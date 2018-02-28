Democrat congresswoman calls for ban on ‘massacre machine gun magazines’

Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D., N.Y.) called for a ban on “machine gun magazines” during a press conference Tuesday.

“If guns made this country safer, we would be the safest country on earth, but we are far from it,” Maloney told reporters outside of the U.S. Capitol Building.

“We need to really act in a number of ways. We need to pass an assault weapon ban, we need to ban the massacre machine gun magazines, and we need comprehensive background checks,” she continued.

This is an excerpt. Read the rest of the article at The Washington Free Beacon.

You Might Like







VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 3.8/10 (4 votes cast)