Home » Cartoons

Democrat agenda

GOPUSA StaffGary Varvel Posted On 6:30 am December 3, 2019
1

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 9.3/10 (7 votes cast)
Democrat agenda, 9.3 out of 10 based on 7 ratings
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

- Advertisement -


1 Comment

captjellico
captjellico
10:07 am December 3, 2019 at 10:07 am

This is accurate on so many levels. The communist-democrats are laboring under the delusion that they can Make America Hate Trump Again. However, they fail to comprehend one very important fact: America never hated Trump!

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 3.7/5 (3 votes cast)

Leave a Reply



escort ordu kıbrıs escort escort izmit escort bordumr escort rize escort konya escort kırklareli escort van halkalı escort escort erzurum escort sivas escort samsun escort tokat