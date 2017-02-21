Democrat congressman to sue over removal of painting depicting cops as pigs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The office of a Missouri congressman says he intends to file a federal lawsuit over the removal of a constituent’s painting from its display on Capitol Hill.
The painting, which shows a pig in a police uniform, divided members of Congress for its depiction of Ferguson, Missouri, where weeks of protests occurred after the police shooting of an unarmed black man.
The painting, one of 400-plus winning entries in the Congressional Arts Competition, hung in a tunnel leading to the Capitol for more than seven months.
Some conservative media outlets called for its removal and Republican lawmakers took it down and returned it to Democratic Rep. William Lacy Clay’s office. Clay put it back up, saying its removal violated a constituent’s First Amendment right to freedom of expression.
Clay’s office said he will file a lawsuit Tuesday “in response to the arbitrary and unconstitutional disqualification and removal” of the painting.
“Congressman Clay is seeking an appropriate remedy through this federal litigation and he is proud to defend both the fundamental rights of his constituent and the First Amendment,” according to an advisory his office sent in advance of a press conference Clay intends to hold Tuesday outside the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.
One of Obama’s RADICALS, Clay NO LAW AND ORDER LIBERAL GARBAGE. This is a Congressman from the Congressional Black TRASH / GARBAGE Caucus! Put this liberal trash in the Garbage Dump with the RATS, and let the RATS and ANTS eat this NON HUMAN INHABITANT!
Agreed!
This is a travesty all the way around. It reminds me of the very reason I dislike all the “A dollar or a smile; God Bless” types of panhandlers on every freeway on/off ramp. I have always tried to give to the destitute, though I myself have led a fairly poor existence. I just know that Jesus would have me help those less fortunate. Then along comes the pro beggars, who go around the corner and drive off in cars nicer than any I could ever hope to have and because of lung cancer will never have. Now I rarely offer anything. Heck most of them are actors so I cannot even pick out the real needy people.
The black community is on par here. They want to try the case without knowing the true outcome, and even then they continue with the “sky is falling” mentality. They try to prove their case by using stats that prove they are more apt to be pulled over without admitting the neighborhood is populated with a 70% black ratio. Of course the numbers are higher when you’re the majority. In this case the perp was actually trying to get the officer’s gun……
Maybe the painter of this disgusting wall hanging could answer a few of the 911 calls, and go into the building everyone else is running from. Or tell the parents of the 3 year old dug out of the river the outcome. Most selflessly stand between harm and the public. Their thanks is some clown depicting them as a demented pig.
You can’t shout fire in a theater, and this painting shouts fire at the cops which diminishes its value as free speech. Tell me who your friends are and I’ll tell you what you are. This Congressman is obviously a cop hating anarchist and has no business being a Representative of THE PEOPLE, unless the reflection of his PEOPLE is a distortion, which if it is not makes them unfit to dwell in a land of SELF-government, being unable to Govern SELF and emotions in civility, where civil rights is supposed to be a guarantee. There is NOTHING in this painting that reflects civility, let alone civil rights, more like a scene from the movie “Lord of the Flies”,,and Congressman Clay deserves a good swatting.
I’m for freedom of expression; however, that also has limitations. Would the liberals think it appropriate to publicly post a painting of ISIS chopping off the heads of our brave service men and women? Disrespect for our police officers is on the same par as this, in my opinion. They both put their lives on the line every day to protect America. God bless our military, and God bless our police officers.
Let the congressman take it home.
[I’m for freedom of expression; however, that also has limitations. Would the liberals think it appropriate to publicly post a painting of ISIS chopping off the heads of our brave service men and women?]
Gran, i DO think liberals would say that pic would be appropriate..
someone needs to do a painting of pigs with those democrats heads on them and hang them in the same place
PC swings both ways. I am 100℅ certain that a picture of this so called Congressman in klan robes would be offensive to him, but his dislike of Police who did their jobs in Ferguson, all the while battling a fomented inaccurate race bating narrative encouraged by Faily McWorse Than Carter is no different than the actions of the klan.
There was a time when someone would have given clay a good punch in the nose and told him to sit down and shut up instead of allowing him to run to the courts with another frivolous lawsuit. Contrary to popular belief those were MUCH better times. Somehow this nation must find a way to stop these idiots from being elected and re-elected perpetrating the destruction of this nation.
The ”LIBERALS” always defend the THUGS… ”Ferguson, MO” was another ”RIOT” to protect the BLACKS who burned down their own town…I believe this Picture was designed to INCITE THE BLACK COMMUNITY AGAINST THE POLICE, even though the OFFICER who shot the kid was EXONERATED…. When the Black Community doesn’t like the ruling, this is what they do…. There is a WAR ON COPS & I think this Congressman should have used COMMON SENSE before he put it up for PUBLIC DISPLAY in the CAPITOL…
Correction: Brown was not a “kid”.
Suppose someone decided to hang a painting of “Black Lives Matter” with the caption, “Monkeys on parade!” Would that be okay with that Democrat congressman? After all, it’s about free speech; right?
Great comment, my thought exactly! Paint a tribe of feces throwing, shrieking, thieving black monkeys, waiting to be fed then screaming about it, while they disobey lawful commands from a police officer. Show a few of the monkeys on the ground thrashing around with bullet holes in them after they tried to assault the police officer. After all, it’s free speech! Fair is fair. _Animals_, with their chief provider / animal Congressman. Someone get a whip and a stool…!
You should know by now, free speech only applies to libtards..
Well in their eyes at least.
He knew when he put it up that it was breaking the rules set by the contest. No pictures depicting violence. It should be burned. Congressman Clay will lose his lawsuit. A waste of money. I am sure he isn’t paying for it.
Maybe he SHOULD be forced to pay out of his own pocket…
We just need a painting of monkeys with Black Lives Matter signs. That should be okay also.
there is no fundamental or first amendment right to have one’s ‘art’ displayed at the capitol. if it’s that important to the representative, hang it in his office. the capitol is not big enough for all of us to have our ‘art’ displayed–and to have only a few enjoy the privilege without full vetting by all is–to invoke a favorite retort of the left–‘NOT FAIR!!!’ all or none, baby. and really–is this what any of these politicians were sent to dc to do?
The Clay Clan in St Louis run a classic urban, Democrat fiefdom. Lacy and Daddy Clay have held sway for close to 50 years! Their re-election campaigns?…… an afterthought. Kind of like a third world, one man, one vote, one time situation. They are part of the reason St Louis is always at or near the top on the “Most Dangerous City List”. Same goes for STD rates. Sadly, this issue plays right into the ‘wheelhouse’ of race hustling crowd.
If that painting doesn’t constitute “hate speech”, what does? What is the purpose of this other than to incite violence against the Police? Republicans should bring counter-charges against this racist pig Clay by charging and prosecuting him for hate speech, inciting violence, and any other statute they can come up with.
It’s time to shut down all these liberal barbarians by teaching them that they WILL respect our country, our laws, and our values. Inform them that we don’t give a damn about their sick ideologies, and that if they can’t be civilized, law-abiding human beings, they will rot in jail.
They need to understand that America will not put up with their intolerant, violent c*** any more, and we don’t care whether or not they like it.
Since when “Hate speech” was first put into law, liberals controlled what constituted hate speech, of course this is not hate speech to them..
This is why the democrat party is in the worst position ever. Obama did it for the republicans in 8 years than the republicans could do in 100+ years and he put the democrats in the worse position they have ever been in. Obama was and is a serial liar, clueless on how to fix anything and did not know how to govern under our way of government. He could not get along even with his own democrats so he issued executive orders and was out of Washington on AF1 weekly so he did not have to deal with the act of governing. His big accomplishment was allowing the Navy Seals to kill Ben Laden and that was it.
“His big accomplishment was allowing the Navy Seals to kill Ben Laden and that was it” — and that too, he claimed post-facto credit only (for the election one year in future), as entire op was planned by Panetta with intel leftover from Jorge Jr’s time.
Rep. Clay is the PIG in this story.
I had to calm down my neighbour’s Durocs due to that comment….;-)
That picture should have been destroyed.
wdjinc, the Congressman who took that abomination off the wall should have SET FIRE to it and been done with it! And dumped the ashes on the floor of Lacey’s office!
VERMIN like Lacey seem to really want to start a race war, so it seems only FAIR to destroy their ammunition whenever possible.
If “art” is protected, then you should allow a painting depicting blacks as slaves to the Dems. I see no difference.
The difference blacks as slaves to the Dems is historical fact
The picture should be placed/displayed in Rep. Clay’s office if it is so important to him. it is offensive and he knows it. Or then let someone do a painting of famous Dems in their Klan robes-like Robert Byrd of West Virginia, and place them in the Capitol. It is the TRUTH, right?
Do these people never want to be elected to office again? What idiots. I say make sure this gets out in the media as much and as often as possible.
The “media” dosen’t care he is black and a Dem two procted classes(although he seems to have no class).
Doesn’t belong in the capitol. End of conversation.
IMO, Clay needs to be escorted to the back of a bin-lorry (aka trash-truck), and the painting be deposited there with him….
Vote against this idiot…….lets wast tons of money over frivolous **** like this…..were 20 trillion in debt because of obama and idiots like this…….DO YOUR JOB *******
Why was it chosen as a winner in the first place?!
Because Lacey IGNORED the rules of the contest and “chose” it as the WINNER, C Boggs.
Hang the congressman in place of painting!
Clever thought.
Clay, try saying the expansion of “KTQ” in Britain and claiming in their courts that it is “freedom of speech” — so is your endorsement of lawbreakers with this atrocious painting. YOU should be countersued for quadruple what you seek — and resign yesterday!
This person, Clay, is the true example of why there is so much racial dissent in this country!!!!
Not only was he stupid to have the painting hung in the first place, he continues to cause problems by attempting to sue!
Wonder how he would feel to have a picture of a Jackass with his face on it, hung where people could see it.
The police have a difficult enough job to perform without such insulting display as this person set about!
“Wonder how he would feel to have a picture of a Jackass with his face on it, hung where people could see it.” — you do remember that you mentioned his party’s symbol….
Have these liberals lost their damn minds? Get the F out of here with this nonsense. Stop wasting the taxpayers money and time with the BS and get a life. Grow up and get use to the fact that WE THE PEOPLE have had enough of your whining crying baby tactics and if you push us to our limits we will have our own way of handling you all without any sympathy. We have been tolerant way too long just for your 411
not all speech is protected, I can name several examples that probably would get me banned.