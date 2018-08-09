Democrat Bill Nelson: The Russians have penetrated some Florida voter registration systems

WASHINGTON — Florida’s Democratic senator says Russian operatives have penetrated some of his state’s election systems ahead of this year’s midterms, but state officials say they have no information on such hacking.
Nelson tells the Tampa Bay Times, “They have already penetrated certain counties in the state and they now have free rein to move about.”
Nelson, who is running for re-election, is declining to identify which counties have been penetrated, saying it was classified.
He says, “The threat is real and elections officials — at all levels — need to address the vulnerabilities.”
The Florida Department of State says it has received “zero information” from Nelson or his staff that supports the claims of Russian meddling — something national intelligence and homeland security officials have repeatedly warned is likely.
“… the department has received no information from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Bureau of Investigation or the Florida Department of Law Enforcement that corroborates Sen. Nelson’s statement and we have no evidence to support these claims.If Sen. Nelson has specific information about threats to our elections, he should share it with election officials in Florida.” – Florida Department of State
“While we are aware of Senator Nelson’s recent statements, we have not seen any new compromises by Russian actors of election infrastructure. That said, we don’t need to wait for a specific threat to be ready.” – Sara Sendek, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security
Bill Nelson, another hyperbolic, open borders, globalist loon. In other words, I am Bill Nelson and 2 plus 2 = 10, because I said so, even though I have no proof that 2 plus 2 = 10. This is the garbage that we have in Congress and that includes the RINOS, as well as the DemoRATS!!!!!!!!
I agree. Dems seem to care NOT that elections are being penetrated by illegal aliens, ALL AT THE DEMS urging i might add, but russians ‘buying ads’.. na can’t have that, can we.
Show us your proof Halfwit Nelson! That poop fell on the floor before it even reached the wall.
Mr Nelson has resorted to the old democratic (and some rino) solution. If you don’t have the facts then just lie.
If Mr.Nelson says the information is classified, I am curious what level of security clearance he has to have classified information.
I’ve been wondering about that too.
Only certain members of Congress are authorized security clearances AND the secondary issue most often overlooked…have a valid “NEED-TO-KNOW.”
Even IF you have an appropriate clearance, you would not be privy to classified information; unless, you committee assignment directly deals with election oversight or intelligence. Senator Bill is on the Commence Committee and is the Chair for the Senate Aging Committee.
So the ONLY way Senator Bill could KNOW about a Russian penetration of a County Election Board…is HE and the person that informed him, BOTH violated statues governing the handling and dissemination of classified information.
Consequently, there are only two possibilities: Either Senator Bill is either LYING; or, he’s publicly admitted to having committed a FELONY.
Oh, no Mr. Bill!!!
Well looking him up, i find NOTHING about what sort of committees he might be on, which would grant him one. Though i did find an article where he bemoaned how CONTRACTORS get clearances, while working on military bases…
Read: Q and the White Hats purged the Soros owned Deibold Fraud Machines, so we have to come up with something…
Read : I think I’m going to lose the election, and this is the reason why.
And I thought that Democrats lose because Capricorn had risen and Jupiter was owning a bad house. Or a blackbird was seen perched on the second-highest limb on a tree at sunrise
But astrology’s influences and folk superstitions cannot compete with the Left’s new go-to excuse for losing, the Russians! Since the Left’s losses cannot possibly be due to their wonderful politics, it has to be some external force. They’re right in that, except that the external force taking them down is called common sense.
No matter what, if a leftist loses an election, it is NEVER BECAUSE of their bad policies! It always has to be someone or something else to blame.
Since there is at present absolutely no difference in democrats and government of the former Soviet Union there is a modicum of truth in this morons statement. Democrats are communist today just as they have been since the days of fdr. The only difference is today they no longer dwell in the shadows. They have been so dummy-ed down by the indoctrination education system of this nation they think it is something to be proud of. The democrat party is the party of Satan.
Start with the counties that are heavily Democrat, those are the ones with the most problems and will be the easiest to attack.
Why would Russia bother to hack the Democrats? Just read NYTimes.
Several anonymous sources and at least 28 government agencies all agree with lil Billy…
“Florida’s Democratic senator says Russian operatives have penetrated”
Looks like a ‘Demonic’ senator to me.. thats a scary lookin dude right there..
Sen. HalfNelson is laying defensive groundwork for a potential challenge “just in case” he doesn’t garner enough convicts, illegals, deceased persons or double counted votes to put him over the top in the primary. btw, has anyone else noticed how HalfNelson seems to be channeling his inner Breck girl? he’d look great in a pink pussyhat, doncha think?
Senator Nelson’s time would be better spent agreeing to purge the voter rolls of illegal aliens, felons, and dead people
This liar has no proof. He needs to step down. He will say anything to get reelected.
Maybe, they should remove those computers from Hillary’s basement too
Talking about servers, there was a news article i saw, on how easily some group, hacked INTO election computers…
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/hackers-break-into-voting-machines-defcon-las-vegas/
“Talking about servers, there was a news article i saw, on how easily some group, hacked INTO election computers…”
But it is even easier to lie and we have more evidence for it, especially when running for re-election and the need for a ready-made excuse
When do we get the “I have in my hand a list of names of actual Russian hackers working with Democrats in Democrat counties right now!” speech?
THE RUSSIANS ARE COMING, THE RUSSIANS ARE COMING.
And your evidence Mr. Nelson? How many illegal immigrants have been registered by Democrat operatives? How many dead people are still on the rolls and would it be a good idea to open offsite voting facilities at most large cemeteries to make it easier for them to vote? How many snowbird Democrats have registration in both Florida and their home states and often vote in both elections?
Sen. Nelson has leaked that the Voting system in Florida is corrupted by the RUSSIANS.
I do believe that we should demand that all voting activities in Florida be stop immediately.
Until further notice all elected offices in Florida will be filled by Senator Nelson’s office. That way we will be sure that only Good Qualified Candidates, that are approved by him, will fill the positions. In this manor we will have only the best democrats serving the people of Florida, and the true utopia that we all seek will magically appear before our eyes. Yes my friends Heaven on earth given to us by the closest thing to a Zombie that I know of.