Del Mar gun show draws 8-10K enthusiasts and 80 protesters

The line began to form Saturday well before the 9 a.m. opening of the Crossroads of the West Gun Show at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, despite the morning rain that left huge swaths of the parking lot a virtual lake.
Gun buyers, weapons enthusiasts, young, old, families, parents with children in strollers — all walked past the National Rifle Association table, past the firearms check table, and into a sprawling display in the fairgrounds’ O’Brien Hall.
Just across the huge parking lot and up the street at the corner of Via de la Valle and Jimmy Durante Boulevard, another group formed their own line. Clad in bright orange T-shirts, they carried signs denouncing the show, signs against gun violence and signs with the name of each of the 17 people killed in the latest eruption of mass shooting at a school in Parkland, Fla., last month.
It was a scene that captured the national division over guns — and one that has played out before at the fairgrounds, where protesters want the governing board of the facility to stop holding the event, one of the biggest gun shows around.
This year the gun show and protest had added urgency because of the fallout in the weeks after the Parkland massacre, with renewed calls for more stringent gun control on the federal level. Rose Ann Sharp, a Del Mar resident and protest organizer, said that this year there is something different in the aftermath of another mass shooting.
“What’s different this time is the students are telling the adults, ‘You have not done enough,'” she said. “Sometimes as adults we get so wrapped up in the law, and what is politically correct, and these kids are instead saying, ‘Where is the morality?'”
Throughout the two-hour long demonstration the protesters were greeted with frequent honks of support from passing motorists. In all about 80 protesters gathered, a number less than Sharp hoped for and which she attributed in part to the rainy weather.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/975069357599412224
The number of protesters was far outweighed by the number of people who would attend the show. Gun show owner Bob Templeton said he expected between 8,000 and 10,000 people to plunk down the $16 for a ticket to attend.
That’s slightly more than in previous years, Templeton said, attributing it to the roiling debate in the wake of the Parkland shooting.
“It’s a little stronger crowd than we usually get,” he said. “It seems like every time guns are in the news and there is the threat of more legislation, people come out in bigger numbers.”
Gun purchases at gun shows in California require the buyer to go through a mandatory background check and a 10-day waiting period, same as if they were buying the weapon at a store.
Templeton was aware of the protest and the efforts to pressure the fairground board to halt the shows but did not seem bothered by it. “I think people who would like to end the shows are beating that drum because they disagree with our Second Amendment rights,” he said. “I think if the people came into the shows they would feel differently about it.”
Inside the show thousands milled about tables selling everything from long guns, holsters, knives, ammunition, Tasers and other weapons, as well as jewelry, clothing and used books. Several vendors were selling paper shooting targets with a picture of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, the bullseye directly in his forehead.
The show ends Sunday at 5 p.m.
___
(c)2018 The San Diego Union-Tribune
Visit The San Diego Union-Tribune at www.sandiegouniontribune.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
The protesters are communists, who want to disarm Americans, so our Country can be part of the “New World Order / One World Order” run by the United Nations.
I had to laugh at the organizer of the protest whining that “it must be cause of the rain, we only had 80 folk turn out”. That same rain didn’t stop the 8-10k SHOW PARTICIPANTS from turning out did it!!
It would have been much better for students if the 80 protesters were protesting the fact that government has dropped the security ball so many times and run in the opposition direction of the goal that we should consider them “The gang that Couldn’t Shoot Straight”. In fifty or sixty years government has done NOTHING to improve school security. Putting up a Gun Free Zone sign is worthless. We need to harden our schools, and, in such cases as this kid in Florida, he should be tried in a couple of weeks, be convicted in another week, and put to death the next week. Also, a law stating that such murderers names will never be revealed to the public. No more fifteen minutes of infamy.
” In fifty or sixty years government has done NOTHING to improve school security.
Ditto education, but school bureaucracy has increased significantly.
[Also, a law stating that such murderers names will never be revealed to the public. No more fifteen minutes of infamy.]
I agree. HOW many times now, have we heard some f these shooters were INSPIRED to be just like Clybold and what’s his name at Columbine..
IF these killers never got named, then there’d be no idiot wanting to mimic them.
Remember that children are not taught anymore, but indoctrinated. Moreover, this is a case of the inexperienced youth telling people who have lived far longer and grown far more wiser how to be indoctrinated fools.
The key to banning guns, bump stocks, magazine capacity, etc. is this: Every one of the bans is an infringement on your rights as a human being to protect yourself from harm. A seven year old, trained well in weapons safety, can take out a rapist, child molester, killer, whatever, with as much force as any 300-pound male criminal. That is what a gun is for – to equalize your chances of survival in life-threatening situations. Remember, gun safety used to be a common classroom experience for grade school children; now, they are not even allowed to point a finger and say “bang, you’re dead!” (and, yes, that was commonly heard in children’s games up until the liberals said the words were “offensive”), or chew a cookie into a shape resembling a gun.
Gun safety also was taught at home. I grew up knowing exactly where the LOADED pistols, shotguns, and rifles were in my house. I also was taken to shoot those said weapons from the age of 5. I saw what the bullets did to what I shot-and I shot more than just paper targets. I NEVER considered “playing” with a loaded weapon. But I knew if anything were to happen in my home, I could defend myself. Just because these liberal snowflakes aren’t able to do/won’t do the same job, for whatever reason, don’t tell the rest of us, who are knowledgeable, law-abiding citizens, that our 2nd Amendment right should be taken away.
That’s something i’d love to see stats on. As a kid i was regalled about stories from both my uncles and my dad, about THEM getting trained in shooting and fire-arm safety from grandpa. BUT i never once remember my dad doing that with me..
So how many of the current generation of parents who DID get trained in gun usage, by THEIR parents, have passed that knowledge on?? 20%? 10%?? less?
“Clad in bright orange T-shirts, they carried signs denouncing the show, signs against gun violence and signs with the name of each of the 17 people killed in the latest eruption of mass shooting at a school in Parkland, Fla., last month.”
Another “grassroots” demonstration by concerned hoplophobic junior members of the CPUSA brought to you by https://crowdsondemand.com/ .
“…a number less than Sharp hoped for and which she attributed in part to the rainy weather.”
Now that’s dedication! Not quite equal to the dedication exhibited by our forefathers at Concord, Lexington and Valley Forge, but at least they’re trying and should get a “Participant” trophy for the effort to “Fundamentally transform the United States of America”.
Think how much differently it would have turned out if the protestors were equal or greater in number.
I wonder who FUNDS that crowds on demand group… Soros?
“Gun purchases at gun shows in California require the buyer to go through a mandatory background check and a 10-day waiting period, same as if they were buying the weapon at a store.”
The famous “Gun show loophole”, eh?
That loophole Bull, the left keeps tossing around, ONLY IS IN regard to private sellers, selling to a private buyer.. WHETHER ITS IN A gunshow, or via craigslist/twitter.. BUT cause it CAN happen at gun shows, the leftists keep trotting out “ITS A GUN SHOW LOOPHOLE”..
Is it because Governor Moon Beam and all other democRATS say so? What’s in he water that they drink in the state capital? It must be some of those fishes that are on the endangered list that have shut down the farming industry there…
“What’s different this time is the students are telling the adults, ‘You have not done enough,’” she said. “Sometimes as adults we get so wrapped up in the law, and what is politically correct, and these kids are instead saying, ‘Where is the morality?’”
Some adults have done too much and it is why we have these problems
And the solution is to undo what has been done and the place to start is to change the thinking that when something bad happens we need to punish the innocent
Some girl gets knocked up and we have to steal money from families raising their children to allow a single mother to exist. Maybe, the child would be better off if someone responsible was to raise it
Then there is the general trend of taking money from people who labored for it and give it to those who did not, so we have just punished working for a living and rewarded those who don’t
Want more of a behavior reward it, want less, punish it
Then when we have a culture of irresponsibility and one of their offspring takes to shooting people you want to take my guns away which will allow the government to do what all governments cannot help doing, taking the power away from the people so it can play god and keep getting themselves elected until it has all the power and all the people standing in bread lines
That is the answer to your question ‘Where is the morality?’” It starts with YOU taking responsibility for YOURSELF
[That is the answer to your question ‘Where is the morality?’” It starts with YOU taking responsibility for YOURSELF]
That is something libtards never want to happen, which IMO is why they have been trying to kill OFF personal responsibility for decades..
This is what you can expect from most all millennial’s today………….they have been brainwashed at the trough of “Higher Education and socialism” to the point of being more than willing to give up their rights of self protection in the name of the greater good. This will only get worse.
I grew up in California. I was in High School during the late 1960s and early 1970s. It was the peak of the anti-war demonstrations. A good chunk of our high school teachers were graduates from either UC Berkley or UC Davis. We were indoctrinated at school AT LEAST as much as the kids are today. I recall teachers “assisting” in organizing anti-war and anti-draft protests marches and demonstrations; albeit, they did the same thing in favor of the 26th Amendment…but these were “rallies,” not demonstrations or protests.
The teachers “assisted” student by getting the all permits, drafting letters, providing arm-bands, calling newspapers (to get coverage of the “students”), provided bullhorns, and banners…and doing ~99% of the organizing. The student did the “recruiting;” albeit…somebody bought the booze and pot, because most of the “activist students,” didn’t have time or inclination to hold down an after-school job.
I’m guessing that there are “community-organizers” doing pretty-much the same for the students today that was done for the “student protestors” in my day.
If you doubt it all you have to do is look at the other article listed today, “College lists God Bless You as a micro aggression” to understand how far down the rabbit hole these people have burrowed.
OR that article on the female teacher who got put on admin leave, for daring to suggest there MIGHT be a double standard, in what sort of protests would and wouldn’t be allowed (PROVING HER CLAIM i might add), or that student who got punished for walking in a school protest, with a PRO-gun banner.. Cause it ‘wasn’t school provided’..
It would make more sense for the protesters to protest in front of the schools, that’s where the shootings take place, they may be able to save a life!
Even at a very good price I think I would be pretty reluctant to buy a firearm in the Granola state. Those idiots would probably pass another of their socialist feel good anti gun laws and want me to turn it in. This of course would not happen and there I would be, a story on the 6:00 news.
And the Bloomberg cheering section across the street really shows the grassroots of the ban ’em movement. The whole bunch of ’em are about as useful as a campfire in the middle of a river.
““What’s different this time is the students are telling the adults, ‘You have not done enough,’” she said. “Sometimes as adults we get so wrapped up in the law, and what is politically correct, and these kids are instead saying, ‘Where is the morality?’”
What nonsense. Adults ‘admitting’ that ‘kids’ know more than they do about a complicated subject. The ‘kids’ (yes, they are children) are only parroting what their leftist teachers and CNN told them to say. They couldn’t last five minutes in a debate with an adult.
In our legal system, there is a separate juvenile justice process for a good reason. Legally, anyone under 18 is presumptively neither CAPABLE nor sufficiently experienced to fully understanding the gravity and the long-term ramifications of their actions. Basically, these kids are simply being used as a bunch of “useful idiots” for the media and political leftists.
80 vs. 8 to 10K. The numbers tell.
Please remember, they are children, and their ideas are childish. They can’t help it, but the Democrat Gun-Grabbers don’t have that excuse.
I’ll bet there wasn’t one person at that school that was hunkered down waiting for their turn to be shot, who was praying: “Dear Lord, please don’t let anyone on our side shoot back.”
Those pitiful protestors are too limited in their understanding that the people streaming into the gun show were doing their part to keep violence away from themselves and those they hold dear. The proposed “solution” offered by the protestors is to repeal or ignore the Second Amendment and thus invite more violence and theft and rape and many other forms of evil.