Democrat Luis Gutierrez willing to fund ‘idiotic’ border wall in exchange for DACA

Rep. Luis Gutierrez, Illinois Democrat, said Sunday he’s willing to pay for a border wall in exchange for protections for illegal immigrants known as “Dreamers” as the federal government entered the second day of a partial shutdown.
“Look, I think the wall is a monumental waste of taxpayers’ money, and it’s to build a monument to stupidity, and it’s just idiotic,” said Mr. Gutierrez on ABC’s “This Week.”
.@RepGutierrez tells @GStephanopoulos if it takes funding President Trump’s border wall to get protections for Dreamers, “I say pay it.” #ThisWeek pic.twitter.com/PH44M4C2kB
— This Week (@ThisWeekABC) January 21, 2018
“Having said that, if that’s what it’s going to take in order to put 800,000 young men and women in this country — Dreamers — and put them in a safe place and put them on a course to full integration in our society?” he said. “If that’s what the hostage-takers of the dreamers, if that’s their ransom cost, I say, ‘Pay it.'”
Mr. Gutierrez, who chairs the immigration and border issues task force of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, added that in November, “we’ll deal with the kidnappers at the election, at the polls.”
Democrats have pushed for permanent legal status for illegal immigrants who came to the country as children, known as the dreamers, in exchange for a continuing budget resolution to fund the federal government.
Rep. Mark Meadows, North Carolina Republican, said border security involves more than building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
“The president has been very clear: It is about border security, but border security is not just what we do at the southern border,” Mr. Meadows said on “This Week.” “It’s also about visa overstays, it’s also about chain migration, it’s also about interior enforcement.”
He challenged the wisdom of trying to resolve complex immigration issues in the middle of a partial federal shutdown.
“What this is all about is we’re in the middle of a shutdown, but yet we’re talking about immigration. And so is this an amnesty shutdown?” said Mr. Meadows, who chairs the House Freedom Caucus.
The shutdown began at 12:01 a.m. Saturday after Senate Republicans were unable to cobble together the 60 votes needed to stave off a Democratic filibuster.
“My good friend Luis was talking about holding people hostage,” said Mr. Meadows. “This is the Democrats trying to hold our military hostage for an issue that has been with us for decades. I think we need to resolve it, the president wants to resolve it, but you don’t do that in the middle of a shutdown.”
Mr. Gutierrez added that “as despicable at it [the wall] is, as hurtful as it is to people like me and others in this country, we are ready to sacrifice that so that dreamers have freedom in this country.”
Join the discussion
The “dreamers” are the American nightmare. Send them away.
Rep. Luis Gutierrez is a traitor and a snake. This snake will never agree to full funding for the wall, he will never agree to the end of chain migration, no amnesty for illegals. When one deals with a snake, one is dealing with the devil!
So Gutierrez is willing to agree to the wall. That’s a step in the right direction if he is also willing to stop chain migration and to end the lottery visa. I doubt he will agree to that.
Stopping chain migration is a very important part of getting the immigration problem in this country under control. If the DACA recipients are given amnesty they will be able to start sponsoring family members and extended family members, and then those will also be able to start sponsoring family members and extended family members.
Before you know it 800,000 turns into several million immigrants.
We must do the total package this time to prevent this from happening again in a few years.
Build the wall, end chain migration, end visa lottery, end birthright citizenship, enact E-Verify.
Gutierrez is the immigrant Politically FERAL, hating, poster child of just why we need to control our borders and our elections. To call anything or anyone WHITE that walks a racist kidnapper makes Gutierrez unfit to participate in the argument among the community of political adults. Just tell me Mr. Gutierrez, what is justice and a just penalty for people who break the laws of the USA not to mention break decorum of the Congress by mouthing racist platitudes? When the law of THE PEOPLE is broken then SOMEBODY has to pay reparations, or the scales of justice NEVER balance. If the Republicans were any kind of negotiators and the so called DACA “Children” get a free pass on paying the price,,,, to the gain of 800,000 democrat votes, then let’s deport the 1-1,600, 000 parents who broke the law to bring them in, to balance the scales of justice, not to mention the legal lawful outcomes of American elections. For every so called “innocent child” who gets to stay, many of whom were used as drug mules, some drugs bagged within their digestive tracts by unfit human parents, then 2 adult law breaking parents MUST get deported. Vote wise this kind of deal works much better for the next election, and the evil unlawful American political people contemplating more evil will get the message its game over.
I can’t quite figure out how you can proudly wave the flag of another country, but consider it “punishment to be sent back there?”
That picture contains two of the biggest racists and America haters ever shown to this country!
CONgressional Hispanic Caucus? CONgressional Black Caucus? I think we may now need a Congressional Caucasian Caucus?
M A G A !!!
MY opinion is to allow the so called “Dreamers” to stay, BUT build the wall, stop chain migration, and end the lottery !
I’d allow the DACA folks over 18 to stay in the USA and earn their resident status [aka Green Card] as long as they had no criminal record other than properly paid and cleared traffic citations AND served honorably in the US Armed Forces for 4 years. Plus, if they decided to and honorably served another 4 years in the US Armed Forces they could apply for Citizenship.
If not, send them home to their nation of birth.
Who’d ever expect this dim-bulb Hispanic to support Trump and what most Hispanic voters already here legally support – NO MORE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION! Move home, you dumb-***! Go figure, another Obama/Daley/Rahm Emanuel Illinois thug! Probably elected via voter fraud also.
Rep. Luis Gutierrez, Illinois Democrat, Isn’t a true American nor is he representing this country nor the American citizens interests…never has.
No “Rep. Luis Gutierrez, Illinois , obviously is a ” Hyphenated American” who’s loyalties remain where they have always been since he took office, with the people and the country from which he came.
Marcus Tullius Cicero must have been referring to deceptive characters like Rep. Luis Gutierrez, Illinois Democrat when he said, “A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself. For the traitor appears not a traitor; he speaks in accents familiar to his victims, and he wears their face and their arguments, he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men. He rots the soul of a nation, he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of the city, he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist. A murderer is less to fear.”
The key is that Democrats do NOT care about American citizens. They only care about criminals. And, in their words, “Don’t call the undocumented workers ‘illegal aliens’ because they have every right that citizens have!” – Seriously. They think that law breaking, border jumping foreigners are citizens!
They vote, don’t they? Shouldn’t they therefore be citizens?