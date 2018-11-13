Democrat Kyrsten Sinema declared winner of Arizona Senate seat

Democrats netted another Senate seat Monday night after Republican Martha McSally conceded Arizona’s race to Democrat Kyrsten Sinema.
Along with Nevada, that makes two GOP-held Senate seats that will be Democratic next year. Republicans, meanwhile, netted three seats are their candidate is leading — though facing a recount — in a fourth race, in Florida.
With her victory Ms. Sinema becomes the first Democrat to win a Senate seat in Arizona in nearly a quarter century.
She’s also the first openly bisexual person to be elected to the Senate, gay-rights group Human Rights Campaign said.
Ms. McSally had led the count on election night but as more ballots were counted, Ms. Sinema took the lead. As of Monday night she was nearly 40,000 votes, or nearly 2 percentage points, ahead.
“I just called Kyrsten Sinema and congratulated her on becoming Arizona’s first female senator,” Ms. McSally said in a video message posted to Twitter.
Both women are current members of the U.S. House.
The seat they were battling over was left vacant by Sen. Jeff Flake, who is retiring after just a single term. President Trump claims credit for pushing Mr. Flake out.
Ms. Sinema was first elected in 2012 and has built one of the more moderate voting records for Democrats, including voting for some Republican immigration crackdown bills, and for some of the GOP-written tweaks to Obamacare.
Yet her past as a liberal activities in protesting the Iraq war and mocking her state’s Republican political leaders repeatedly reared during the campaign.
By contrast Ms. McSally was a groundbreaking Air Force pilot flying A-10 Warthogs.
Mr. Trump, who backed Ms. McSally in the race, had said voters would have an easy time picking between someone who served in the military and someone who protested.
Late last week, as Arizona’s slow counting process continued and the vote totals tipped in Ms. Sinema’ favor, the president had suggested funny business.
“Call for a new election?” he said on Twitter.
But Arizona officials refuted that, saying it was just Arizona’s normal method of counting.
Analysts said Ms. Sinema won by careful campaigning. While not a fan of Mr. Trump, they said, she avoided harsh criticism of him in GOP-leaning Arizona. By contrast Democrats’ gubernatorial candidate, David Garcia, campaigned as a liberal anti-Trump champion, and lost by 15 percentage points to incumbent Gov. Doug Ducey.
Ms. Sinema was also one of the Democrats who successfully deployed a health care attack against Republicans, pointing to Ms. McSally’s enthusiastic support for repeal of Obamacare. Analysts said that siphoned away some of the GOP’s traditional strong support among older voters in Arizona.
With two races yet to be called, Republicans will hold 51 seats in the Senate next year — the same total as now.
Florida Gov. Rick Scott leads in the race for Senate there over three-term incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson, a Democrat. If that holds up the GOP would be at 52 seats.
And Mississippi will hold a runoff election later this month for a Senate seat. The Republican is favored in that race, too.
If the GOP wins both, it would expand its majority by two seats heading into next year.
We have wondered for some time about the politicians that were being elected in these states which are fast becoming more notorious/infamous for their evident voter fraud. Often we have blamed the Republican voters for such poor results of their ‘choosing’. In hindsight, having such blatant vote tampering as we see today among the criminal left, it would not be far fetched in the least to envision that vote tampering at all levels (fed, state, local) could have even been utilized in Republican primaries to ‘throw the vote’ to the candidate of the dems’ choice…a candidate with more liberal leanings and one ‘easier to persuade’ to their way of thinking…and the actual reason for such poor selections
If unethical behavior is utilized to gain a position, ….the same behavior will be the bedrock of decisions made by that person/group while in position of authority.
“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is that good men do nothing.” –Edmund Burke
That is exactly where we are today. Democrats have demonstrated, time and time again, that they are willing to lie, cheat, steal, and murder in order to get what they want. Yet, all our side does it talk about it. They attack people on the street and assault their homes, while accusing us of being the root of all evil, and all we do is express outrage over the Internet. Our side isn’t willing to get their hands dirty and do what is necessary. I fear we are watching the sun set on our once-great Republic.
She did not “win”, this was outright theft of a Senate seat, aided and abetted by the total cowardice of the Republican Party.
The real winners of this Senate race, as well as the Democrat won race in Montana and possibly now Florida, are the establishment Republican RINOs like Flake and McCain were, Susan Collins is and who now in the form of Mitt Romney has just got elected, where they use the 1-2 Senate Majorities to control the government, handcuff Trump, and divide the Trump captured Republican agenda.
Yup, and it’s being tolerated and accepted. If we no longer do what is necessary to guard against tyranny such as this, then what hope is there for the Republic?
Having at least fifty years of experience committing voter fraud, Democrats have mastered the art of winning elections by manipulating the election process to produce an outcome favorable to their candidates. This is especially true of the all-important federal and gubernatorial elections. Until Congress gets serious about the issue of voter fraud and passes legislation that restores the integrity of the voting process including severely punishing election officials and others who violate election laws, we can expect to suffer more criminal acts by Democrats in future elections.
If there are no consequences for certain actions, you will get more it.
“She’s also the first openly bisexual person to be elected to the Senate, gay-rights group Human Rights Campaign said.”
I may be nit picking here. But wasn’t Barrak H. Obama a senator at one time?
What is wrong with Arizona that they would elect someone as anti-American as Sinema? Can she be charged with perjury if she swears to uphold the Constitution?
Another Flake or McCain, except she acknowledges what she is!
VOTER FRAUD….PERIOD..
TRANSLATION: the conniving Commucrats managed to manufacture enough ballots they could conveniently “find” to STEAL yet ANOTHER seat in the Senate. If these VERMIN are allowed to continue “finding” ballots, pretty soon, they will not only control the House, but the damned SENATE, as well. I’d like to know how MANY times they are going to be allowed to foist this BLATANT election fraud on we, the people, because they didn’t LIKE the choices WE made with our votes? The ONLY reason they didn’t succeed in foisting that corrupt, old crone, HILLARY on us as “president” is that they thought she had the election in the bag, and FAILED to commit SUFFICIENT voter fraud to overcome the “Trump train” in the voting!
You are quite correct, Ron Hood! If the conniving Commucrats find they have failed to manufacture enough ballots BEFORE an election to guarantee their candidate wins, they can always cry “RECOUNT!”, manufacture still MORE fraudulent ballots, then conveniently “find” them in the trunks of rental cars at the airport, etc. until they have sufficient numbers to claim they “won.”
Our elections have become a Banana Republic-style JOKE subject to ENDLESS manipulation and BLATANT CHEATING by the amoral conniving COMMUCRATS. The damned Commucrats are SO sure they are IMMUNE to ANY consequences for their illegal actions that they are UTTERLY SHAMELESS and not even trying to HIDE what they are doing! Are the GUTLESS Republicans just going to just roll over, show their bellies and do NOTHING to stop this co-opting of our right to CHOOSE our own representatives in Congress and state houses? Pres. Trump TRIED to “true the vote” with his commission on election fraud. The damned whining COMMUCRATS utterly REFUSED to cooperate–being guilty of BLATANT election fraud on MANY fronts–and so that commission just DIED on the vine. And the GUTLESS Republicans did NOTHING in response to their OBSTRUVCTION? SMH.
See Part 2 below.
Part 2:
ALL of the above is just MORE proof that the self-interested career politicians of BOTH parties who INFEST our capitol do not give a DAMN about this country, OR its people. I know I’ve said this before, but it becomes MORE blatantly OBVIOUS every DAY:
“Career politicians”–REGARDLESS of the party “label” they wear–are ONLY concerned with feathering their OWN nests and sucking up to the lobbyists with the biggest campaign contribution checkbooks to get them re-elected. Hell, they don’t even remember that the rest of us are OUT here, unless it’s an election year and they need us to punch their tickets for another ride on the government gravy train! The rest of the time, it’s just a continuous game of “government of, by, and FOR career politicians.”
All I got to say is that it looks like AZ has some work to do…if you legitimately voted for someone like Sinema, I pity you. If you did not, then it needs to be proven in a court of law.
“Krystal Sinema’s theft of AZ Senate Seat originally held by Jeff Flake (which Martha McSally won by fair means) officiated” — headline corrected!
In my experience as a polling official, there are FAR fewer ways to fraudulently influence an election in progress, than after the fact. Ballots “found” outside the normal chain of custody should not be counted. Therefore the original results, no matter how close, are more likely to be an accurate reflection of reality than the results of ANY recount. We must do away with these drawn-out affairs that only offer more vectors for fraud.
I am still waiting for Tilden to beat Hayes. Have they stopped counting?