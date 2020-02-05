Home » News

Democrat rage on display as bitter Pelosi rips up Trump’s SOTU speech for the cameras

GOPUSA StaffMassLive.com, Springfield, Mass. Posted On 6:55 am February 5, 2020
5

Bitter Nancy Pelosi wants the country to know how much she hates the success of President Trump and the success of America.

Whether pursuing impeachment tore the country apart is matter of partisan debate, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had no qualms ripping President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address in half on Tuesday night.

Pelosi was filmed standing behind the president on the rostrum of the House chambers and tearing copies of the president’s speech as Vice President Mike Pence clapped and Trump closed by saying, “God bless the United States of America.”

Asked why she tore up the speech, which touted economic successes under the Trump administration while denigrating socialism, “the radical left,” illegal immigrants and the previous administration, Pelosi told NBC News “It was the courteous thing to do considering the alternative.”

___

Australia has an opinion of what bitter Nancy thought should be torn up and thrown away.

Sky News cuts to the chase.

alethia
alethia
8:14 am February 5, 2020 at 8:14 am

This petulant woman has no business being Speaker of the House. She forgot who pays the bills and it is “We the people. . . ” Her tearing up the president’s State of the Union Address was the same as spitting on the American people and the President of the United States who represents each and every American.

It is appalling she acted in such a boorish manner. And her Socialist/Communist buddies acted in the same way. They hate the American president and the American people. So look closely America, their behavior says it all. Omar, AOC, Talaib, Nancy Pelosi, Nadler, Schiff et al NEED to be voted out of office.

jb80538
jb80538
8:47 am February 5, 2020 at 8:47 am

She has a terminal case of TDS.

Robb5986
Robb5986
8:56 am February 5, 2020 at 8:56 am

I’ve seen enough; just like all bullies from the beginning of time, the Left blames the Conservatives for the boorish, seditious, and illegal actions they loudly claim to an obedient Media, despicable actions the Left actually do commit.

Nancy Pelosi is without a doubt, the most disgraceful and undeserving person to EVER hold the title of Speaker of the House. Through her lies, bullying, lack of accountability, grandstanding and utter lack of concern for her own California constituents fighting filth, feces, and crime in her streets she was elected to protect. Remove her immediately.

truthteller
truthteller
9:03 am February 5, 2020 at 9:03 am

embarrassing and should be last straw

Dems are our enemy and we all need to recognize and band together to fight them…. no more tolerance… these people hate you and America and are only interested in political power and using Americans for personal benefit

Dems are our enemy! Have we had enough?

Grant Deel
Grant
9:20 am February 5, 2020 at 9:20 am

That might as well have been the Constitution she ripped in half. It is clear an America with a true conservative in the White House is one Pelosi would just as soon destroy. The American people are being scoffed at by these arrogant spoiled leftist defectors. Get rid of them before they get rid of U.S.

