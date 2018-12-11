Democrat leaders to Trump: Drop border wall plans

Democrats had a message for President Donald Trump on the eve of their meeting Tuesday: Drop a proposal to spend $5 billion on the border wall to avoid a partial government shutdown.
“This holiday season, the president knows full well that his wall proposal does not have the votes to pass the House and Senate, and should not be an obstacle to a bipartisan agreement,” Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer of New York and House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi of California said in a joint statement Monday night.
They are scheduled to meet with the president in the White House at 11:30 a.m.
Video Response Below: Reps. Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows: Build the wall — do what we said we’d do
Congress and the president have until Dec. 21 to reach a budget deal to avoid a government shutdown except for essential services in several agencies.
Funding will run out for agencies that employ about 600,000 federal workers: Homeland Security Department, Interior Department, Agriculture Department, the Justice Department, NASA, the Commerce Department, the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Transportation Department, as well as smaller ones.
A short-term spending bill was passed last week to push ahead the shutdown deadline.
About 70 percent of the federal government, including the Pentagon and the Department of Health and Human Services, are funded through next September.
The Democratic leaders said Trump would be blamed if there is a shutdown.
“Republicans still control the House, the Senate, and the White House, and they have the power to keep government open,” they said. “Our country cannot afford a Trump s hutdown, especially at this time of economic uncertainty.”
The Democrats will take over the House in January and the Republicans, who will have a 53-47 advantage in the Senate, need 60 votes to pass a budget proposal.
Republicans and Democrats on the Senate appropriations committee earlier this year agreed to
$1.6 billion for the wall as part of appropriations for the fiscal year 2018.
Pelosi and Schumer want Trump to approve a yearlong stopgap funding measure, also known as a continuing resolution.
At a Kansas City, Mo., event Friday, Trump pushed his border proposal.
“Congress must fully fund border security in the year-end funding bill,” Trump said. “I actually think the politics are very bad for them.”
Also Friday, Trump said that a wall between the United States and Mexico could cost as little as $15 billion, which is $10 billion lower than the figure he once promised and it would be underwritten by Mexico.
shut it down!
the rent is too dam high in the federal government.
shut it down!
The greatest Christmas gift the government could give is to insure our internal security once and for all from the Honduran Hun Hordes and others that attack our jobs, our freedoms, our security and our personal property and avoid the ultimate long term costs to keep the liberal lie and Internationalist freedom façade they promote in place. Pay a little now in shutdown inconvenience, or pay a lot later in the loss of an entire nation. The Democrat deleterious lies and unfulfillable promises have now lived long enough to come back upon a beguiled nation who no longer can ignore the pain, and the financial depletion of finite wealth being infinitely spent like there is no tomorrow. There won’t be one when failed foreign secularism replaces proven fecund American Christian inspired Capitalist success. Now is the time for all good men to come to the aid if their country, and draw a line in the sand and a wall on our border and say NO MORE!,,,lest we lose in one selfish generation of taking, that which our forefathers died for in sacrifice, which is the true message of this Christmas, that it is better to give to our children in sacrifice now, than receive more “Feel Good”unfulfilled promises that get paid by them later. Shut it down NOW.
If remember correctly one of the Demos said Us demos are so smart we know more than anyone else. I sure don’t think that is true. It costing the tax payers at least 23 million or billion a year to keep the all the illegals for a year.
Do we so soon forget? During tinkerbell obama’s dictatorship, the Liberal Democrats shut down the government over the disastrous “obama care” and blamed it on the Republicans. Do we not remember; Nancy pea Pelosi saying “we have to pass the bill so that you can find out what is in it”? (obama care)
Do we forget when the Liberal Democrats shut down the government over government funded abortions?
The traitorous Liberal Democrats do not want the border wall because they want the illegal immigrant illegal votes.
THE PEOPLE will see which party loves Self-governing trained American children most, or which party edifies foreign passion ruled children unable to govern their own lives, making them not only unfit to participate in our precious experiment in American human Self-government, but the very cause of our ability to Self-govern this nation in the future. Only when THE PEOPLE see the truth will we recapture the House of THE PEOPLE and secure our freedoms and our future.
Shut down the government! And while it is shut down, announce that the Combat Engineers and Seabees will build the wall in its entirety, using money that is part of defending this country’s sovereignty, borders, laws, and existence.
Seabees – Can Do!
Wish we could Frank, one of the little catches in the system is that the US military cannot “compete” with civilian industry. When i was stationed at a US Army airfield in northern Virginia, we re-surfaced our runways, parking areas and taxiways using a civilian firm, paid too much and received a poor job. What makes it humorous (or not….) was the fact that this took place at Fort Belvoir, at the time the US Army Engineer Center…..
There is always more than one way to filet a fish. The wall should be a part of our national defense system, and should fall under military infrastructure. We can do this. The money is a drop in the bucket of what we waste in federal programs. Shut it down until we have the funding. Liberal democrats will always blaming Republicans for any shutdown. We need to blame them just as loud or they win.
The corps of engineers builds dams locks and controls much of the mouth of the mississippi. Protecting the country is what they are charged with doing. They would not be competing with industry, Actually the corps could just contract with industry to work together on the project just like they do elsewhere. The problem is acquiring the land but that could be taken care of with a presidential decree of national emergency and instructions to ignore any court order. i.e. build it first then worry about a leftist america hating court order. If he did this Trump would be sitting on a 60% approval and be totally unimpeachable. He would be walking on water. But I have come to the conclusion that for whatever reason, he seems to cave. He may be no veto Trump when this is over. Really he is a nice caring ethical person and it shows. He barks but at least in the presidency, doesn’t bite. I remember Andrew Jackson and the moving of the Indians from Alabama to Oklahoma. When John Marshall and the US supreme court ruled in favor of the Indians (a just and correct judgement in my opinion) Jackson replied as he ordered the army to evict the indians, ‘Mr. Marshall has his army, I have mine.’ Or something to that effect. All Trump has to do for a ten point mark up is the same thing on this. Remember , he kind of did it with obamacare and his ratings went up almost 10. He is now at 50%. Not bad considering. 60 would be better.
Because they have no intention of honoring their oath of office by protecting this country from future democrat voters.
I’m with the large majority of Americans and we demand the wall! Democrats continue with their BS trying to tell us what is good for us. Letting illegals in our country to steal what we work for is not good!
Every day illegals are still gaining entry into our country. This has to end!! Stop sending those countries south of us any money. Put a large (25%+) tax on all remittance being sent south. That will fund the wall!
The good I see in this mess is that President Trump will win a second term. He is the only one that fights and does what is best for us!!
Shut down the government. The Democrats are responsible for this mess!
The second term will be a hard fight. With the liberals’ tactics before, during and after elections, liberals will win most of any election in the future. This last November is a clear example. Ballot harvesting, “late” arriving mailed-in ballots, recounts, lawsuits, and manual recounts will give liberals almost all of the victories. Florida results were a hard fought war put up by Conservatives around the state to stop them from stealing races. We barely prevailed.
Build the wall and toss the DemRats over it!
Chuckie and Nancy, what you’ll are missing is that you may not want the wall, but the American people do. You both are like that idiot Hirono and think you know more than the American people. Shutting the gov’t down for a while means people like you’ll cannot keep screwing with us.
I say open the borders fully! Let the Dems take responsibility for the horrors that will certainly follow! Let them reap what they sow!
Unfortunately it is always WE THE PEOPLE who reap the fruits of the bad seeds they sow. They never take responsibility for the horrors that follow them like night follows day, because they have the blanket of the media moons that eclipse and cover their mistakes like the Moon eclipses our American sun.
No. Wrong thinking. The illegals will go anywhere in the US which they have relatives and friends to help them out. They will settled down and quickly multiply. They are outbreeding the US citizens all over the country. And they will petition the system with expert helps to bring their families and relatives over to the US, and start the process all over again. Very, very wrong thinking.
Fund the entire wall, all twenty billion of it, no more piecemealing. Get off your worthless posteriors congress and do your freaking job!
All progressives, that is Democrats and RINOs, listen up, it’s over get the hell out of the way!
Put the hurt on them Donald. Hammer them until they can only whimper. Shut the government down and twitter like crazy. Open a faceBook account and explain in full what you are doing and what the double be damned Democrats are doing. Dare Zuckerberg (and append his real name), to cancel your account or block you.
There are other social media websites where you could talk directly to we citizens without the progressive dirtballs stopping you. Go for it, we are behind you and if you need, right at your shoulder!
What ever it takes, BUILD THE WALL! Tired of folding to snowflakes who do nothing but hate and resist.
Has any of the Idiots figured out how much it costs the American Taxpayer to Support these invaders. Please include the lost of Innocent american lives, rapes , incarceration in prisons , education , etc. etc. Monies that could be used to help needy ( not those in Congress) senior citizens, the poor americans , veterans , etc, etc. Remember it is our tax dollars supporting these people not money from the inviting politicians , billionaire bleeding heart entertainers etc,etc, BUILD THE WALL, SAVE AMERICA, AND AMERICAN TAX DOLLARS , LIVES ETC.
Shut it Down Now!!!!!!
In essence, what the Democrats are saying is ” forget the will of the people of the United States of America.”, which is something they say everyday in everything they do and don’t do. Maybe it is time for a Revolution for the Restoration of Independence.
Build that Wall The people have spoken.
We want a wall, and we want it now! The liberal cunning of the left, is calculated to get as many illegals in as they can, so they can become part of the democrat welfare state!!!
Here is a simple idea. TRADE! We will take 1 (one) of their welfare seekers if they will take one of our socialists, starting with congress and other politicians. Then continue with tenured idiots and looney celebrities and billionaires looking for slave labor and then continue until we are populated with freedom-loving people.
Oh, and the ‘seekers’ we accept have to assimilate within 5 years or they go back. Of course the ones we traded can never come back. Whatcha think?