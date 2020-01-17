“Democrat led Denver closes park near state Capitol because of ‘huge rat infestation’”

DENVER — The Denver Health Department says a homeless encampment near the Colorado state Capitol has turned into a health hazard.

The health department says about 97 people are camping in 40 tents at Lincoln Park.

Lincoln Park will be closed for several weeks due to a huge rat infestation, according to the health department.

“The health department is closing the park to address the rodent issue. Please work on getting up and getting your belongings together.” pic.twitter.com/481dM83CE8 — Emily Allen FOX31 (@EmilyAReports) January 15, 2020

The health department will clean up trash, sweep sidewalks, use a bleach solution and tackle the rat problem while the park is closed.

The health department said the closure has nothing to do with the camping ban. They say the closure is due to the health hazard caused by the rat infestation.

The city told FOX31 the state has a pest control contractor to manage the rat issue.

Many of the campers said they didn’t know where they would go.

Some spent the afternoon across the street at Civic Center Park. The park is open to all until 11 p.m. After that, rangers make sure people go somewhere else.

As of Wednesday afternoon, many did not go the Denver Rescue Mission.

A spokesperson told FOX31 intakes were fewer than normal.

© Copyright © 2020 Local TV LLC, All rights reserved.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 5.3/10 (3 votes cast)

, 5.3 out of 10 based on 3 ratings