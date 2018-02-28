Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D., N.Y.) called for a ban on “machine gun magazines” during a press conference Tuesday.
“If guns made this country safer, we would be the safest country on earth, but we are far from it,” Maloney told reporters outside of the U.S. Capitol Building.
“We need to really act in a number of ways. We need to pass an assault weapon ban, we need to ban the massacre machine gun magazines, and we need comprehensive background checks,” she continued.
This is an excerpt. Read the rest of the article at The Washington Free Beacon.
VN:D [1.9.6_1107]Democrat congresswoman calls for ban on 'massacre machine gun magazines',
Join the discussion
How many times have you seen a gun get up, find a high-capacity magazine and collude with it to mass-murder, Maloney?
Thought so — so shut up already!
Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D., N.Y.) they should ban you from our Country. They should take guns away from your body guards.
Since well over 90% of these mass shootings have been done by LIBERAL NUT JOBS< how's about we ban LIBERALS from owning guns! IMO that will do MORE to prevent these shootings, than banning a specific weapon or type of magazine.
True but you’re missing a deeper point. She wants to ban the magazines that glorify assault weapons.
She’s not content with dishonoring her oath to defend the 2nd Amendment, but now she’s going after the 1st Amendment.
Is there ANY part of the Constitution these traitors take seriously?
Just the 5th, as its their most often SPOKEN of right, when they are being grilled in court or congress.
Maloney is full of Baloney! … machine gun magizines?? 30 rd magazines are not machine gun magazines as far as I know… just an optional magazine size choice. And another thing, these idiots referring to only semi auto weapons as battlefield weapons…?! Most soldiers I know would call bs on that statement.
and her body guards shall not have them either.
Of ou can bet like with AL THINGS liberals do, it will NEVER apply to them, Just us serfs.
What did machine guns have to do with any school shooting?
This woman is representative of every dumb blonde joke ever told.
4 of 49 school shootings have had an AR involved. 36 on the other hand ONLY HAD PISTOLS used. Yet you never hear them call for pistols to be limited!
I realy think we should be worried about how they all are tryin to take our GUN AWAY from US.
It’s just one at a time?
Funny how on Long Island, NY robberies are being committed with knives now. For about the past year this has been going on.
Ban the butter knife. Ooh Haa.
When are these morons going to learn that “assault weapons” have the capability to fire fully automatic or automatic bursts ?? These guns have been banned for years…Just because it looks like the military M-16 version, the AR-15 is a semi-automatic sporting rifle — NOT an “assault weapon” !! What this country needs is better parenting at home, and then this crap won’t happen…Sheeeesh !!!!!
Why is it they show a picture of my DEFENSIVE WEAPONS and call them ‘a salt’ weapon?
Mine have never used salt.
And they have never ‘assaulted’ anybody either.
Cause these morons care NOT ABOUT the actual logical rules or definitions. JUST WHAT THEY FEEL and think should be.
How about passing a ban on liberals and Democrats
Gee, how about we go to the root of the problem and cure the problem at the base that created it?
That would take us back to the good old days when MOST HONEST PEOPLE kept firearms handy at home and at work as a DETERRENT TO CRIME.
The time before the democrats began trying to ‘rehabilitate’ murderers and all other types of crime.
35+ years on death row NEVER HAPPENED before the ‘rehab’ garbage set in.
So, how about we clean out the prisons?
Issue sledge hammers to every inmate, cut rations to minimum, take out all the exercie equipment. libraries, TV and internet.
By the time they break rocks for 12 hours per day they won’t have time for any of the other stuff.
Get rid of all the ‘feel sorry for the criminal politicians’ and charge them with AIDING AND ABETTING CRIMES AGAINST THE AMERICAN PEOPLE.
TEACH FIREARMS SAFETY K-12 so People go back to KNOWING what weapons are for and how to safely handle them.
More people will be carrying open and concealed.
Crime will no longer pay, and the possibility of dying while trying to rape a person will be a big deterrent.
INFORM EVERY CITIZEN the RIGHTS, RESPONSIBILITIES AND OBLIGATIONS of the Jurors, and get rid of the ‘judges’ that have a bad habit of LYING TO THE JURIES!
In a single generation we will, once again, be a NATION OF LAWS!
Stupid knows no boundaries.
Another idiot demoncrap that doesn’t know what ILLEGAL means or the difference between an “assault” weapon and a semi-automatic rifle. Or the difference between a LIE and the truth…….because they have never told the truth and won’t listen to it.
To answer her question – Switzerland has the lowest gun crime of any nation. Oh yes – everyone in the country is apparently required to have a gun and take training to use it. I believe America would be much safer it they followed Switzerland’s lead.
You forgot to put sarcasm after your post.
Actually Brian is not being sarcastic.
Maloney is full of baloney
Isn’t the irony absolutely delicious? New Yorkers believe (no, they KNOW!) they are so much smarter than everyone who lives elsewhere merely because they live in New Yuck City.
Banning machine guns. Great idea, that’s why it was done, if memory serves, in 1934. Hey, Maloney, let’s you and I go to a gun shop of your choice, where you will attempt to buy a “machine gun magazine.”
If we have good, well used, and trusted comprehensive background checks, with a reasonable waiting period, We would not need to ban any type of gun, as they would be selling to reputable, law abiding Citizens. On the other hand, criminals can always get guns on the black market, or through private sales, or steal them.
The weapon has no mind, it cannot discriminate as to who uses it, nor can it discriminate who to shoot or not shoot. It is merely a a tangible object, incapable of inflicting any harm on anyone. Responsibly handled, it is not a bad thing, but can be a lifeline for the innocent.
It is the deranged, evil doers, which use this weapon as a murdering tool. Ban guns, we ban our freedom, and protection for ourselves, and possibly others. At the same time, we take away our 2nd amendment right to own and bare firearms. I have no quarrel with a GOOD well planned form of gun ownership responsibility training, and I also believe that any who purchase a gun, pass the background check in it’s entirety, should also be proficient with a firearm, by taking a weapon handling course.
I’ve no problem with saying “to own a gun/keep it, you must do XYZ amount of hours of range time a year”. Much like for military, police and other LE personnel to maintain the qualification to carry THEIR firearms, they have to do a certain amount of training/range time each year..
If Congresswoman Maloney thinks the USA is such a dangerous place, she obviously hasn’t traveled much! I find it astounding how legislators like her can ever get elected, they are so stupid! She was my Representative when I lived in New York, but I moved away… because of her, Mayor Bloomberg, and Senators Hillary Clinton & Chuck Schumer! I couldn’t stand them any longer! They are so un-American! Assault weapons make up the majority of the guns in America. We can never ban them! And if I get attacked by a criminal who has many rounds or multiple guns (or multiple assailants), I at least want to have enough mags and ammo to defend myself and my loved ones. Calling for a ban on these devices and guns is about as logical as passing a law saying “everyone must be good!” She must go in the next elections for sure! Please New York… do the right thing!
Especially when as per several sites, the US ranks only #31 on the top 50 worse countries for gun violence. BEHIND MANY south and central american nations, and a # in Africa..
Leave it to democrats to punish the innocent and erode 2nd Amendment rights. They been doing that since at least the 1960’s …. 58 years of unrelenting”common sense” gun laws that always”infringe” on our right to bear arms.