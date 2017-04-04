Democrat Schiff not so sure of Trump team collusion with Russia now

Rep. Adam Schiff says it’s premature to conclude that members of the Trump campaign colluded with the Russian government to interfere in the general election.

Asked by CNN’s Jake Tapper whether he can “say definitively that there was collusion” between members of the campaign and Moscow to meddle in the presidential race, the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee said it’s too early to tell.

“We can say, conclusively, this is something that needs to be thoroughly investigated,” Mr. Schiff said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “But it’s way premature to be reaching conclusions.”

“We are still at the very early stage of the investigation,” he said. “The only thing I can say is that it would be irresponsible for us not to get to the bottom of this.”

Read the rest at the Washington Times

