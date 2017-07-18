Delta’s ticked — but Ann Coulter’s right

Ann Coulter unleashed a storm of fiery tweets against Delta, going into the wee hours of the night to wonder aloud why the airline, without explanation, without apology and apparently, without concern for the backlash that could follow, switched her prepaid, carefully selected seat — the one with the large legroom area — to another with far less space.
And Delta, unbelievably enough, took to Twitter to snark back. Not the greatest customer service move to make. Let’s remember: Coulter’s the victim here — not the airline that switched her prepaid, preselected seat without explanation.
Here’s what happened: Coulter booked a seat. Delta changed it and gave her extra legroom to someone else. Coulter — and this was her sin, in the eyes of Delta — complained about it.
A sample of her tweets: “‘Why are you taking me out of the extra room seat I specifically booked, @Delta?’ Flight attendants: ‘I don’t know.’ ”
Another: “Just when you think it’s safe to fly them again, the worst airline in America is STILL @Delta.”
Another, with a picture of the woman who was given Coulter’s seat: ” @Delta didn’t give my extra room seat to an air marshall or tall person. Here’s the woman given my PRE-BOOKED seat.”
If you thought it was about $30, @Delta, why didn't you give this woman $30 and let me stay in my PRE-BOOKED, ASSIGNED seat? pic.twitter.com/sR1g8tuRWX
— Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 17, 2017
Another: “Hey @Delta, you mind telling me why it was an ’emergency’ to move someone else into the seat I had carefully chosen in advance and booked?”
Yet another: ” @JetBlue has free wifi and doesn’t wantonly remove passengers from their assigned seats, booked in advance FOR A REASON. @Delta sucks.”
More: “So glad I took time [to] investigate the aircraft & PRE-BOOK a specific seat on @Delta, so some woman could waltz at the last min & take my seat.”
Another: “But at least @Delta was nice @ it, summarily snatching my ticket from my hand & ordering me to move w/o explanation, compensation or apology.”
There are more — many, many more, comparing Delta employees to prison guards, stasi police officers and such, and calling out the airline for giving the “dachshund-legged woman” her prepaid seat.
But you get the idea.
Delta, for its part, took to Twitter, too, and chided Coulter.
“We are disappointed that the customer has chosen to publicly attack our employees and other customers by posting derogatory and slanderous comments and photos in social media,” the airline tweeted.
And another: “@AnnCoulter Additionally, your insults about our other customers and employees are unacceptable and unnecessary.”
Well, really — they aren’t. And here’s why: Americans are sick and tired of being treated like chattel by airlines. Seats are smaller, legroom is far less ample, fees come fast and furious, lines are outrageously long, customer service is about a zero — or less — and complaints, no matter how valid, are handled with the most dismissive of attitudes that seem to sneer, yeah, we switched your seat, yeah, we lost your baggage, but what are you gonna do about it?
If airlines were Democrats, the passengers would be black voters. The shared logic: Where else are you going to go?
Delta refunded Coulter $30 for the seat. But apparently, Delta failed miserably on the customer service scale — else Coulter wouldn’t have taken to Twitter with such vehemence.
“But I love @Delta declaring my tweets unacceptable,” Coulter tweeted. “@Delta now dictating acceptable conduct off the plane. NOT fascist at all #Resist.”
And any other flyer in America ought to side with Coulter on this. Remember the days when the customer was always right? Delta doesn’t.
Coulter’s story is just an example of one of hundreds of bad airline customer service tales of woes that happen weekly in this country. The fact that Coulter’s in a position to draw massive light on the problem makes her a bullhorn to Delta — but a saving grace for the average Jane and Joe airline ticket holder who may face similar circumstance, but don’t have nearly as loud a voice as the conservative firebrand.
Join the discussion
Ann is right. Airlines have become way to big for their britches. That is why, if I can’t drive there or float there, I won’t go there.
I have not flown commercial in at least 10 years. I am with baitfish on this one… If I can’t drive there in my truck or my boat, I’m not going there.
Coulter probably shouldn’t have posted the pic of the woman. However Delta is definitely wrong. You sell a product. The person you sell it to takes possession of that product. For whatever reason you want that product back you shouldn’t just be able to force the person to give it up without a darn good reason and even then it should be up to the person’s discretion. It doesn’t matter if it’s an airline seat or an umbrella. In that Delta forced her to give up her seat it’s not the $30 they should refund but the entire airfare.
It’s long past time that Congress got involved and stopped this madness of seat shrinkage. Put the size of the seats back and charge accordingly.
I took it that she posted the pic of the woman to illustrate that the seat was not given to someone particularly tall (hence no requirement for the extra leg room, as Coulter had) or with a medical need, etc.
Courts have ruled that with other monetary transactions, a contract has been made. Now I realize that there can be times when airlines can make changes, for good reasons, but to arbitrarily violate that contract (exchange of money for the seat) should be considered breech of contract. Perhaps Ann should take it to court, or at least have her attorney look at it.
Explains why a) I rarely fly, and when I do b) I go with Southwest. I know what I’m getting there.
I hate to fly even for domestic flights. The seats are unbelievably hard. My last flight to LA, on SW Airlines, the seats were still hard but the cabin crew was nice. They also had the best price and shortest route.
This just isn’t an airline problem with lack of customer service. Lack of customer service is a problem with all big companies and corporations with our government being the worse. Respect is not taught in our public schools or colleges. We are to involved with the “Me generation”. This is why small businesses need a comeback in this country. In small business if you don’t provide great customer service and professional courtesy, then you are out of business. MAGA
Ann is right, as she usually is….Last time I flew 2 years ago, I thought I was in Walmart!!!! The crew was great, it was the passengers that were rude, arrogant and obnoxious. The airline ? SW. Taking the seat away for someone else? Time to take a look at the connection between the airline and the woman who got the seat!!!!!!!!!!!! Anytime something like this happens, look for mismanagement, also known as P-POOR planning on the part of the airline
As usual arrogant staff for airlines that treat customers as trash tries to pass themselves off as the victim. That has been the status quo with consolidation reducing or eliminating competition.
Did I miss it or did GOPUSA not post the picture of the other woman?
Thanks for asking. A technical problem in the post cut off the picture and the rest of the story. It’s there now. Please check it out again.
What happen “THE CUSTOMER IS ALWAYS RIGHT”
Now it is “THE CUSTOMER IS ALWAYS WRONG” Even when the customer is RIGHT.
With the possible exception of ALASKA AIRLINES and SOUTHWEST they at lease try.
Delta is our primary carrier unfortunately. We purposely drive to the Twin Cities so we can fly Sun Country, a small regional airline. Cheaper and, for the most part, much more pleasant to fly with.
I had to fly Delta in May with a fellow employee. They approached me to change my seat stating I’d be across the aisle from him. I was, but two rows back. While I didn’t complain, it was a lousy deal.
Many years ago, I wrote ‘orchid’ letters, to some airlines, complimenting them on their services, especially their stewardesses. I was a million mile passenger. Unfortunately, those were ‘many years ago’.
The airlines have since been taken over by the accountants and lawyers. Aviation people are few and far between. Instead of the FAA regulations, perhaps the Department of Agriculture needs to step in. At least they do react, somewhat, to those organizations that lobby against cruelty to animals.
America no longer has “The customer is always right” anymore. Today, customers are a commodity for sale by the business conglomerates, and they need to be taught a major lesson in decency.
It was probably a democrat that recognized who she was and changed her seat to make her uncomfortable.
Ann Coulter hit the nail on the head and called the spade the spade , and since the shoe obviously fits , Delta can just wear it , whether they like it or not !!! People are not cattle .
We need a passenger’s Bill of Rights . All the other airlines are about as bad too , except
perhaps Southwest . This is what you get when there is an oligopoly and all the employees are unionized .
It would appear that both United and Delta are scrambling for the bottom spot for Customer Service ratings.
IflySWA whenever possible, even if it’s slightly more money (which invariably never is…)