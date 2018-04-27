Democrat Hank Johnson takes on Diamond & Silk

The House Judiciary Committee hearing on censorship became heated on Thursday when social media personalities were questioned about their monetized efforts on Facebook.
Rep. Hank Johnson accused the committee of helping Facebook personalities Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson, known as “Diamond and Silk,” profit off the company by holding the hearing.”I’m just astounded that this committee would stoop to this level to be positioning you all to make more money,” Mr. Johnson, Georgia Democrat, said to the two women during the hearing.
The hearing was slated to address accusations of censorship against conservatives, Diamond and Silk among them, but Democrats pushed back against that notion saying there was no evidence of any such censorship.
“We’re giving you a tremendous platform with this hearing to make a ton of money when it’s over,” Mr. Johnson said to Ms. Hardaway and Ms. Richardson.
That triggered an emotional response from the witnesses who accused the congressman of dismissing their complaints of censorship.
“You’re not going to brush us off like we don’t have merit here,” said Ms. Hardaway.
The two women claim that Facebook’s algorithm is biased against them due to their conservative leanings. They are avid supporters of President Trump and have appeared regularly on Fox News. They say that followers have complained that they do not receive notifications of updates from Diamond and Silk even after “liking” the page, or that users are prevented from following them on social media.
“Whenever you click or follow, to follow our page, for some people that was able to do so they did not get a notification whenever we post a post on our Facebook page,” Ms. Richardson said.
GOPUSA Editor’s Note: You may remember Congressman Hank Johnson’s fear that Guam would tip over in 2011.
Chairman Bob Goodlatte said that he invited Google, Facebook and Twitter to answer for questions of bias against conservative users, but all declined to attend.
“While this committee has presented the opportunity for these companies to come describe their filtering practices, and answer questions that members on both sides of the aisle have about these practices. Their refusal to appear only creates more questions and more concerns” Mr. Goodlatte, Virginia Republican, said.
Ranking member Jerry Nadler said the whole hearing was a waste of the committee’s time.
“The censorship argument, the central thesis of this hearing, doesn’t hold up under even the most basic scrutiny,” Mr. Nadler, New York Democrat, said.
“The notion that social media companies are filtering out conservative voices is a hoax,” he added.
He added that a better use of the committee’s time would be to discuss Russia’s use of social media and how to prevent them from taking similar actions in the upcoming midterms.
Join the discussion
Hey Representative Hank Johnson and Jerald Nadler, you are communists who practice censorship, so you are traitors to our First Amendment rights.
If these 2 ladies were Trump haters. What do you think the chances are that they would get a much more supportive attitude from Rep. Hank Johnson? It is a shame that claims made by these 2 ladies are not going to be judged on the merits. But instead, on the political agenda of these liberal committee members. They are applying the same criteria used by the social media giant which created the issue in the first place.
They also would not receive such derision if they were white. They (Diamond and Silk) would still be dismissed, but not so vehemently. This is racism. They are opposed with more vitriol because they are black women who do not follow the Democrat’s points of view. The Congressmen need to be called out for their racist attitudes. In fact, all Blacks hating on Blacks because of their differing political views need to be called out. Do not all Blacks also have freedom of speech?
Liberal Democrats are valiant defenders of free speech as long as that speech supports their beliefs. Otherwise. they will use every underhanded tactic imaginable to censor dissenting opinions. Their disgusting hypocrisy is quite obvious and indefensible.
I’m astonished that the people of GA would stoop so low as to elect Dimwit Johnson who believed that adding to the troop count on the island of Guam might capsize it! Among other genius thoughts: http://www.dumbocratquotes.com/viewbyperson.php?personid=12
Hank is stupid enough to replace Nancy Pilosi. Must be a Democratic trait.
I know quite a few Democrats personally, and I am always amazed at how hypocritical they are ! If they believe something it is always RIGHT, and if you believe something ELSE, it is always WRONG. There is no “Gray” area with Liberals.
It shows the intel of Democrats/Liberals, when they keep putting into office a man that believed Guam would tip over and sink into the Pacific. Who knows he might still think the Earth is Flat. It also proves you do not have to be smart to vote Democrat, just early and often and yelllllll racist if asked to prove you are a citizen.
Since Guam is the top of a mountain I would like him to explain to me how it is possible to tip over. That Navy Admiral had all to do to keep a straight face.
Hank Johnson is right up there with Maxine Waters as being some of the most ignorant trolls serving amongst a whole lot of trolls. Guam will capsize because of overpopulation! If that were the case, genius, Manhattan would have capsized over 100 years ago. It is less than 23 square miles and Guam 206 square miles. I can’t believe the good people of Georgia elected this man. And more power to Diamond and Silk…love those ladies.
I remember watching c span when Johnson was worried if more troops were placed on Guam, the island might tip over. I almost choked over that! I don’t remember the admirals name, but he deserved a medal for keeping his composure.
When EVIL can not refute you logically and with good reasoning? …. CENSORSHIP is the answer (which is no answer)…. EVIL simply wants its way no matter what.
Its like Satan trying any which way he can to escape his sentence. He will lie, cheat, and even murder to escape judgment.
EVIL has a father. That is what we are dealing with. And… ONLY the truth will make us free from EVIL. Not good intentions. Not sincerity. Not even loving kindness. TRUTH, and only truth overcomes EVIL.
Liberals only let people who totally agree with them to use their free speach but if they are in oposition to liberal positions, then they use “lies, smear tactics, commit crimes and even break laws to destroy that opposition, which is exactly what a dictatorship does”, sound familiar!!! Is the liberal Dermocrat Party trying to create a dictatorship in our American government?? Only time will tell!!!!!…..
I’m sorry to say this moron Hank Johnson (I’m afraid Guam will tip over from too many people) Represents my district. He is an idiot and an embarrassment.
Let’s hope for a civil war!
The ladies are right, Facebook is and will continue to use their platform inappropriately to favor the liberal slant, I’ve personally had posts or retorts to other posts omitted.
Insofar as Johnson, he’s a Dem. Congressman that most of time doesn’t know what the issue is as in his misinterpretation of what the ladies are trying to get across.
I don’t care who they support, Section 8 and EBT do not speak for me under any circumstances.
How can this idiot still get elected after saying Guam, a island will capsize if they put more people on it? To think this guy makes $175,000 a year. What a idiot.