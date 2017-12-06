Democrat Al Green vows to force Trump impeachment vote in House

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic lawmakers expressed serious reservations Wednesday about a liberal colleague’s push for a House vote on impeaching President Donald Trump, saying it’s premature to act before special counsel Robert Mueller’s team completes its investigation into Russian election meddling.
Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, said he will present articles of impeachment under a rule that requires the House to vote on the issue within two days. His new eight-page resolution accuses Trump of “high misdemeanors,” citing “harm to American society to the manifest injury of the people of the United States.”
The effort is certain to lose, and Democratic Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Democratic Whip Steny Hoyer told Democrats behind the scenes Wednesday that they will vote to table Green’s resolution, according to a Democratic aide who was not authorized to publicly discuss the conversations and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich., said Democratic lawmakers cannot allow themselves to be drawn into a process “that’s not thoughtful or complete or might not even be the conclusion we ought to draw.”
“We ought to let Mr. Mueller complete his full investigation rather than engage in what would essentially be a public relations stunt,” Kildee said. “This is a serious thing. It ought not to be done on a whim.”
Green said on the House floor that he planned to take the road less traveled in seeking Trump’s impeachment. He’s convinced it’s a road worth traveling, but he said, “I ask that no one take this journey with me.”
If he follows the proper procedures, Republicans will hold a vote on tabling — in effect, killing — the proposal during the House’s first series of votes on Wednesday, said a GOP leadership aide who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe a decision by party leaders.
Green’s effort is certain to be opposed by all Republicans in the GOP-majority House.
Pelosi has said any impeachment drive should wait until there’s evidence of an impeachable offense. Another problem for Democrats is that opposing Green’s resolution puts them at risk of angering the party’s rabidly anti-Trump voters. Some Democrats have tried talking Green out of his plan. They did the same in October, when he proposed a similar resolution but never demanded a vote on it.
Green’s impeachment articles cite incidents including Trump’s defense of protesters after a rally of white supremacists at this year’s riot and deadly car attack in Charlottesville, Virginia; his recent sharing of hateful, anti-Muslim videos posted online by a fringe British extremist group; his efforts to ban Muslim immigrants; and his opposition to letting transgender people serve in the military.
Associated Press staff writer Alan Fram contributed to this report.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
That several Dhimmicruds (including the bottom of the IQ barrel, such as Green) want to impeach Trump shows that Trump is right for the US, especially at this time!
This squirrel exists for only one reason, the drooling socialist progressive social warriors. They have been guaranteed by their party that they would GET TRUMP! They can’t argue truth nor reality. They might get closer to doing the latter if they stay on their meds. The Mule-err group has already gone so far past their mandate that being sent home without supper is a strong possibility. If Sessions is half of what we had hoped for, he will get a special counsel for indictments against FBI cover up in chief, Comey, head of the Bimbo Eruption Unit and International money launderer, Hillary, the chief of witch hunts, Mule-err and his gang, and finally the DNC for buying the phony Russian collusion “investigation”.
Lol…go ahead and try it. You idiots are dumber than dumb. You cancers are a waste of tax money and oxygen.
Al Green is a discard from a high roller crap game. He has delusions of grandeur, and is a legend in his own mind. He believes that he can just walk in, hate our President, and make a motion of impeachment, and it will actually have a glimmer of hope or merit.
He is so wrong, on so many levels, but keeps on plugging away just as has been done the beautiful, NOT, Maxine. There are a gaggle of Dems who hate this man, with or without merit, but the fact remains, he is the President of the United States, Duly elected by We the People, and it will not be easy to accomplish their task at hand.
We all need to show up in record numbers in 2018 elections, and weed out all the Dems, and ANTI- Trumpers we possibly can. We have the majority, but we also have several RINOS in our midst, who side with the Dems, and make it nearly impossible for the President to get done those things, on which he campaigned. We need to have a true majority, and as long as the RINOS and infiltrating Dems are out of our way, then we can get things done. VOTE THEM OUT, WE CAN. As for Green and his allies, they can eat cake, because the main course will remain. We shall overcome the left, we shall prevail, we will not waiver, we will send the dead wood to the fire.
another ignorant dim. Wasting our time and money
And he lives in Texas? I am surprised. What a fool! But, hey, go ahead and really anger most true Americans as well as most of your Democrat friends! Question: if Green pushes the vote, since it alleges committing high crimes and misdemeanors, if it fails, does Trump get a pass under the Double Jeopardy rules???? That would be fun!
What is wrong with Liberals, are they all brain dead? They need to get over the fact that President Trump is our president. they keep up at this rate they’re all going to have a stroke!
Answer to your question: YES!
He’s really a scary fellow. Scar-face dumb ***, idiot, brainless.
We should impeach him>>
Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, you should impeach the idiots that were dumb enough to vote for you! and then once you have done that, you can impeach yourself!
al and maxipad waters love
P E A C H . M I N T 45
Ice Cream!
When do all of these Peach Mint 45 congresspeople find time to do actual American work? Oh wait, they are spending too much time on this crap!
Al Green should be impeached for being stupid. How do dummies like him get elected to congress? All you need to do is take a good look at the rest of the dummies, like Maxine, Fredrika, Franken, Conyers, Schumer, Reid, etc.