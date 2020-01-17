Home » News

Democrat led Denver closes park near state Capitol because of ‘huge rat infestation’

GOPUSA StaffKDVR-TV, Denver Posted On 6:53 am January 17, 2020
DENVER — The Denver Health Department says a homeless encampment near the Colorado state Capitol has turned into a health hazard.

The health department says about 97 people are camping in 40 tents at Lincoln Park.

Lincoln Park will be closed for several weeks due to a huge rat infestation, according to the health department.

The health department will clean up trash, sweep sidewalks, use a bleach solution and tackle the rat problem while the park is closed.

The health department said the closure has nothing to do with the camping ban. They say the closure is due to the health hazard caused by the rat infestation.

The city told FOX31 the state has a pest control contractor to manage the rat issue.

Many of the campers said they didn’t know where they would go.

Some spent the afternoon across the street at Civic Center Park. The park is open to all until 11 p.m. After that, rangers make sure people go somewhere else.

As of Wednesday afternoon, many did not go the Denver Rescue Mission.

A spokesperson told FOX31 intakes were fewer than normal.

baitfish
8:34 am January 17, 2020 at 8:34 am

One of the “victims” interviewed says, “I don’t know what they expect us to do.”
Here’s a clue. Get a job. Many employers are begging for help.
The problem is, most of these people would rather do drugs and squat in the street.
I wonder how many of them vote democrap?

    Linda Archer
    10:20 am January 17, 2020 at 10:20 am

    No address no means to register to vote!

Bujan
9:02 am January 17, 2020 at 9:02 am

When ever the democrats control a state, county, or city there’s always nasty stuff going on.

Scruffy_USN_Retired
9:03 am January 17, 2020 at 9:03 am

“Democrat led Denver closes park near state Capitol because of ‘huge rat infestation’”

But the Democrats don’t appear to understand, is the “Rats” are Democrats with long tails. Tails of Lies, deceit, cons, corruption and destruction.

ggfilthy
9:59 am January 17, 2020 at 9:59 am

And coming to a Democrat run city near you! I know… lets transfer a bunch of illegal aliens into the city… and… boy… what could we call it… oh.. I know … a sanctuary city! That should fix the problem over night. There you have it… Problem solved!!

    garycrittenden
    11:03 am January 17, 2020 at 11:03 am

    I think that it was declared a sanctuary city a long while back….my wife was born and raised in Denver. Left there 48 years ago when we married. She will NOT even visit and she has numerous family members there!!Imagine!! She would rather be in Oklahoma than Colorado!!

pumpkinjack
10:01 am January 17, 2020 at 10:01 am

Got Rats? Why, yes we do! Welcome to Denver – another democrat-lead city that places the homeless above everybody else. Seattle, San Francisco, Portland, and Denver; all working to destroy great cities in order to look PC and demonstrate their bleeding hearts for those who are disadvantaged. There has got to be a better way to help folks without hurting others. It’s waaay out of control. Senator Cory Gardner and Trump in 2020!

Richard Weber
10:22 am January 17, 2020 at 10:22 am

Does anyone see the irony? Rats infesting the park near the capital, and Demorats infesting the Denver government and lets not forget the state as well.

