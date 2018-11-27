Democrat Jerry Nadler: Impeachment could tear the country apart

Rep. Jerrold Nadler warned Monday that a “partisan impeachment” against President Trump could wind up destroying the country if there’s not enough evidence to convince Republicans.
“You have to be reluctant to do an impeachment,” Mr. Nadler said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”
As the New York Democrat set to take the helm of the House Judiciary Committee, Mr. Nadler said his party has to be sure they have Republicans willing to impeach the president and that it is objectively clear the offenses merit such a drastic measure.
He laid out a three-pronged test that must be met before proceeding with an impeachment process, which starts with determining if the president committed any impeachable offenses. If so, lawmakers must consider if they “rise to the gravity where it’s worth putting the country through the trauma of an impeachment proceeding.”
The last step is to be sure that the evidence will be more than enough to convince “a good fraction of the opposition” that it’s a necessary step.
“You don’t want half the country to say to the other half for the next 30 years, ‘We won the election. You stole it from us,’ ” Mr. Nadler said.
Mr. Nadler said Democrats will have to go through that process should any evidence come from the Mueller probe that shows Mr. Trump committed an impeachable offense.
First before the election, Nads offers the hairy red meat of impeachment to the hungry lions and extreme jackals of the party to get votes which is what the old guard of the party feeds upon. Once satiated themselves in deceit stolen elections, Nads defoliates, defangs and then hangs his own out to dry having got what they the old guard wanted which is the power. They are too stupid to realize that the division they offer America, to defeat those who seek to unite and make America Great, just comes back to bite them when fed to the now hairless defanged attack animals within their own party of bottom feeding useful idiot hyenas, who just got a slippery defoliating Nads political haircut. Indeed they were useful,,,but also proven idiots. Better to tear their party apart in deception, than an entire country.
I think Honorable Mr. Nadler is wisely seeking to dissuade the incoming Democrat House majority from doing something stupid; particularly when they lack any chance for removing Trump from office. The Senate “trial” would be an unprecedented GOP opportunity to demonstrably showcase the absolute lack of any “evidence” of either “high-crimes,” or “misdemeanors,” and the Dem duplicity in having weaponized the federal government as a political tool under Obama.
Even the talking-heads at the networks and late-night TV wouldn’t be able to spin the facts sufficiently to pursued the public that this was anything other than the long-promised political payback for the left’s disappointment for November 2016…and the dismantling of Obama’s EO legacy.
The Democrats will lose significantly more in an impeachment vote than this exercise could possibly yield in the run-up to 2020.
Nadler is speaking truth here. BUT i fear its going to fall on deaf ears, of his fellow commucrats.