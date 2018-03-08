Democrat governor says NRA has ‘become a terrorist organization’

Connecticut Gov. Dannel Malloy made an explosive claim this week that the National Rifle Association has “become a terrorist organization.”
“They act, quite frankly, in some cases as a terrorist organization,” Mr. Malloy, a Democrat, said Monday, a local Fox affiliate reported. “You want to make safer guns? We will boycott your company. That’s who they are. That’s what they do.”
Mr. Malloy claimed that the NRA has strayed from the principles it held just a couple decades ago.
“The NRA as it exists today is a far cry from the NRA that in 1999 said that teachers shouldn’t carry weapons in schools,” he said. “Or in the ’90s also said we should have universal background checks. They have, in essence, become a terrorist organization.”
An NRA spokeswoman criticized Mr. Malloy for resulting to “political stunts and childish name calling rather than serious policy discussions aimed at making our schools and communities safer.”
“The NRA is comprised of over 5 million law-abiding citizens, many of whom are teachers, doctors, policeman, farmers, moms and dads residing in Connecticut,” Jennifer Baker told FOX 61. “So let’s be clear, Governor Malloy just called tens of thousands of his constituents terrorists.
“No organization in the world does more to promote the safe and responsible use of firearms than the NRA,” she added.
Mr. Malloy’s comments came ahead of a call by Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin for the Connecticut legislature to scrub any mention of the NRA from state law, which currently states that the NRA’s basic pistol course is an acceptable form of training for Connecticut residents who want to obtain a state pistol permit.
“The idea that the NRA should be recognized as a voice for gun safety is ridiculous,” Mr. Bronin said Tuesday night.
“If the NRA had its way, we wouldn’t be permitting in the first place,” he said. “This is an organization that opposes universal background checks despite the fact that overwhelming majority of Americans and even a large number of NRA members support universal background checks.”
Catherine Mortensen, spokeswoman for the NRA’s lobbying arm NRA-ILA, said the organization’s basic pistol course is the “best training available for anyone seeking to carry a concealed firearm for self-protection.”
“By eliminating the NRA training and standards for Connecticut’s permit holders, Mayor Bronin is putting politics above the safety of Connecticut citizens,” Ms. Mortensen said.
Coming from a low, down, dirty sneak who attempts character assassination, who recklessly throws word bombs around without regard for who they harm, he is the one who looks like the suicide vest wearing maniac
Is there any possibility of finding a Democrat who did not have his brains scrambled in a botched abortion?
CT Governor Malloy is another keft wing loon, right there with Kalifornia Jerry Brown. Doesn’t this moron realize that he attacks the NRA he is attacking over 5 millions American members, including Democrats who believe in our 2nd Amendment right to bear arms??
Hey Governor Airhead Malloy, you are a terrorist, as you want open borders with Mexico. So in essence Malloy Airhead, you are an accessory to terrorism, because of the drug dealers, gangs like MS-13, terrorists, rapists and criminals that cross our southern border!
Last time i looked it up, the Definition of a terrorist was someone who used violence or the THREATS of violence to affect political change.
SO WHAT violence has the NRA used or threatened to use, to change political rules/laws?
NONE
What violence has the ANTI-GUN nuts used to change things. PLENTY!
Actually, if anyone has acted as terrorist, that would be the democrats.
Especially when THEY Are the supporters of Antifa!!
If there are any firearms related businesses left in Connecticut, you should move to Texas. Also since Connecticut hates guns so much no firearms businesses should do business with the state of Connecticut. The Democrat Party is the real Terrorist Organization and enemy within posing as a political party.
I’d fully support that. BUT it would imo unfairly hurt any NRA Member, or pro-gun person LIVING in Connecticut..
It is mind boggling that someone in a position like this Governor can be so mixed up! The NRA has done more for gun safety and responsible gun ownership than any organization ever! They do a wonderful job of encouraging people to be cautious in using guns and they have always supported keeping guns out of the hands of deranged individuals. The lies he is spouting are extremely troubling to most of us patriotic citizens who value our Constitutionally protected rights. As a Governor this is very irresponsible and hopefully will spell the end of his political career. He owes millions of law-abiding NRA members an apology!
Democratics showing their stupidity and ignorance again, that whole groups needs some serious help but even that won’t help, they actually believe they know what the HELL their talking about
As a wise man once said”The problime with our liberal friends is not that they don’t know anything,it is that so much of what they know is wrong”.
And worse, they FEEL what they know is the gods honest truth, and reject ANY AND ALL facts to the contrary!
In terms of Demorat Malloy, you can’t fix STUPID. The jerk wants his 15 minutes of fame and illegal alien votes. Only ignorant people will listen to his whining … educated people will go out a purchase a couple AR15’s to pi$$ him off.
No, Malloy; NRA is a club, where your party (Dhimmicrud) has been a terrorist organisation almost without a break since NLT 1861!
So not all the idiots live in California!
The insanity of liberalism is all OVER this nation. I don’t think there’s a single state that’s not been infested by it.
In 1865 a Democrat murdered Abraham Lincoln, POTUS.
On Easter Sunday, 1783 Democrats murdered 150–300 duly elected black Republicans in the Colfax Massacre.
In 1881 a left wing radical Democrat assassinated James Garfield, POTUS.
Democrats founded and manned the KKK, and terrorized and murdered numerous people
Margaret Sanger, Democrat and KKK member, wanted to eliminate all children of parents who were not white.
In 1963 a radical left wing socialist (Democrat) shot and killed John F. Kennedy, POTUS.
In 1975 a left wing radical Democrat fired shots at Gerald Ford, POTUS.
In 1983 a registered Democrat shot and wounded Ronald Reagan, POTUS.
In 1984 James Hubert, a disgruntled Democrat, shot and killed 22 people in a McDonalds.
In 1986 Patrick Sherrill, a disgruntled Democrat, shot and killed 15 people in an Oklahoma PO.
Continued…
Continued…
In 1990 James Pough, a disgruntled Democrat, shot and killed 10 people at a GMAC office.
In 1991 George Hennard, a disgruntled Democrat, shot and killed 23 people in a Luby’s cafeteria in Killeen, TX
In 1995 James Daniel Simpson, a disgruntled Democrat, shot and killed 5 coworkers in a Texas lab.
In 1999 Larry Asbrook, a disgruntled Democrat, shot and killed 8 people at a church.
In 2001 a leftist radical Democrat fired shots at the White House in a failed attempt to kill George W. Bush, POTUS.
In 2003 Douglas Williams, a disgruntled Democrat, shot and killed 7 people at a Lockheed-Martin plant.
In 2007 a registered demented Democrat Seung – Hui Cho, shot and killed 32 people in Virginia Tech.
In 2010 a mentally ill registered Democrat named Jared Lee Loughner, shot Rep. Gabrielle Giffords and killed 6 others.
In 2011 a registered Democrat named James Holmes, went into a movie theater and shot and killed 12 people.
In 2012 Andrew Engeldinger, a disgruntled Democrat, shot and killed 7 people in Minneapolis.
In 2013 a demented Democrat, Adam Lanza, shot and killed 26 people in a school in Newtown, CT.
In Sept 2013, an angry Democrat shot 12 at a Navy ship yard.
James T. Hodgkinson, a supporter of Bernie Sanders and deranged Democrat assassin tried to kill Republicans.
Southern. How dare you bring facts into this libtards created insane reality! it will make his head spin..
GOOD FOR YOU!
In the mean time, he stands by as real terrorists, Democrat Unions, are helping to drive Connecticut into bankruptcy.
The law abiding people of the State of CT have suffered so much under this governor’s “leadership”. Our state has changed from the Constitution State to the Communist State. The people in this state were stupid enough to elect Malloy in 2010 and re-elect him in 2014. His “leadership” has brought us over $2 billion in tax increases and we are still in a deficit with no end in site. Thank God he will be gone in January 2019. After the Sandy Hook School shooting in 2012 he spearheaded the most restrictive gun control in the country. At that time the Democrats had a super majority in the state house and senate. We lost some of our freedom due to these useless gun control laws.
By the way southernpatriot, where did you get your statistics from? There is no evidence that Adam Lanza had any political affiliation.
Are you sure he will be gone in 2019? OR are there more than enough useless idiots who will re-elect him yet again?
you are right on Lanza, could find no political affiliation on him listed.
By labeling the NRA as a terrorist organization, isn’t Connecticut Governor Malloy also condemning the Bill of Rights as a terrorist document since it includes the Second Amendment?
Just because the NRA has an active and informed membership does not make
them a terrorist organization. It is hyperbole like Gov. Malloy is spouting that
divides this nation and all but ends civil discourse. This is not uncommon in the
Democrat playbook, as every gun owner is a potential terrorist, anyone who has
a contrary opinion on illegal immigration is a racist, and any Democrat that does
not support abortion on demand, is unfit for their Party. If it weren’t for the main
street media propping them up and giving credibility to their crack pot ideas, the
Party would be dead in the water. Judging from their courting of illegals and
throwing their working class supporters “under the bus,” it is not hard to see why
their Party has lost so many seats at the State and Federal level and lost the
Presidency to an inexperienced populist.
And last i checked, NOT ONE NRA MEMBER has ever used violence against anyone else in an attempt to scare them to do something.
It’s time we clean up the town Sheriff Trump… Communist’s Gov Brown & this Gov Malloy are calling 5 million Americans terrorists.. …Time we move them out.
” Connecticut” : the birthplace of the American sphincter”. Enough said.
Just think Commissar Malloy is leaving and mayor Bronin thinks he can take over. Another fool that has his brains scrambled. It makes me wonder if him and Malloy’s mothers had any children that lived. This state *****. It used to be the capital of the world in gun making and insurance. But the dumbocreeps have driven all manufacturing out of the state. It would not surprise me if EB and Sikorski left. We have lost so many rights in this state that if I could move I would. This is why we lose 35 to 40 thousand people a year moving out of this state.
My class at USCGA is having a 40th reunion this year. I would really like to see those guys again while I’m still breathing. The problem is that USCGA is in New London, CT. No way will I put a dime in the pockets of the people who elected this Waste Water pump into office.
Perhaps you can call everyone up on that list, and get them to have their reunion ELSEWHERE..
The Democrat Party should finally be honest and just call themselves the Communist Party. They seek a one party totalitarian state based on Marxism, where the state has unlimited power.
What a bad example this govenor is sending to our youth. It is a terrible example for all, especially the young. We teach our kids that name calling is not acceptable and then what do you see in the media, democrats in power positions calling anyone they do not agree with a nasty name. Hmmm Then they try to blame something or someone else for problems kids are having.
why does everyone seem to state that we want “universal background checks”. We do not. that would mean I could not sell/give my gun to my neighbor or my son or my grandson or my wife without them having a background check. No we do not want that. We do want gun shows and gun dealers and online gun sales to have back ground checks which most states already require that. But the Term Universal is a bad term and usually incorrect. What we really want is that the FBI and local law enforcement do their jobs and the incident on Florida would have never happened.
And exactly how WOULD A father/family member even DO A backround check for a fellow family member?