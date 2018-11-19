Democrat Eric Swalwell: Nuke the Resisters

Rep. Eric Swalwell, California Democrat, warned gun owners Friday that any fight over firearms would be “a short one,” because the federal government has an extensive cache of nuclear weapons.
After Joe Biggs tweeted that Mr. Swalwell “wants a war” over the Second Amendment, Mr. Swalwell responded, “And it would be a short war my friend.”
“The government has nukes.Too many of them. But they’re legit,” the congressman tweeted. “I’m sure if we talked we could find common ground to protect our families and communities.”
Mr. Swalwell quickly added that “No one is nuking anyone or threatening that,” but by then it was too late.
Swalwell 2020: Nuke The Resisters https://t.co/FNjtgWsp3g
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 16, 2018
High ranking Democrat Eric Swalwell calls for confiscation of semi-automatic rifles using $15billion of taxpayer dollars to do it and proposes criminally prosecuting those who don’t participate: https://t.co/tBzZXztkIU #2A
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 16, 2018
How quickly Democrats went from "we only want sensible restrictions to keep guns out of the hands of criminals and the insane" to "we will nuke your ass if you don't hand over your weapons" – that's what Dems regaining some power does https://t.co/G2ank3YOzE
— Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) November 16, 2018
Eric, I get that your use of "nukes" was sarcasm, and, yep, twitter doesn't do nuance.
But understand how many of us gun clinging Americans recoil at the word "confiscation" and will do whatever we have to do to defend our guns against a government that would take them. Thanks https://t.co/GDDsm0gt0U
— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) November 16, 2018
Don’t be so dramatic. No one is nuking anyone or threatening that. I’m telling you this is not the 18th Century. The argument that you would go to war with your government if an assault weapons ban was in place is ludicrous and inflames the gun debate. Which is what you want. https://t.co/oX0rY7Nbs1
— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 16, 2018
This is an excerpt. Read more at The Washington Times.
Join the discussion
These liberals always talk of peace, unity, mutual love and understanding, but every so often their true intentions slip out,,,,too late to take them back. Loose lips sink ships,,,,and slippery lipped political fools as well. Don’t call him Stalwell. Call him “Poison the Well” of parties working together in American harmony. There are those who just obstruct and Stall well, our American progress, deceptively calling themselves “Progressive” then there are those who progressively promote the best interests of our nation like patriotic “Nationalist” Trump that just get to it and get the job done, and don’t look back on the scorched, nuked Democrats he leaves in his wake. No guns needed to get this job done when they continuously open mouth and shoot self in foot.
Leftist democrats are the epitome of what it means to be a hypocrite–anyone who doesn’t kneel at the alter of the DNC knows this to be true. Unfortunately, they have spent many decades taking over the education system, as well as installing activist neo-Marxist judges to benches all across the country. So they are able to indoctrinate more and more children, and allow for democrats to steal elections via the “provisional ballot” and the constant striking down of voter ID laws. And make no mistake, these people are ultimately planning to come after us. If you question that for even a moment, then guys like Eric Swalwell should remove all doubt.
Leftist policies always boil down to power & controlling others. I think they would be perfectly content to have _everyone_ live on their plantation.
Eric “Stalin” must know legal gun owners are the most law abiding citizens in the country but we will NOT be threatened! Gun owners know history, does Eric “Stalin” Swalwell know? Did he learn Stalin confiscated guns from the most armed citizenry in the world at the time in Soviet Russia? Does he know Stalin killed and starved 20 MILLION unarmed men, women and children? Even if this pathetic power hungry politician was able to pass a law to confiscate guns from freedom loving Americans, owning guns is just not a 2nd Amendment right, but a “HUMAN RIGHT” to protect ourselves against a tyrannical government! Trump 2020!
Someone remind this green-behind-the ears liberal that We The American People ARE the government in this country!
But this is a reminder why the rest of the country cannot let California, New York, or Chicago liberals rule in America. They are subversionists.
One of the godfathers of modern liberalism, Joseph Stalin, once said: “Death solves all problems; no man, no problem.” This is the mindset of modern liberalism. If we give up our guns, millions of us will die in concentration camps run by liberal oppressors.
california is now an enemy to the republic.
the left has total control of that state and the socialist will obliterate any conservitive that get in the way.
these are dangerous times we live in and to me california,oregon,washington state , new york and
washington dc.
are on the list of rengade states.
Thank You electoral college for saving our ***** from liberal ******* on both coasts! Btw, I want swallwell to be the one coming for my weapons, PLEASE!!
I have known that this kid is an idiot, but at last he has truly shown want a nutcase he really is. He would be worse that Hussein Obuma. Yes, he is from CA, the land of fruits and nuts.
I don’t care what anyone says, what Stahwell said was a threat and an insult to every gun owner in the USA.
Actually a threat to every Citizen in The United States of America. His desire to use nuclear weapons indicates that he has NO, that is “0”, respect for ANY individual other than himself. Consummate liberal narcissist; just like his role models hitlery and o’shame-on-us. He should be immediately brought up on charges of threatening the life of The President [since nuclear weapons, even just dirty bombs are a threat to every person in The USA], convicted based on his own admitted statement, and allowed to serve his appropriate sentence in a Federal pen in the middle of “fly-over country” where the guards are all made aware of his position of hate for our Constitution.
He inadvertently stated exactly WHY We The People are not to be restricted in firearms. Specifically so the government may never overpower the people through force of arms. And in the meantime plainly indicates that, sarcasm aside, once the Dems have control again the 2nd Amendment is going away and they are coming to take our means of holding them ultimately accountable.
In all fairness, anyone who has seen this clown on the cable talk shows realizes that he is a moron. Whether Tucker Carlson skillfully brings out his stupidity and lack of logic on Fox, or he is lobbed softball questions on CNN, the viewer must wonder how he got elected – even in CA.
But, then, Barry Seotoro is a moron as well. It didn’t reduce the suffering he caused all that much.
Whenever imbeciles like Eric “Swallowell” emphasize their ignorance regarding the Second Amendment in public, I like to post the following:
Why we have a Second Amendment in the Bill of Rights to the U.S. Constitution: Men without guns are not free men; they are slaves. Men without guns are not citizens, they are subjects. Men without guns have lost the right of self-defense by any means necessary. They have lost the power to defend and protect their families, their homes and their property from harm or theft. Men without guns are reduced to mere members of the animal kingdom, subject to becoming prey to those among them who might choose to maim or kill during a robbery, or just for sport. The right to protect oneself and one’s family is God-given and Christ-endorsed, as Jesus plainly ordered his Apostles, “He that hath no sword, let him sell his garment, and buy one.” (Luke 22.36). [And it wasn’t to make a fashion statement!]
“In fact, ‘guns’ are the only product or service mentioned anywhere in the Constitution. While we also clearly have a right to ‘keep and bear’ food, health insurance, clothing, shelter, and many other necessary things, the framers did not deem any of them important enough to warn the government against any form of infringement – only guns. Think about that! – Tim Nerenz, Constitutional Carry, Tea Party Nation, 5/16/11
Animals that cannot defend themselves with force are known as “prey”.
Sounds like absolute determination to tyrannize…
Russian collusion? Or, maybe Chinese?
“Hey you guys! We’ll show you how its done! This is how you take over America! “
.
Satire or sarcasm, swalwell is still a Constitutionally illiterate left wing Democratic arse!
Eric Swalwell ????
YOU are the reason our founding fathers made SURE to have the Second Amendment!
.