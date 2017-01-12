Democrat AG's bluster: Time to clear the air

A cabal of Democrat attorneys general from 14 states fired a shot across the incoming Trump administration’s bow, urging the president-elect not to repeal his predecessor’s Clean Power Plan.

“We advocate that you reject misguided advice that the Clean Power Plan be discarded; advice that, if followed, would assuredly lead to more litigation.”

But President Obama’s plan to curb carbon emissions — primarily from coal-fired power plants by 2030 to 32 percent below 2005 levels — is, itself, legally challenged. That’s because this mess originated not from Congress but from executive fiat. Its implementation has been delayed by the Supreme Court until legal challenges from 24 states are heard.

Are the Democrat AGs suggesting that Donald Trump uphold that which is constitutionally defective?

Of course, this is the same liberal cohort that came out last spring in a unified campaign to silence companies that challenged the Obama administration’s narrative on climate change. That, on the heels of testimony from U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch, who had told senators that the Justice Department was exploring whether to pursue civil action against so-called climate-change deniers.

Rather than clear the air, the Obama administration opened a Pandora’s box with its pollution diktats to the states. Here’s hoping the incoming Trump administration will restore order, regardless of any lawsuit saber rattling.

