MAGA cap but decided, based on Supreme Court potentials, to get in his camp after all.
It’s paying off. First Justice Neil Gorsuch, now Brett Kavanaugh. Trump’s nomination powers have turned out to be the feather in the Christian MAGA voter’s hat.
“If [Kavanaugh] does well at the hearing, he will get, my belief is, 55 [votes] or higher,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, during an appearance on “Fox News Sunday.”
That means even some Democrats will vote for Kavanaugh — even after fighting so hard to delay his hearings with request after request for documents, and with the far left ratcheting tensions by warning his confirmation would mean an end to abortion.
The tone from the left is depressed resignation.
“What’s the point of even Democrats showing up,” Hillary Clinton’s former spokesman, Brian Fallon, said on CNN, Breitbart reported. “If I were them, I’d consider walking out of the hearing.”
Sen. Amy Klobuchar disagreed, saying on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that it would be “much more powerful” for her party to stay at the hearings and instead, ask tough questions. Either way: Kavanaugh’s on a sure path to the high court.
Gorsuch, when all was said and done — when all the Democrats were done crying over his nomination — was confirmed by a 54-45 margin, with the support of Dems like Sens. Heidi Heitkamp, Joe Manchin and Joe Donnelly.
“A sense of inevitability for Kavanaugh, who can transform the court for decades,” read one CNN headline.
And that pretty much says it all.
• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.
Why even have these hearings? They are a waste of time. The DemoRATS, except for a few, were going to vote no, no matter who the nominee for the Supreme Court was going to be. It amazes me, how these clowns in Washington, who are running our Country, make such ignorant fools out of themselves!!!!!!!!
I’ve often wondered that too.. They say they need them so they can ascertain the mind of the judge. BUT SHOULDN’T his writings tell them all they need to know?
Typical Leftist Democrat solution, walk out of the hearings, whine about it and get paid for doing nothing.
I’ve often said these morons are over paid.
I wish that politics could go back to being civil even when posturing for the press. Mark Twain said it best I think it was him): The problem with America is that we have too many Democratic politicians and too many Republican politicians and not enough american politicians.
This came from another site and provides some insight as to what happened yesterday.
“The Senate hearings on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Tuesday quickly devolved into repeated disruptions from angry protesters — and three Texas doctors claim they saw protesters being paid off with a “bag of cash” before the hearing even began.
There’s even a photo of one of the alleged cash exchanges.
For decades, it’s been a frequent conspiracy theory that “professional protesters” are bused in and paid handsomely by liberal power brokers to do their dirty work. Now, critics say they have proof at least some of these angry protesters on Tuesday were given cash for their work.”
There you have it. There is proof of the protesters being paid to disrupt the hearings. I would track these people down and arrest them all and make this a very VERY public event to get the word out that we will not be pushed around, that the TRump agenda WILL succeed regardless of what these idiots think they are trying to do.
I saw those pics posted elsewhere, fat(ish) gal in plad like white/blue dress getting paid by someone. THEN the 2nd pic shows the same gal being DRUG OUT of the room after protesting.
What we should do is FINE THESE protesters so much, any money they got paid, seems a pittance to what their fine is.
Did anyone catch that Linda Sarsour was there? She’s the Muslim who would like to force Sharia law on us, so of course she objected to a judge that would adhere to the Constitution, and not be pushed into supporting Sharia.
Last i checked, one of the reasons someone can lose their US nationalization is by being subversive; which means that they wish to overturn the legal system to install another. SINCE SHE wants the constitution gone and Sharia implemented, HOW IS IT she’s still got her Citizenship??
Ya gotta love it! All of these liberals are saying that they don’t want a justice on the court that has an agenda! Did they forget about the 3 libs that are already on there? No, they’re just upset it’s not going to be a liberal agenda!
Exactly. I remember when Sotoymyor said “Wise Proud latino woman”.. Meaning she has more wisdom than white men…YET they didn’t have any conniption about that!