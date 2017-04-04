Democrat Schiff not so sure of Trump team collusion with Russia now

Rep. Adam Schiff says it’s premature to conclude that members of the Trump campaign colluded with the Russian government to interfere in the general election.
Asked by CNN’s Jake Tapper whether he can “say definitively that there was collusion” between members of the campaign and Moscow to meddle in the presidential race, the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee said it’s too early to tell.
“We can say, conclusively, this is something that needs to be thoroughly investigated,” Mr. Schiff said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “But it’s way premature to be reaching conclusions.”
“We are still at the very early stage of the investigation,” he said. “The only thing I can say is that it would be irresponsible for us not to get to the bottom of this.”
Read the rest at the Washington Times
Hmmm…maybe the Democrats are having trouble manufacturing believable “evidence”.
Yet no matter HOW MUCH evidence we showed proving Hillary’s guilt, they kept saying “there is nothing there”..
IMO these turnip-brains won’ ever stop trying to dig something up.. And like you said, that’s assuming they don’t just manufacture it..
Adam the Shill, I mean Schiff, is doing what liberals always run to where they’ve no where to go, the cornor. May he sit there with a dunce cap on and be a future forwarning that any and all who try to take this POTUS down with lies will be sent to the cornor with a new ‘hat’ to wear, but will also be looking into the piercing eyes of AG Sessions as he hands out sedition and treason indictments!!
*Can’t happen soon enough for my taste….
~M
Shazam , if anything the Russians wanted Hillary to win so they could continue to push USA around.
Putin had Obama compromised in 2008, Putin knows all the stuff Obama spent millions to have his records sealed. If Russia was really doing anything it would have been to defeat Trump.
I agree. But why don’t the blamers use their brains to figure this out….Oh yeah, I forgot, the blamers are not interested in the truth. And if they use their brains too much they will short circuit. But seriously, you would think that Putin wanting HillRot in the White House is much more believable. Idiots.
It’s irresponsible for that not to investigate Hillary’s ties with Russia while she was SOS.
The dumbocraps will be “investigating” this even after Trump’s second term is over and Mike Pence is President.
Heck they will be calling for an investigation 20 years after trump left office..
Behind the scenes “witch hunting” democrats are laughing their arse’s off at they mayhem they have created. The republic suffers and citizens will pay the price. Botton line Democrats are EVIL.