Democrat Buttigieg plans gun licensing, ban on semi-automatics, magazines and red flag laws

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 11:40 am August 7, 2019
5

File (Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune via AP)

Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg on Tuesday rolled out a set of proposals designed to combat domestic terrorism and cut down on mass shootings that includes new money and tools for the federal government to counter “white nationalist violence.”

Mr. Buttigieg’s proposal also includes a set of gun control proposals, including a national licensing system.

The South Bend, Indiana, mayor wants to dedicate $1 billion to help combat “the growing tide of white nationalist violence.” He would empower federal law enforcement and national intelligence agencies to more aggressively pursue and monitor potential domestic terrorists and white supremacist groups.

“After foreign terrorist attacks, airport travelers now have to take off their shoes. After three mass shootings in a single week, Congress takes off for recess,” Mr. Buttigieg said.

He also said he wants to work with social media and other online platforms “to identify and limit the spread of hateful ideology,” and “name and shame” online platforms that don’t take steps “to curb use by hate groups.”

“Certain platforms like 8chan exist as an alternative space where right-wing and extremist ideology flourishes,” he said in a Medium post. “These platforms should be regularly monitored by law enforcement.”

An anti-immigrant manifesto that authorities have linked to the accused El Paso shooter surfaced on the online forum 8Chan shortly before Saturday’s attack that claimed the lives of at least 22 people.

Matthew Prince, the CEO of Cloudlfare, announced in the wake of the shooting that the company was terminating 8Chan as a customer, a move that now opens up the site to potentially debilitating cyberattacks.

Mr. Buttigieg also proposed a series of gun controls that include a nationwide gun licensing system, universal background checks, a ban on military-style semiautomatic firearms and high-capacity magazines, and “red flag” laws that allow law enforcement to temporarily seize guns from people judged to be a danger to themselves or others.

He also said the Senate should end the current filibuster, which allows lawmakers to effectively block legislation that doesn’t win 60 votes.

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

capricorn1
11:50 am August 7, 2019 at 11:50 am

i am getting very anoyed and pissed off over this white supremacy garbage.
the democrat party of the soviet states of america can go straight to hell where it belongs.

    sabin
    12:08 pm August 7, 2019 at 12:08 pm

    No one can define white supremacy. Start fighting back by using the term BLACK SUPREMACY or LATINO SUPREMACY in the case of Beto – the phony mexican…and they will stop. The media has to NAME everything and it has NO meaning – like assault gun. I have an Israeli friend who could kill using a ball point pen. Is that an assault weapon? cars kill more – and so does heart disease – is a heart an assault weapon?

    BUTTWIPEJudge is an idiot. He just wiped out votes from the GOP who own guns. He knows nothing of what he says and panders to everyone. PUSH TRUMP 2020

sabin
12:11 pm August 7, 2019 at 12:11 pm

The entire lineup of Democratic POTUS candidates are a ship of fools. Too bad they aren’t all on a ship that is sunk at sea. No one would miss them. They do provide laughs at their statements like the idiot above and we see how hypocritical they are and when they get caught at it try to justify their thinking and stumble all over themselves. HIT THEM HARD> FIGHT BACK! TRUMP 2020.

pitter
1:28 pm August 7, 2019 at 1:28 pm

Ha! Ha! Sabin got it, tried to think of another name for Pete, love Buttwipe. This man if he tried to buy a gun, should be denied because he is mentally insane! Don’t know how he became a mayor, and certainly not able to be our President. He can’t take a long walk off a short pier without help.

Marlon Zmuda
1:33 pm August 7, 2019 at 1:33 pm

Where did all these BLUBBERING IDIOTS come from. What part of “SHALL NOT INFRINGE” don’t they get. Like do they really expect those who intend to use their for some ILLEGAL use will comply with their STUPID IDEAS to comply. Where were they when brains were being passed out?

