Democrat Doom? Two Trump narratives crumble in one week! What happens next in Virginia?

The Virginia legislature has gone off the deep end regarding gun control. The Congressional Budget Office released sobering information about the national debt, and President Trump isn’t a racist president after all… but wait, I thought the media said he was. All that and more on today’s show!

Now that Democrats control all parts of government in Virginia, they are pushing forward with gun control legislation that is NOT supported by the people in Virginia. 91 of 95 counties have declared themselves as Second Amendment sanctuaries.

President Trump is having a big week. Not only is the impeachment case crumbling, but a new Gallup poll shows that race relations have improved under President Trump. That’s two narratives the left has been pushing, and both are falling away. What’s next?

The Congressional Budget Office released a new report on the debt and deficit, and things don’t look good. Medicare and Social Security must be fixed otherwise all the tax dollars from the “wealthy” won’t cover it.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

