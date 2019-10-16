Home » Fresh Ink

Democrat debate punctuated with atheist ad mocking burning in hell

Cheryl Chumley, Washington Times Posted On 6:55 am October 16, 2019
In between the first and second hour of the Democratic Party’s presidential debate in Ohio was a brief commercial from the Freedom From Religion Foundation calling for watchers to remember that secularism was a founding father plan for America’s government from the get-go and that those who say differently are, well — uninformed.

Come on in guys, the fire’s warm.

Ronald Prescott Reagan — the son of the late, great President Ronald Reagan — actually made the pitch for FFRF on national TV, wrapping with this mocking line: “I’m a lifelong atheist, I’m not afraid of burning in hell.”

Yikes.

Still: Can you think of any ad more suitable for showing at a Democratic Party event than one from an atheist-linked organization?

In 2012, the party faced concerted push-back for dropping “God” from its platform — so concerted, in fact, the powers-who-be quickly reversed.

“Democrats Rapidly Revise Platform to Include ‘God,'” ABC News reported, shortly after headlines like this one, from The Washington Post, rocked and roiled September 2012 news feeds: “Democrats under fire for removing ‘God’ from party platform.”

Fast-forward a few years, and Democrats haven’t exactly confessed and repented.

“Democrats still haven’t faced their God problem,” The New York Post wrote in 2017.

And this, from the polling FiveThirtyEight.com site: “Why Democrats Struggle To Mobilize A ‘Religious Left.'”

That list is probably long.

But here’s one reason for sure: ‘Cause they let atheist-minded groups like FFRF advertise during their party’s presidential debates.

Mocking God by mocking the existence of hell is not exactly the key to a good Christian’s heart. Neither is revising and rewriting U.S. history to make it seem as if the founding fathers were completely devoid of religion, faith and belief in a higher power — and that they wanted the rest of us, including the government of, by and for the people, to be that way, too.

But oh how so Democratic.

If it’s not “impeach Trump,” it’s denying and disdaining God. Truly, Democrats don’t have much to offer America at all.

• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

Comments

cmarvel
cmarvel
9:15 am October 16, 2019

God supports those that love, respect and worship him that is why he supports Republicans.

truedeel
truedeel
9:17 am October 16, 2019

Well atheists certainly know which side their bread is butter on. This seems to be a match made in hea….er hell.

eatdawg
eatdawg
9:29 am October 16, 2019

God is not mocked. How does Mr. Reagan think he got here? I have an aunt who is a retired nurse that remembers watching non-believers that were comatose struggling against something in their last moments while watching professed Christians in the same condition die with a smile on their face. You decide.

mathis1689
mathis1689
9:32 am October 16, 2019

Ron Reagan would be well advised to start being afraid of burning in Hell now while he still has a chance to avoid it.

petmilk52
petmilk52
9:32 am October 16, 2019

Well, Satan is telling bold faced lies through Democrats and atheists lips again. Beware the fake news!

grams2u
grams2u
9:33 am October 16, 2019

Mocking God has it’s consequences and obviously they are the ones who are uninformed! There is absolutely no good coming from the Democrat party. Can’t say they are godless because they worship the god of evil, proving it daily. The arrogance is amazing and scarey to watch. I certainly don’t want to be anywhere near these people when God keeps His Word ..”.Vengence is mine sayith the Lord.”

djglover7
djglover7
9:39 am October 16, 2019

On a related note.

I really liked the E-Verify ad last night.

Someone wanted to either irk or embolden segments of the audience (I think it did both).

chet
chet
9:41 am October 16, 2019

Ron’s not afraid of Hell because he thinks Hell does not exist. Those already permanently locked in this madhouse of humanity, this place of endless blood curdling screaming, weeping, wailing and gnashing of teeth, this place of indescribable horror, immense never relenting pain, this place of inestimable sorrow and deepest regret now know better. Among this region of the damned, Hell’s eternal residents, are those who also thought such place was a fairy tale, and, as well, there are those who thought themselves to be religiously good people. Then, there’s those who knew they were headed there and fully intended to get right with God at some point, perhaps a little later on down the line. Yet, death came suddenly and caught them unprepared. Nevertheless, whatever the cause these people now experience perpetual punishment which all could have been avoided had they only believed the good news gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ of Calvary in repenting of their SIN and receiving Him, Christ Jesus, as their own Lord and Saviour, personally. No matter the depth of one’s wicked depravity, Jesus saves from the gutermost to the uttermost, no exceptions, no turn-aways, ever. Ron, God loves you just as you are, and Christ stands ready with open arms to receive you unto Himself. Please reconsider your purposed fate, as only you, personally, can do…

oldsaltydawg
oldsaltydawg
9:47 am October 16, 2019

Democraps can deny GOD all they want but the TRUTH is they will admit he is GOD when they die. As for the claim that America was founded to be a secular Nation that is a LIE. Had the Supreme Court done what their job description says it is they would NEVER have made that LIE ruling about the Separation of Church and State. See there are only two places that phrase occurs. The first is a letter Jefferson wrote to a Preacher to tell him that the Government would not be in his pulpit and the other is wher it is an even bigger LIE. That being the Constitution of the old Union of Soviet Socialist Republics or USSR. It is a LIE tgere because under Communism the State is all and something cannot be separate of itself. So the Democraps use that WRONG ruling for every GODLESS action they take.

