Democrat rage on display as bitter Pelosi rips up Trump’s SOTU speech for the cameras

Whether pursuing impeachment tore the country apart is matter of partisan debate, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had no qualms ripping President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address in half on Tuesday night.

Pelosi was filmed standing behind the president on the rostrum of the House chambers and tearing copies of the president’s speech as Vice President Mike Pence clapped and Trump closed by saying, “God bless the United States of America.”

Asked why she tore up the speech, which touted economic successes under the Trump administration while denigrating socialism, “the radical left,” illegal immigrants and the previous administration, Pelosi told NBC News “It was the courteous thing to do considering the alternative.”

Speaker Pelosi just ripped up: One of our last surviving Tuskegee Airmen. The survival of a child born at 21 weeks. The mourning families of Rocky Jones and Kayla Mueller. A service member's reunion with his family. That's her legacy. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 5, 2020

Pelosi just violated protocol by not giving traditional State of Union introduction: "Members of Congress, I have the high privilege and distinct honor of presenting to you the President of the United States." She said: "Members of Congress, the president of the United States" — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 5, 2020

Australia has an opinion of what bitter Nancy thought should be torn up and thrown away.



Sky News cuts to the chase.



