Democrat 2020 campaign slogan: ‘Abolish ICE’

ATLANTA (AP) — Several prominent Democrats who are mulling a bid for the White House in 2020 sought to bolster their progressive credentials this week by calling for major changes to immigration enforcement, with some pressing for the outright abolition of the federal government’s chief immigration enforcement agency.
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York said Immigration and Customs Enforcement, known as ICE, has “become a deportation force.”
“You should get rid of it, start over, reimagine it and build something that actually works,” she told CNN late Thursday.
Her comments follow similar sentiments expressed by Sen. Kamala Harris of California over the past week. In interviews with multiple outlets, she has said the government “maybe” or “probably” should “start from scratch” on an immigration enforcement agency.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who sought the Democratic nomination in 2016 and is mulling another run, has stopped short of his colleagues’ calls to dismantle ICE. But he has also been quick to note his vote opposing the 2002 law that paved the way for ICE to replace the old Immigration and Naturalization Service following the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
Housed within the Department of Homeland Security, ICE is in charge of executing hundreds of federal immigration statutes. The debate over the agency’s future follows the widespread outcry in recent weeks after the Trump administration separated more than 2,000 migrant children from their parents. Marches are scheduled across the country Saturday to protest the policy, which President Donald Trump later reversed.
The Democratic calls to scrap the agency underscore the balancing act the party is facing on immigration issues. Such rhetoric could prove unhelpful to the 10 Democratic senators seeking re-election this fall in states Trump carried in 2016, where conservative views on immigration prevail. But calling for an end to ICE could be a winner for Democrats seeking to rally the party’s base in the 2020 presidential primaries.
Many anti-Trump activists, who are driving the Twitter hashtag #abolishICE, have celebrated the moves by Gillibrand, Harris and others.
Nelini Stamp, the national organizing director for the Working Families Party, one of many progressive groups that ratcheted up its activity after Trump’s election, called it a “critical moment” in the early maneuverings for 2020.
“Any Democrats who want to be the nominee needs to stand on the right side of this,” Stamp said. “Even if they don’t say ‘abolish ICE,’ they can’t not address it.”
Angel Padilla, policy director at the grassroots group Indivisible, said ICE “terrorizes communities” and that Gillibrand’s move “demonstrates where the progressive base is.”
Still, not every immigrant advocacy group takes the same view.
Cristobal Alex, president of the Latino Victory Project, a political action group that backs pro-immigration candidates, rejected ICE as a “litmus test.” But he said it’s “heartening” that immigration policy in general “is at the forefront of the conversation ahead of 2020.”
Alex said his group has met privately with several potential presidential candidates.
Their focus, Alex said, should be on “stopping the long-standing culture of corruption” in U.S. immigration policy and “the appalling practices” of the Trump administration, not on a move that by itself “amounts to rebranding.”
Indeed, the would-be presidential candidates haven’t yet detailed what they propose in ICE’s place. Harris had introduced legislation before the border separation crisis that would curb the expansion of immigration detention centers. She and Gillibrand and others have at least hinted that they would want the Justice Department’s prosecutorial power less involved in border security.
Whatever the details, the focus on ICE could cause problems for some potential candidates with more conservative records on immigration.
Former Vice President Joe Biden voted as a senator from Delaware for the 2002 law — the Homeland Security Act — that paved the way for ICE to replace the Immigration and Naturalization Service. He also voted in 2006 for a Bush administration-backed border security measure. Biden, however, has been critical of Trump’s immigration policy as he considers a 2020 run. Earlier this year, Biden headlined a private event with the Latino Victory Project in Miami.
The activists pushing for ICE abolition, meanwhile, said they aren’t worried about potential blowback or any difficulties for Democrats facing more conservative voters, including those potentially swayed by Trump’s repeated charges that Democrats favor “open borders.”
At the Working Families Party, Stamp said she sees the activists taking a position that “offers space” to other Democrats activists know won’t agree with them. “We give them room to talk about better immigration policy,” she said, comparing the circumstances to the civil rights movement, when Martin Luther King Jr., was viewed more favorably by white power brokers than more strident leaders like Malcolm X.
“Martin Luther King never said, ‘Black power,'” Stamp said. “But having the left flank that did made the right folks willing to at least talk to King.”
It is apparent that the Dumbocrats have a death wish.
Right now they are the Republicans best support.
Abolishing ICE would be like inviting drug dealers into the USA. This will never happen in America.
And that is exactly what the engineers of these demonstrations intend. They are globalists who need western civilization taken down so that they can usher in their world government.
The demonstrators are a bunch of nitwit snowflakes who are too stupid/lazy/dishonest to inform themselves.
I wish I shared your optimism on that score, jimmyjack1. But given the number of “Republicans” who are actually GLOBLALISTS in sheep’s clothing, I don’t think the thin majority we have in the Senate will SAVE us from the LOONY LEFT ramming through some insanity like this to ERASE our borders and turn us into the SQUALID MESS Europe has become! People had better VOTE like their lives DEPENDED on it in the midterms, because they very well MAY. A lot of people are just tempted to STAY HOME during the mid-terms–after all–in their individual states, it’s usually only one or two seats in Congress at stake. It’s not like they were voting to elect a PRESIDENT, after all. But if they concede those “1 or 2 seats” in CONGRESS in ENOUGH states, the NEXT thing you know, the DEMS and their GLOBALIST RINO ENABLERS could have the votes to do what they’ve been trying to do for years–which is put an END to all attempts to secure the borders and just ERASE them so the whole WORLD can come flooding in, thereby herding us into the “global collective” whether we want to go, OR NOT. The Transamerica Union they envision which encompasses all of North America, Central and South America–would be NO DIFFERENT than the EU–just a bunch of distant, UNELECTED globalist BUREAUCRATS controlling our lives, and sticking their GREEDY “wealth redistribution” fingers into our pockets.
I’ve learned over my 74 years, is never say never. I never would’ve thought the Democratic Party would have morphed into such an evil entity as it is today. I was a Democrat up to Carter and he was the cut off point. From the Clintons to the Obama’s and to a big extent the bushes we’ve been on a downward spiral to a third world country status. And now when I see the way the bushes are treating our president, I just slam the door on that traitorous family.
You are mistaken, if you think this will never happen. DECADES ago, many said we’d never have a muslim or black president. WE DID.
Many said we’d never have flat out spoken Communists or socialists elected. WE have.
WHEN IT COMES to these haters of America, never say never.
Just how do these idiots expect the US to maintain order not to mention be able to fund the gigantic increase in Social Services we will have to do to take care of the millions of illegals? Most arent skilled and there are very few unskilled or farm workers needed anymore ! Eliminating ICE obviously is just a nice easy sl0gan for the Dems since they are so far left there is no platform that makes sense to anyone let along to govern with !
That’s the thing bill. THEY DON’T expect the US to maintain order. THEY WANT civil disorder, and anarchy. ALL the better for them to sneak in an invasion, and take over the country, making it just another kog in their one world government.
“Democrat 2020 campaign slogan: ‘Abolish ICE’”
Now the demented Liberal Democrats want to abolish or border control. “U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement”.
This is another example of the Liberal Democrat Party being a destructive ENEMY of our country. This enemy whips their “useful idiots” into a feeding frenzy who want to destroy our law enforcement, our U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights, that they do not agree with. I do not believe it will work, but the Liberal Democrat Party is using the same propaganda approach that Adolf Hitler used to control Germany.
We need to vote ALL Liberals OUT of government, and positions of authority, no matter which political party they say they belong to.
Wolves in sheeps clothing.
The Democrat Party needs to drop Democrat and replace it with Antifa Progressive Socialist Party. Because that is what they have become. All radicals with NO common sense!
As I’ve been saying for a long time now, Scruffy, NOBODY should vote for a Commucrat for any office, local, state, or national, because they simply CANNOT be trusted with political power at ANY level. If they get it, it’s a given they will ABUSE it to resume their work of “fundamentally transforming” the US into another Third World socialist HELLHOLE.
Then maybe we need to start ENFORCING THE sedition laws we have.. BECAUSE TO ME< that is what all these numpties are doing.. pushing for the ousting o trump, removal of LE and installation of socialism. THEY ARE BEING SEDITIOUS..
The liberal left democrats seem to favor anything illegal in their platform with no caution at all. To stop illegal immigrants all have to be detained and questioned, and appropriate action taken. ICE is an arm of that procedure and law. Their problem is that they want all immigrants, illegal or not, to enter our country with a free pass. Where is this right? This is America not a refugee and immigration camp!!!
The greedy that run this country want as many as they can get any way they can get them here.
This is not a refugee and immigration camp.YET just give the democrats the power and it will be what is refereed to as a Sh–hole country.I pity our grandchildren.
Bob Gutsche–it’s not just the conniving Commucrats we have to watch out for on THIS issue. There are WAY too many globalists in sheep’s clothing calling themselves “Republicans” who support this “open borders” BS and will throw in with the Commucrats when it comes time to vote “yay” or “nay” on erasing our borders.
And they’ve already demonstrated that they don’t give a DAMN what we, the CITIZENS of this country want–they’re going to pursue their destructive GLOBALIST agenda, regardless of how much harm it does to US, or to this country.
Hence why i say SHUT THE BORDER DOWN Period, for at least 10 years.
NO TOURIST visas
NO College visas.
NO Work visas (OF ANY SORT) and certainly NO MORE ILLEGAL INVADERS…
How about a campaign to “abolish far left wing Democrats and all of their scandals with their corruption, crimes and lawbreaking for they are like a cancer on on our American government”??? We can remove the “cancer by not electing any Democrat Candidate for office in the national 2018 elections for Congress”!!! Thank God a cure for our American government at last!!!!……
Unfortunately, with the number of illegals ALREADY voting in our elections, the Muslims voting as a BLOC to elect MUSLIM candidates to Congress where they can pass anti-Constitution, pro-Sharia LAWS, it is virtually IMPOSSIBLE for us to ELMINATE these globalist/Communist VERMIN by voting, roadstop. Believe me, I’m not any happier about that than YOU are, but that is the reality we face. When you throw all the MILLIONS of kids who are now allowed to vote–and have been brainwashed their ENTIRE LIVES by the Leftist LOONS running our schools to be GOOD little Communist SHEEP who would NEVER question the wisdom of their Communist/Globalist masters, I very much fear that the BEST we can hope for is to DELAY the worldwide global totalitarian collective for a little while. I hate to say it, but I don’t see how we can do any more than slow it down, and delay the INEVITABLE.
Then i pray, the day that happens (if it ever comes to pass), i will be LONG DEAD and buried.
“Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York said Immigration and Customs Enforcement, known as ICE, has “become a deportation force.”
“You should get rid of it, start over, reimagine it and build something that actually works,” she told CNN late Thursday”.
“reimagine it”
This child has been listening to too much John Lennon.
Unless or until you have a viable way to fix YOUR perceived problem you’d do well to keep your mouth shut and appear stupid, rather than open it and remove all doubt.
AND WHY SHOULDN’T ICE (immigration enforcement) be a deportation force. THAT IS THEIR bloody mandate by law!
And American working-stiff campaign for 2020 should now be “abolish the Democruds!”
Good luck with that, that will be the biggest source of recruitment ever for the Republicans.
New GOP slogan DEPLORABLES UNITE !!!
Bob Gutsche–if ONLY. But we are HOPELESSLY outnumbered by the number of ILLEGALS illegally voting, Muslims voting as a bloc, and several generations of our kids who have been BRAINWASHED to be TRUE BELIEVERS in the Communist CRAP they’ve been indoctrinated with their entire LIVES in the public school sheep factories being controlled by Leftist LOONS. See, they all vote as ONE, with ONE PURPOSE–to shove us into SOCIALISM/COMMUNISM. Does that mean we should just give up? NO! Not until our LAST DYING BREATH. But I don’t see how we can do anymore than to delay the inevitable, because too many people are like that goat staked out as bait for the T-Rex in “Jurassic Park”–completely OBLIVIOUS to what is coming, much LESS what has been happening to our country, and how much PROGRESS the “progressives” have made toward herding us into the Totalitarian globalist collective of their Leftist LOON dreams. See, the REST of us don’t VOTE as ONE with a single, obsessive purpose the way the Left does. And by splitting our votes among NUMEROUS candidates, we make it IMPOSSIBLE to STOP THEM, because they keep getting THEIRS elected to positions of political power that they should NEVER be allowed to obtain!
This is great! Trump wins in 2020!
WE HOPE!.. BUT never count out the illegal tactics of the commucrats to steal elections.
ice should be at every rally loading there ***** up and sending them packing and if need be send those demoncrats with them.
dont let the wall hit you where the good lord split you!
Why would anybody be surprised by anything said by these left wing loons? As far as they’re concerned there should be no restrictions on anybody coming into this country anytime they feel like it. Of course they feel like the American taxpayers should pay for all their expenses. Democrats have always been great at spending other people’s money. You don’t hear any of them making the offer the house and take care of all these illegals. We can only hope that the citizens of this country realize the damage these nut jobs are doing and vote them all out of office while we still have a country, and the freedoms that go with being a citizen of this nation. Republicans need to get out in force this November and vote to give Trump a real majority in both the house and the senate.
When i doubt most of these protestors work for a living, of COURSE THEY care not how burdened us tax victims will become. AS THEY DON’T work, they more than likely DON’T PAY TAXES..
This is total nonsense. The more left these people become, the more power the Republicans will get. If the left keeps this up, this Country will be a one party system. We are a Country built on the Constitution and the rule of law. We must have strict border control and public officials that uphold the Constitution and the rule of law.
Open borders, screw the American citizen, crime infestation from other countries, bring drugs into our Country, lower wages and American citizens laid off because of illegal aliens. The Democrats of Harry Truman are the DemoRAT communists of America. What a disgrace! These people should be tried for treason!
This is why i keep dreaming, that there is a full on DEATH FIELD along that border.. THAT WAY we won’t have to worry about more illegal invaders crossing into the US..
Yes, ICE was established about 15 years ago. Do you think the number of terrorists trying to get into the U.S. has DECREASED, Juan? ICE keeps you safe. It keeps ME safe, and ALL other AMERICANS. They do the WILL of the AMERICAN PEOPLE! God loves ALL people, and I’m trying. But He expects folks to act RIGHT, “Live justly, love mercy and walk humbly with your God”, as the prophet Micah writes. We need to give President Trump a CHANCE, for crying out loud. Get off his back! God Bless America! God Bless President Trump!
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York said Immigration and Customs Enforcement, known as ICE, has “become a deportation force.”
As well it should be, this great country is being destroyed by the illegal invaders from south of the border and ICE should be deporting anyone found in this country illegally.
This shouldn’t surprise ANYBODY. The DEMS and their globalist RINO enablers have been trying to ERASE our borders and flood the country with illiterate, unskilled Third World “refugees” for a long time now! They just kicked it into HIGH GEAR after that nasty little Globalist/Communist SOCIOPATH Obama slithered into the White House. He did his BEST to “fundamentally transform” the USA into another Third World socialist HELLHOLE, and he had quite a bit of success, if you look at the pictures of San Francisco and LA these days–those “tent cities” of homeless illegalls look more like the streets of CALCUTTA than an American city! Now the REST of his conniving COMMIE COHORTS just want to finish what he started–and extend that Third World squalor to the REST of the country! ICE gets in the way of them donig that. Hence their sudden interest in eliminating ICE so there is NO immigration enforcement WHATEVER to interfere with their Globliast schemes. And because there are damned near as many GLOBALISTS posing as REPUBLICANS as there are Globalist Dems, there is a very REAL danger they might succeed!
The liberal battle cry “Abolish ICE” is so silly and so typical of their fake outrage. That’s tantamount to saying abolish DEA because some states, contrary to federal law, have legalized marijuana just as some states have declared themselves sanctuaries for illegal aliens. Are these protesting idiots even aware that U.S. Border Patrol Agents (not ICE Agents) are the ones apprehending and detaining illegal aliens at entry, including the unaccompanied minors? The Border Patrol is not under the ICE umbrella (Immigration & Customs Enforcement) and has been in existence since 1924. Seems to me these leftists don’t even know who to protest against.
ITS Not silly. ITS down right Despicable, that we’ve got so many US CITIZENS willfully upending their oath to defend and honor our constitution like this, by calling for the abolishment of ANY FORM Of border control..
These idiots need to ask themselves WHO is going to pay for all the freebies these illegals will receive…..food, medical help, jobs, housing,etc. Germany realizes their big mistake but are unable to do anything about it. Is that what these dolts seriously want? President Trump is trying so hard to prevent this but the PURE HATRED of the left won’t allow him to get it done.
“Democrat 2020 campaign slogan: ‘Abolish ICE’”
Yeah, well, according to Sir Isaac Newton, “All actions have equal and opposite reactions” to which I’d add Israeli retaliation; IslamicFascistJihadiCamelhumpers take out a school bus and Israel takes out a town. They abolish ICE and we abolish the CPUSA aka Democrat Party and the Prius they rode in on.
Have you noticed that the Democrats are specializing in negatives?
Abolishing school prayer.
Abolishing all moral standards.
Abolishing the First Amendment.
Abolishing the Second Amendment.
Abolishing the Fourth Amendment.
Abolishing Article One, Section One.
Abolishing the freedom not to buy health insurance.
Abolishing low taxes.
Abolishing low unemployment.
Abolishing life itself through abortion.
Republicans stand for FREEDOM.