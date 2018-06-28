Democrat Party an insane asylum run by inmates

If the Democratic Party were an insane asylum, it’s clear — the inmates have now taken control.

Take Maxine Waters, for instance.

Here’s a woman who’s made a virtual career out of resisting President Donald Trump and calling for his impeachment — before he was even officially sworn into office, mind you. And in the months since Trump has taken over the White House, she hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down at all.

This, her latest: “I have no sympathy for these people that are in this administration who know it is wrong what they’re doing on so many fronts but they tend to not want to confront this president. For these members of his cabinet who remain and try to defend him, they’re not going to be able to go to a restaurant … to stop at a gas station … to shop at a department store, the people are going to turn on them, they’re going to protest, they’re going to absolutely harass them,” she warned at a Los Angeles rally.

And this, at the same rally: “You think we’re rallying now? You ain’t seen nothing yet.”

Holy cow, people. This is an elected member of Congress we’re talking about — a paid servant of the people. This is what passes for proper political dissent these days?

But Waters isn’t the only nutcase on the left.

Her rant came after White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was booted from a Virginia “Red Hen” restaurant — or, a “filthy” Red Hen restaurant, as Trump put it — for the crime of working for this administration.

And that was after crowds gathered outside the Mexican restaurant — oh, the irony — where Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was eating, screaming at her to “end Texas concentration camps,” and other stupidities as could be hastily conceptualized and verbalized.

That was also after another set of liberal-minded geniuses, or maybe the same, who’s to say, assembled outside Nielsen’s home in Virginia to shout “no justice, no sleep,” while blasting loud recordings of crying children — a feat, no doubt, that served to frighten all the nearby children in neighboring homes within listening distance. Again, oh, the irony.

But wait; we’re not done, yet.

All that is on the heels of the shooting of Republican Rep. Steve Scalise — for the crime, once again, of being a Republican; the call to arms by Democrat Nancy Pelosi for summers of resistance — for, in her words, an “avalanche of grassroots activism”; the Women’s March movement and all its pink-hatted, female genitalia-wearing glory; the drumming of conservative speakers from college campuses, by fire and riots; the Black Lives Matter takeover of streets, political offices and common sense — but surely, that’s enough.

Surely, that list is long enough to show the Trump Derangement Syndrome that’s affected the Democratic Party by the scores.

Fact is, the left is the gift to the Republican Party that keeps on giving. And even the left is taking notice of that.

“This is exactly the kind of thing that will get [Trump supporters] motivate,” said CNN’s John Avlon, in context of discussing Waters.

Oh, don’t you know it. But the bigger question is this: How long does the left think those on the right will sit back and let these beastly calls to violence go unanswered — unchallenged?

If it’s civil war the left is seeking, they’re certainly on the right path. But it won’t end prettily for the progressives.

“Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God,” Jesus says.

No matter how hard the left tries to fight it, sanity, in the end, will prevail.

• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.

