Democrat pleads guilty to sneak assault on Rand Paul

(UPI) — Sen. Rand Paul’s neighbor has pleaded guilty to attacking the Kentucky Republican over what’s been described as a property dispute.
Rene Boucher, 59, pleaded guilty at a Bowling Green, Ky., federal courthouse to one felony count of assaulting a member of Congress resulting in personal injury, the Bowling Green Daily News reported. Paul — who was mowing the lawn at his Bowling Green home at the time of the attack — sustained six broken ribs and later suffered fluid buildup around his lungs.
Boucher’s attorney, Matt Baker, said he will argue for probation at his client’s June 15 sentencing. Prosecutors led by Assistant U.S. Attorney Bradley Shepard, though, are seeking a prison sentence of 21 months.
Boucher has agreed to pay an undisclosed amount to Paul as restitution. When the U.S. Attorney’s Office charged Boucher in January, it said Boucher had signed a plea agreement.
“This has been profoundly embarrassing for him, he’s very much looking forward to moving on and this is the next step in achieving that,” Baker said of his client Friday.
Boucher, released from jail on a $25,000 bond, has said the attack was not politically motivated.
Boucher is a registered Democrat. He is shown through Facebook postings to be highly critical of President Donald Trump, Boucher is also an advocate for gun control and healthcare reform.
The two have long been next-door neighbors in their subdivision, but have disagreed over lawn maintenance.
Boucher, a retired anesthesiologist, said he tackled Paul from his blind side because he saw the senator stacking brush into an existing pile.
A retired doctor who is a liberal. Who would trust a nut like this guy? I certainly would not want this guy as a doctor.
Is this 21st Century America? Integrity is an also ran. Truth and honesty rank somewhere in the bottom 20%? At least this guy hasn’t his eye on a 1/2 billion like some unnamed influence/fear peddlers who once resided somewhere south of Missouri!
Why is this guy’s political affiliation a headline other than clickbait? Shame on the GOPUSA website for running this as a news article.
It’s information because trust me- the msm screams the political affiliation every time a tragedy happens if it is a white, Republican assailant. When there is no distinction you can rest assured it is either not a white person or not a Republican.
tototu – here is the reason, as was stated here as well.
How many times ( falsely ) have we read in the MSM – White – Conservative – Christian – Gun Clinger and so on, was the likely person who created various attacks on other humans? Only to find out that they were indeed NOT ….. but liberals far far more often then not?
So I do not fault GOPUSA for this at all. Not at all.
It’s called ” Nipping Fake News in the Bu t t ” before it gets started.
The anesthesiologist must have been sniffing his own stuff. Too bad Dr. Paul wasn’t properly armed.