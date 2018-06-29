Democrat activist arrested for threatening to kill GOPer’s kids

Yet another Democrat has gone off the deep end over political differences, and threatened the life of a Republican — or, to be more specific, a Republican’s children. Allegedly, of course.
That’s called First Amendment, leftist style. Ask Rep. Steve Scalise — he knows.
This latest Dem-on-Republican crime came courtesy of Laurence Wayne Key — allegedly, of course — who now sits in jail, facing federal charges for the “communication of a threat to kidnap or injure a person,” as the offense states.
His target?
WPTV reported it was Rep. Brian Mast’s kids. Make that Republican Rep. Brian Mast’s kids. His three young kids.
And it was reportedly due to President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.
A complaint filed with law enforcement accuses Key of calling Mast’s offices in Washington, D.C., and saying to the intern who took the call, “I’m going to find the congressman’s kids and kill them. If you’re going to separate kids at the border, I’m going to kill his kids. Don’t try to find me because you won’t.”
The intern then reported the call, and the FBI was contacted to investigate. And then get this — this was how Key reportedly defended his behavior to the FBI during interview.
“Key told investigators he did not threaten to kill Mast’s children, but said if Mast supports President Trump’s immigration policies, Mast should be separated from his children,” WPTV reported.
And it’s not as if Key is some millennial living at home with his parents, thumping away his political dissent on a computer keyboard. He’s an active, get-out-and-about Democrat.
“Key’s social media pages show he is very politically active,” WPTV went on. “He volunteers regularly for the Democratic Party of Martin County and has volunteered many hours for Planned Parenthood. … Key is also seen [on social media] in a picture speaking to Mast at an event. … The criminal complaint also shows Key has contacted Mast’s office 478 times.”
One question: What’s it going to take to get the Democrats to stop trying to kill Republicans?
Seriously now. We talk about black-on-black crime. We talk about white-on-black crime. We talk about cops-on-blacks killings. How about a conversation about Democrat-on-Republican attempted murders?
Between Nancy Pelosi’s call for summers of resistance, Maxine Waters’ all-courts press to storm and stop White House officials in the street, David Boggs’ cries for conservatives to get off the television airwaves and Bernie Sanders’ demand for rallies in the streets for more free health care, Republicans just don’t seem to have a chance these days.
• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.
