Democrat sworn in to replace Christie

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The Latest on the swearing-in of New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (all times local):

New Jersey has a new governor.

Democrat Phil Murphy was sworn in Tuesday as the state’s 56th governor, replacing Republican Gov. Chris Christie.

Murphy’s wife and four children joined him on stage as he was sworn-in by state Supreme Court Chief Justice Stuart Rabner at the War Memorial in Trenton.

Murphy is a former Goldman Sachs executive who served as the U.S. ambassador to Germany in the Obama administration.

The switch from Christie means that New Jersey will go from a governor who is a friend of President Donald Trump to one that opposes him on many fronts.

Murphy built his campaign around undoing the Trump administration’s efforts on health care, immigration and taxes.

Murphy’s running mate, former Assemblywoman Sheila Oliver, was sworn in as lieutenant governor.

