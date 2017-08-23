Defending Steve Bannon — an American Deplorable

I want to say something about the departure of Steve Bannon — more like a public lynching.

Click here for a free subscription to Todd’s newsletter: a must-read for Conservatives

Steve Bannon is a good man and he served his president well, contrary to what you might hear from liberal Republicans or the Mainstream Media.

I’ve never had a chance to meet the man personally – but I’ve studied his work. And I am confident to say he is not a flaming racist, nor is he Islamophobic or homophobic or xenophobic.

Bannon is a man who loves his nation. He’s worn the uniform of this country – served in the Navy with distinction.

And yet – his name has been smeared – his character and reputation dragged through the swamp. And I suspect it was an inside hit job — taken out by Establishment Republicans and Closet Democrats. I warned President Trump – that when you drain the swamp – you still have to contend with the snakes and vipers.

READ THE FULL STORY AT TODDSTARNES.COM!

You Might Like







VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 5.5/10 (2 votes cast)