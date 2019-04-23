Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand campaigns with drag queens at Des Moines oldest LGBT bar

Kirsten Gillibrand wants to be president, but for one night, she was hanging with queens.

The New York senator and Democratic hopeful stopped by a gay bar in Des Moines, Iowa, Friday night. She joined the girls backstage, swapped dresses with a drag queen, and painted her mug for the gods. (Translation: she applied makeup beautifully.)

Vana and the amazing queens at the Blazing Saddle in Des Moines invited me for a visit tonight before their show. I felt underdressed, so I brought a dress I picked up yesterday—turns out it fit me, but it fit Vana even better! Thank you for having me, ladies! pic.twitter.com/l0ISbENSwg — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) April 20, 2019

On Friday night, Gillibrand wrote on Twitter that she had been invited by “Vana and the amazing queens at the Blazing Saddle for a visit before their show. I felt underdressed, so I brought a dress I picked up yesterday–turns out it fit me, but it fit Vana even better! Thank you for having me, ladies!”

The Saddle, as the bar is referred to by locals, is a gay bar in Des Moines. It has been known as “Gay Cheers” since it opened in 1983.

The New York lawmaker also posted a photo of some good old-fashioned girls-being-girls action, putting on her lipstick in front of a mirror.

Before Gillibrand dolled out like a real queen on Friday night, she also took some time to flex her biceps on an arm-wrestle competition.

As reported by the Des Moines Register, she responded to a challenge by 20-year-old Olivia Habinck. Each won one round over the other. “She’s ripped,” Habinck told the paper.

On May 2, Gillibrand’s gay tour moves on to New York.

She’ll speak about her LGBTQ policy agenda with the legendary drag performer and activist Marti Gould Cummings. The fund-raiser will take place at Elmo Lounge, the chic downstairs room of the über gay Chelsea restaurant Elmo.

“For the first time in the history of the United States a presidential candidate is sitting down one on one with a drag queen to discuss the issues. This is a huge moment in our history,” Cummings tweeted.

