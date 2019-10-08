Home » News

Democrat Socialists hoping to unseat incumbents in NY want to abolish private property

GOPUSA StaffNew York Daily News Posted On 6:50 am October 8, 2019
10

A slate of democratic socialists hoping to bring their anti-capitalist agenda to Albany have some thought-provoking proposals — like doing away with private property.

Boris Santos, who is mounting a primary challenge against Assemblyman Erik Dilan (D-Bushwick), floated the notion of purging private ownership of apartment buildings as a way of alleviating the city’s affordable housing crisis at a packed Crown Heights bar Saturday night as a pair of Democratic Socialists of America-backed candidates launched campaigns for state offices.

“We believe that we should eradicate private property and go to a model of collective ownership,” the 29-year-old told the crowd. “That’s why we will invest in things like community land trusts.”

Santos recently stepped down as chief of staff to state Sen. Julia Salazar (D-Brooklyn), who became the first Democratic Socialist elected to the Legislature last year. He and other DSA-endorsed candidates are trying to unseat Democrats they feel aren’t far left enough or have served for too long in Albany.

Santos was joined by Jabari Brisport, a public school teacher who unsuccessfully primaried City Council Member Laurie Cumbo on the Green Party Line in 2017, running for Sen. Velmanette Montgomery’s Central Brooklyn seat. Also, Phara Souffrant Forrest, a tenant organizer and nurse challenging Assemblyman Walter Mosley (D-Prospect Heights) and Marcela Mitaynes, a tenant organizer challenging Assemblyman Félix Ortiz (Sunset Park).

The DSA candidates championed other less radical housing-related ideas, including eviction protections for market-rate tenants and a right-of-first refusal for tenants to purchase buildings when they are put up for sale, and vowed to fight a City Hall plan to bring private management to public housing.

“When we run, we run with a squad,” Santos added in a nod to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and other young progressive members of Congress. “We run with numbers. Because we know that in numbers there’s power. And this power is anti-capitalist baby!”

Landlord and real estate groups, already reeling from the historic tenant-friendly rent reform package passed by the Democratic-controlled Legislature this year, balked at the Socialists’ vision.

“Mr. Santos and his trust fund political allies are pushing policies that will devastate the very communities they claim to care about,” said Jay Martin, executive director of Community Housing Improvement Program, a pro-landlord group. “He should talk to some NYCHA residents about government-run housing before pushing for a state takeover of all apartments.

“Right now, we need serious elected officials with genuine intentions to help tackle the housing issues plaguing New York, not a self-appointed hero peddling Marxist utopias,” he added.

10 Comments

FrankC
FrankC
9:20 am October 8, 2019 at 9:20 am

So, if there is no private property, how will they justify property TAX?

    chrose
    chrose
    10:05 am October 8, 2019 at 10:05 am

    It amazes me how many brainless fruitcakes live in our Republic of freedom and rights and definitely are ignorant of who and what a Republic is. If they want to live in this manner, then go to a country that would love to have you and your need to be greedy and live off of someone else is what this all boils down to. I would even bet many of them own a house or houses, or condo but don’t want to spend their money but yours. Amazing how mentally disturbed are in this country and truly are nuttier than a fruitcake. Might say their plan is already in use as we see many homeless and invaders living together either in a house or on the streets sharing living space. You can bet they wouldn’t want to live that way at all but looking for a way to have others pay for their conveniences.

backpacker
backpacker
9:21 am October 8, 2019 at 9:21 am

Boris Santos wants to have the government forcibly take apartment buildings away from private owners. Boris the communist should be hung and then buried in North Korea!

Jersey_Prophet
Jersey_Prophet
9:25 am October 8, 2019 at 9:25 am

As well as collectivization has worked in Russia and Cuba, it mystifies me how these blowhards can keep trying a failed idea!

    thedove
    thedove
    9:53 am October 8, 2019 at 9:53 am

    Well, it would have worked in those places, if they had just thrown more money at the problems.

    (sarc off)

dleeper47
dleeper47
9:36 am October 8, 2019 at 9:36 am

Socialism vs free-markets & private-property was tested 400 years ago right here in America in a true life-and-death test. See:
https://westernfreepress.com/project-1623-a-conservative-response-to-project-1619/

The Pilgrim experience of 1623 stands as the most authentic-ever, real-life, before-and-after comparison of socialism versus free markets as a foundation for governance, commerce, and human interaction. Socialism lost. Free markets won.

I have never encountered a single Leftist or Democrat who could explain away the lethal failures of socialism over the centuries where it has been tried.

    chrose
    chrose
    10:07 am October 8, 2019 at 10:07 am

    Yep, it lasted one year and then they realized what it had done and removed it. Now those were the days of real thinkers and not what we are seeing almost daily in this country.

USJoeFreedom
USJoeFreedom
9:44 am October 8, 2019 at 9:44 am

Pure communism. War is coming if we are to remain free and this nation is to survive.

chrose
chrose
10:08 am October 8, 2019 at 10:08 am

Unfortunately you are stating a truth and that is why there is talk of a 2nd Revolution to clean out our Republic of freedom and rights. Sad so many prefer to be “owned”, “enslaved”, etc., etc.

    capricorn1
    capricorn1
    10:29 am October 8, 2019 at 10:29 am

    it really ramped up when the liberal socialist left took over public schools and started indoctrinating americas youth and a lot of the blame goes to the parents who let this happen.
    or the lack of a family unit especially in urban areas of the nation.

    the youth of today belong to the state.

