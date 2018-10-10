Democrat Hill staffer held without bond in Senate ‘doxxing’ case

Jackson Cosko, the former Democratic staffer accused of “doxing” Republican senators by leaking their personal information, was ordered held without bond Tuesday, with the judge saying he posed a risk to the community.
Prosecutors revealed investigators found cocaine and methamphetamine during a search of his possessions, and speculated he may have been under the influence when, according to police, he used his government credentials to post personal information of some lawmakers at the height of the grueling Kavanaugh-nomination fracas, and broke into a senator’s office while threatening to release other information.
Those threats seemed to worry Magistrate Judge Deborah A. Robinson, who ordered him held without bond, rejecting his lawyers’ pleas that he be released on strict conditions.
Even an offer of having him turned over to his parents, with orders to stay away from electronic devices and wear an ankle bracelet, weren’t enough to sway Judge Robinson.
Police said Mr. Cosko released personal addresses and phone numbers of Sen. Mike Lee of Utah and several other Republican senators, all of them major figures in the confirmation battle over Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh.
“These are serious offenses that were directed at one of the cornerstones of American democracy,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Demian Ahn.
He said Mr. Cosko was “caught in the act” of breaking into the office of Sen. Maggie Hassan, a New Hampshire Democrat for whom he had worked until being ousted earlier this year. Mr. Ahn said Mr. Cosko had served as a tech staffer with administrative rights in Ms. Hassan’s office, suggesting he had access to more sensitive information. And he had a graduate degree in information technology.
After being confronted by a Hassan staffer who apparently knew him from before, and knew he wasn’t supposed to be in the office, Mr. Cosko sent messages threatening the staffer and warning he had more embarrassing information he would release in retaliation, police say.
Mr. Ahn said when police searched his home, storage unit and car they did find plans to target other lawmakers, and also found notes he had written to himself laying out a checklist for trying to get rid of the evidence of his activities.
“It is virtually a hackers’ obstruction checklist,” the prosecutor said.
The search also turned up powders that tested positive for cocaine and meth, “numerous smoke pipes,” a variety of computers, phones, and tablets, and a Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and X-Box One. Mr. Cosko also had stationery and envelopes from Ms. Hassan’s office, according to the list of items found during the search.
Mr. Cosko had been working for Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, Texas Democrat, at the time of the doxing, and the government says he used his official login for at least one of his leaks of information.
Ms. Jackson Lee’s office has not responded to multiple inquiries from The Washington Times, though her staff has told Texas newspapers she has fired Mr. Cosko.
Mr. Cosko sat at the defense table studying a copy of the indictment against him as his lawyers and the prosecutors argued over the implications of past drug use and a bench warrant that had been issued earlier this decade for his appearance in court.
His father was also in attendance, and John Hudley, who argued on behalf of Mr. Cosko, said his mother has decided to retire from her job to devote her time to trying to get her son on a better path.
Mr. Hudley challenged the government’s suggestion that Mr. Cosko was a threat, saying that he shouldn’t be held responsible for what other people did with the information he might release.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Too bad he didn’t work for ” Mug them in their homes and Restaurants “Maxine Waters instead of Action Jackson and the FBI would have a real case of planned social anarchy come to fruition, and violence to prosecute. The Democrat moles are burrowing deep, in an undermined deep state conspiracy that leads right back to the Democrat Party election game plan and even outright spoken talking points.
Follow the money and I’m sure there will be a lot more to this story than doxxing some Senators.
Not just that, but how did he get meth and coke INTO the congressional building, to be ‘high on’? Do they not check bags?
He worked for jackson lee, figures.
And turn him over to his parents? It is their fault he thinks he’s a child, acts like a child (all those game consoles?) and as such should not be held accountable for his actions. However, he should be treated like the adult his parents did not raise him to be. He needs hard time as do all the other people who are threatening others (waters and booker).
There’s his “OUT”, the planted drugs will be used to get him off with a slap on the wrist. He should be held for a minimum of CyberCriminal activity, Breaking and Entering in a Federal Facility, theft of government property [the stationery and envelopes], AND impersonation of a US Senator [his reason for having the Senator’s stationary and envelopes].
He’s a threat to the public, but an even larger threat to his Demoncrat bosses. They’ll find a way to get him out & free before he’s pressed to turn on them and cut a plea deal by implicating all of them as accessories in these crimes.
Move along, nothing to see here, business as usual in the DC swamp.
Not just that, but incitment to violence, and posting private info online..
not released, too big a threat… Hmm, perhaps the Swamp Drain Plug, though a bit rusty is starting to open up and will actually start draining some of the creatures lurking there!
Perhaps seeing some of the lesser creatures demise may spark the fleeing of the larger ones…out of government!
Maybe he’ll flip.. And give up some of his higher ups!?
We can hope, can’t we?
He’s a democrat, of course he poses a risk to the community! Heck, the whole nation!
Accused murderers have been released on bail many times! I am literally amazed that the judge decided to make an example of him by holding him without bail. Amazed. Maybe the next idiot will think twice before doing something like this.
With how many libtard judges exist in DC, it is a shock to me too.
Don’t you know this arrogant little twerp thought he could do anything he pleased without any consequences. Rot in jail, snowflake.
I’m fairly certain that from inside his little meth/coke bubble everyone thinks just like he does. However the list of track covering actions belies that he knew he was committing a crime.
Time to start drug and polygraph testing gov employees randomly and often.
As a mil vet, WE were always drug tested.. SO WHY ARE NOT THOSE IN congress also drug tested?
Cheers, where everyone knows his future address.
“A nice petite white boy like you in a federal penitentiary… Let me just put it this way, I don’t think you’ll be able to remain anal-retentive for very long”
— Steven Seagal as Mason Storm in “Hard to Kill”
Amazing that liberals want gun makers and anyone who sells a gun to be held responsible if a gun is used in a crime. But Cosko’s lawyer thinks Cosko doesn’t have to be held responsible for any consequences for Cosko on purpose leaking personal information???