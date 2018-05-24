Democrat defense against Trump’s comment that MS-13 are ‘animals’ overshadows border security push

Evelyn Rodriguez, the mother of a teenage girl who was savagely killed by MS-13 gang members, told President Trump on Wednesday that he was justified in calling them “animals.”
Thomas D. Homan, acting chief at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, said the president could have said even worse and it would have been justified.
“I think you are being kind,” he said. “Animals kill for survival. MS-13 kills for sport. They kill to terrorize.”
Mr. Homan and Ms. Rodriguez were defending Mr. Trump after his characterization last week of MS-13 as “not people, these are animals,” which ignited a ferocious backlash from congressional Democrats and immigrant rights groups who said he was un-Christian, a racist and a genocidal mass murderer.
“You are correct. They are animals in how they kill, how they get these kids, and they torture them,” an emotional Ms. Rodriguez told the president at a roundtable discussion in Long Island, New York, meant to connect the dots between a renewed surge of illegal immigration and the growing MS-13 gang problem.
The Trump administration says laws must be changed to stem the flow of MS-13 recruits from Central America — some of them crossing specifically to join the gang and others being perfect targets for recruitment once they reach the U.S.
But the policy questions have been overshadowed by Mr. Trump’s rhetoric. Although he has made similar comments about MS-13 in the past, the pushback this time was outsized.
“We are all God’s children,” scolded House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat. A Washington Post columnist said Mr. Trump had joined the likes of “Stalin, Mao, Hitler and Pol Pot.”
Immigration rights activists called Mr. Trump’s characterization of MS-13 racist and part of a “hateful agenda.”
In Long Island, which has been under siege by MS-13, Mr. Trump questioned why people would defend a street gang whose motto is “kill, rape, control.”
“They are coming to the defense of MS-13,” the president said. “Nobody understood it. Nobody.”
He said Democratic leaders should instead join the fight against MS-13 and drop their opposition to Republican plans to tighten immigration laws.
The links between MS-13 and immigration have become clearer in recent years. Authorities say the influx of unaccompanied alien children (UAC), which began under President Obama and has resurged in recent months under Mr. Trump, created a new pool of recruits.
In some cases, gang members are coached to lie about their age and claim to be younger than 18 in order to pose as UAC, which earns them quick release and placement in communities.
The government nabbed one such case last month when an 18-year-old from El Salvador claimed to be underage, then later acknowledged that he was an adult and was part of MS-13. He said he was trying to leave the gang.
In other cases, legitimate UAC have become recruiting pools for gangs inside the U.S., police and Homeland Security officials say.
“They recruit young children, they train them how to be smuggled across our border, how to then join up with gang members in the United States,” Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen told Congress last month.
An operation last year against MS-13 dubbed Raging Bull nabbed 267 MS-13 members. Of those, 64 had entered the U.S. as UAC, authorities say.
Sen. Richard J. Durbin, Illinois Democrat, said such numbers are a small fraction of the 250,000 UAC who have shown up at the border over the past five years.
“The reality is there’s not a single member of this panel or anyone in this room who is going to defend MS-13 or gang activities, period,” Mr. Durbin said. “But does anyone really believe that one of our most pressing security issues in the United States today would be children fleeing horrific violence in Central America?”
Sen. Robert Menendez, New Jersey Democrat, said the Trump administration is creating more UAC by mounting criminal prosecutions of parents coming to the U.S. with their children.
If they are treated as illegal immigrants, then they are kept together as a family and often quickly released into the U.S. Most don’t show up for their deportation hearings, but Democrats said they are still together as family.
If the parents are prosecuted, however, the children are put into foster care as UAC. Lawyers involved in those cases say the parents often lose track of the children at that point, creating even more trauma from the separation.
Mr. Durbin blamed Mr. Trump for exacerbating the border surge, saying his administration canceled an Obama-era program that invited thousands of people from Central American countries to apply for refugee status from their home region rather than make the dangerous trip to jump the U.S.-Mexico border illegally.
But the administration is pushing for a get-tough approach.
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said less than 4 percent of UAC are deported because most of them never show up for their court dates and instead blend in with the 11 million other illegal immigrants in the U.S.
He suggested expanding expedited removal powers so illegal immigrants in all categories can be deported quickly.
For his part, Mr. Trump said he wouldn’t back down from using harsh words to describe MS-13.
If these illegal aliens do not show up for their court dates, why are they not rounded up and deported immediately? Secondly, Trump should have called the MS -13 gang members less than animals!
It’s good to remember that Mafia of early 1900s was also overwhelmingly an immigrant organization.
So, Mafia, MS-13, Mexican “Mafia”, Russian “Mafia”, and many others are some of the goodies that we get with unscreened immigration.
The open-border lobby wouldn’t mind if America turned into a slaughter house as long as the lobby makes a buck in the process.
THAT is why i keep saying, WE SHOULDN”T be letting them go, while waiting for a court date. KEEP THEM LOCKED THE HELL UP.. That way when they lose their court appearance, we don’t have to spend years trying to find them, to kick them out..
OR BETTER YET< JUST DON'T let them in, in the first place!
Put the mother of the 13 yr. old tortured, raped, and killed by these scum, on National TV and have her ask idiot Nancy why she defends these people? See if the Californiacommunist, live behind her own walls, a….hole has an answer for her other than the one she used before “I pray for you” save your prayers Nance, you will need them in November.
This exactly.
Remember those Cindy Sheehan commercials every day calling Bush a warmonger, asking how many more innocent young men and women need to die for his illegal war, how can he live with himself, etc.?
LINK
She was a useful idiot for the Dems, to be cast aside once Obama got in office, since the wars were still ongoing.
Use mothers of children killed by the animal thugs of MS-13 and ask, How many more children need to die before Nancy Pelosi is satisfied? Why do you bend over backwards to protect the animals who murdered my child when they care nothing for our laws nor our way of life? Why do you hate America, Nancy Pelosi? Why do you hate our children so much that you invite murderous animals into our country to kill them for sport?
And then play that commercial every day for the next 6 years.
Round up time, it is time to play Cowboy and Criminal Immigrant and have a round up, gather all of the UAC’s at the Border and place them in a Detention facility out in the Mojave Desert using Military GP Medium Tents for shelter, and surrounded by a 3 separate 12 foot high fences toped with Razor Wire and stacked Razor wire rolls from the ground to the top between each fence line. Armed Guards walking the outer parameter and watch towers ever 12 feet around the entire facility armed and with loaded M16A2 Rifles. Then build a Court house on the outside, bring them in one at a time give them their 10 minutes of fame before a Military Judge, perp walk them out load them onto a Bus under Armed Guard, after their DNA has been taken, Photographed, and Printed with it all being entered into a National Data base accessible by every Law-enforcement agency just like the NCIC is to include ICE and Border patrol. Deport and if necessary Micro Chip their arse also so that it will trigger an alarm any where along the US Border or other points of entry. Ship them back where they came from by Air Express and at gun point shove them off the plane onto the tarmac and take off. That would end all of this BS and tell the so-called Immigrant Rights and other such groups to Kiss Off. END OF PROBLEM.
You got it right there Sarge.
OR as i’ve said before, START putting a 1k bounty on their heads and declare open season to HUNT DOWN and kill all members of MS-13..
Ms Pelosi: Some of us are God’s children MS-13 are the devil’s children. Please get it right you idiot.
A Washington Post columnist said Mr. Trump had joined the likes of “Stalin, Mao, Hitler and Pol Pot.” I find it interesting that liberals accuse a man like Trump of being similar to the aforementioned tyrants when – in reality – it is the progressive leftist liberal Democrats and journalists who are morphing into those tyrants. The elimination of free speech, the virulent, hate-filled attacks on opponents, ignoring laws they don’t like and the use of the Federal Government to quash opposition seems to me to be far more in keeping with the likes of the Stalin-Mao-Hitler-Pol Pot league. Please, America, wake up and realize what is happening, beginning with the educational (?) process and now the open attempt to take down a legally elected President of the United States and abrogate the Constitution by trying to sneak around the Electoral College. Sad days.
Not to mention that they should be best friends and supporters of the NRA if they think Trump is like Stalin, Mao, Hitler, and Pol Pot.
I wonder how liberals think MS-13 would run a country and if any liberals would feel safe? Bet the animals could teach Mao a few things.
Exactly History.. THESE imbeciles and traitors on the left, are imo the ones, more akin to Stalin, Hitler etc.. CAUSE THEY ARE the ones trying to forcably deprive us of our guns, our right to speak etc.. THEY ARE the ones squashing dissent. They are the ones trying to stage a coup to oust a legally elected president..
Animals? Animals? Animal would be a promotion for all the scum border jumpers. I think insect, cockroach to be specific, is more like it. This is not immigration rather an infestation calling for a good exterminator. How about a new method of deportation for the truly criminal element among them: Kinetic Deportation by Trebuchet.
Sale Tickets too. set up bleachers.
Or another idea.. Deport them in piece parts.. SHOVE them into a tree limb shredder, with its ‘exit chute’ pointing across the border!
This is all noise from the likes of Obama and his obedient followers. Anyone wanting entrance to the US must go through normal legal venues! The definition of Refugee has to be clarified and boosted! Neither the US or any other country has an obligation to take in anyone fleeing their country because criminals are allowed to run wild! The citizens need to fight to get things changed in their countries!
And like i’ve said repeatedly.
A) IF they go through at least 1 other safe country, before getting here and THEN claiming asylum, it should be immediately denied
B) IF they could equally get to another safe country that is CLOSER, by going south (say to costa rica, chilli or the like, then AGAIN THEIR ASYLUM Claim should be denied!
Let gods children be taken in personally by Pelosi and other Liberals! As for the animals she can do the same, let her, without her armed guards, adopt these nice killers by welcoming them to her home!
Just like all these other liberals who ‘love open borders and sanctuary cities’. LET THEM LEAD by example, and open THEIR mansions and houses up, ALL WITHOUT the benefit of armed security guards to protect them…
And if they are unwiling to do that, THEN SHUT THE HELL UP…
Pelosie obviously knows nothing of what the Bible says about being God’s children. Not everyone is a child of God by any means.
piglosi is wrong again ! She and the democrats are not qualified to be one of GODS children as they all belong to satan. They worship satan’s offspring, obama! They prefer criminal aliens, muslims, gays and communists. None of them will be allowed in GODS kingdom until they repent.
Pelosi is a real piece of work. Even the democrat senators are afraid of her.
Pelosi is a marvelous example of reaching a new low after you think you have heard it all. There are some other Democrats who give her stiff competition, though