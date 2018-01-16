Democrat sworn in to replace Christie

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The Latest on the swearing-in of New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (all times local):
New Jersey has a new governor.
Democrat Phil Murphy was sworn in Tuesday as the state’s 56th governor, replacing Republican Gov. Chris Christie.
Murphy’s wife and four children joined him on stage as he was sworn-in by state Supreme Court Chief Justice Stuart Rabner at the War Memorial in Trenton.
Murphy is a former Goldman Sachs executive who served as the U.S. ambassador to Germany in the Obama administration.
The switch from Christie means that New Jersey will go from a governor who is a friend of President Donald Trump to one that opposes him on many fronts.
Murphy built his campaign around undoing the Trump administration’s efforts on health care, immigration and taxes.
Murphy’s running mate, former Assemblywoman Sheila Oliver, was sworn in as lieutenant governor.
Another state down the liberal tubes!
Even when Christie was there, it was still a liberal tube imo..
Wow, why are Democrats always so ugly? Maybe it’s just a reflection of their policies.
Many of the Hollywood libs are pretty. But other than that yeah, they’re all James Carville and Nancy Pelosi.
DrG, why do you think there’s so damn many plastic surgeons out there??
New governor Murphy has said that he will make NJ a ‘sanctuary state’ which means that soon NJ will be turned into a Democrat s—hole with even higher taxes, dirtier cities, more voter fraud, more welfare and food stamps, more corruption, and more residents leaving… Once a Garden State…soon the new welfare state.
Then i will CHEER WHEN Trump finally gets all funding moved FROM all of these sanctuary states!
new jersey has always been a left wing state who really ***** at the gubment teet for federal free loading vote buying welfare foodstamp dollars for there socialist utopia, even under chris kringle they were liberal.
the garden state is the right armpit of socialism as her sister new york is the left armpit.
I must have missed it! Where did Christi go? Or was there an election?
Christie was kind of a loose cannon liability for Trump anyway. I find it interesting, “Murphy is a former Goldman Sachs executive who served as the U.S. ambassador to Germany in the Obama administration.” So those bad, bad, blood sucking Wall Street bankers the Democrats are so quick to criticize apparently are good enough to serve under Obama and for the great state of NJ.
Glad I don’t live in New Jersey any more.