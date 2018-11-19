Democrat Eric Swalwell: Nuke the Resisters

Rep. Eric Swalwell, California Democrat, warned gun owners Friday that any fight over firearms would be “a short one,” because the federal government has an extensive cache of nuclear weapons.

After Joe Biggs tweeted that Mr. Swalwell “wants a war” over the Second Amendment, Mr. Swalwell responded, “And it would be a short war my friend.”

“The government has nukes.Too many of them. But they’re legit,” the congressman tweeted. “I’m sure if we talked we could find common ground to protect our families and communities.”

Mr. Swalwell quickly added that “No one is nuking anyone or threatening that,” but by then it was too late.

Swalwell 2020: Nuke The Resisters https://t.co/FNjtgWsp3g — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 16, 2018

High ranking Democrat Eric Swalwell calls for confiscation of semi-automatic rifles using $15billion of taxpayer dollars to do it and proposes criminally prosecuting those who don’t participate: https://t.co/tBzZXztkIU #2A — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 16, 2018

How quickly Democrats went from "we only want sensible restrictions to keep guns out of the hands of criminals and the insane" to "we will nuke your ass if you don't hand over your weapons" – that's what Dems regaining some power does https://t.co/G2ank3YOzE — Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) November 16, 2018

Eric, I get that your use of "nukes" was sarcasm, and, yep, twitter doesn't do nuance. But understand how many of us gun clinging Americans recoil at the word "confiscation" and will do whatever we have to do to defend our guns against a government that would take them. Thanks https://t.co/GDDsm0gt0U — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) November 16, 2018

Don’t be so dramatic. No one is nuking anyone or threatening that. I’m telling you this is not the 18th Century. The argument that you would go to war with your government if an assault weapons ban was in place is ludicrous and inflames the gun debate. Which is what you want. https://t.co/oX0rY7Nbs1 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 16, 2018

