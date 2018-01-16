Democrat sworn in to replace Christie

Loading posts...
New Jersey Gov.-elect Phil Murphy walks out of the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart following a prayer service for him, Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The Latest on the swearing-in of New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (all times local):

New Jersey has a new governor.

Democrat Phil Murphy was sworn in Tuesday as the state’s 56th governor, replacing Republican Gov. Chris Christie.

Murphy’s wife and four children joined him on stage as he was sworn-in by state Supreme Court Chief Justice Stuart Rabner at the War Memorial in Trenton.

Murphy is a former Goldman Sachs executive who served as the U.S. ambassador to Germany in the Obama administration.

The switch from Christie means that New Jersey will go from a governor who is a friend of President Donald Trump to one that opposes him on many fronts.

Murphy built his campaign around undoing the Trump administration’s efforts on health care, immigration and taxes.

Murphy’s running mate, former Assemblywoman Sheila Oliver, was sworn in as lieutenant governor.

  New governor Murphy has said that he will make NJ a 'sanctuary state' which means that soon NJ will be turned into a Democrat s—hole with even higher taxes, dirtier cities, more voter fraud, more welfare and food stamps, more corruption, and more residents leaving… Once a Garden State…soon the new welfare state.

  new jersey has always been a left wing state who really ***** at the gubment teet for federal free loading vote buying welfare foodstamp dollars for there socialist utopia, even under chris kringle they were liberal.
    the garden state is the right armpit of socialism as her sister new york is the left armpit.
    the garden state is the right armpit of socialism as her sister new york is the left armpit.

  Christie was kind of a loose cannon liability for Trump anyway. I find it interesting, "Murphy is a former Goldman Sachs executive who served as the U.S. ambassador to Germany in the Obama administration." So those bad, bad, blood sucking Wall Street bankers the Democrats are so quick to criticize apparently are good enough to serve under Obama and for the great state of NJ.

