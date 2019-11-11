Democrat Schiff blocks GOP impeachment witnesses! Sanders pushes another socialism plan

Democrat Adam Schiff says “no way Jose” to the list of witnesses Republicans want to call in the Trump impeachment inquiry. Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley has some tough words against the deep state that keeps fighting President Trump, and Bernie Sanders puts a price tag on his newest socialist idea. All that and more on today’s show!

The impeachment inquiry hearings are going public, and GOP members of the House have a list of witnesses, but Democrat Adam Schiff is refusing to let them be heard. It appears that Schiff can coach witnesses, make false statements, and run closed-door hearings, but when the Republicans want things out in the open, Schiff calls them a “side show.”

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley had plenty of strong words about the deep state that President Trump is fighting against. In an interview with CBS News, Haley points to several key White House officials who tried to subvert the president’s policies.

Bernie Sanders released the details of his latest socialist plan, and the price tag comes to $16 trillion. It doesn’t faze Bernie at all, because the “rich” will pay for it.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 10.0/10 (1 vote cast)

, 10.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating

0 Shares









