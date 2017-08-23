Defending Steve Bannon — an American Deplorable

I want to say something about the departure of Steve Bannon — more like a public lynching.
Steve Bannon is a good man and he served his president well, contrary to what you might hear from liberal Republicans or the Mainstream Media.
I’ve never had a chance to meet the man personally – but I’ve studied his work. And I am confident to say he is not a flaming racist, nor is he Islamophobic or homophobic or xenophobic.
Bannon is a man who loves his nation. He’s worn the uniform of this country – served in the Navy with distinction.
And yet – his name has been smeared – his character and reputation dragged through the swamp. And I suspect it was an inside hit job — taken out by Establishment Republicans and Closet Democrats. I warned President Trump – that when you drain the swamp – you still have to contend with the snakes and vipers.
Todd Starnes, excellent commentary. It is the DemoRATS and establishment RINOS that ousted Bannon. Playing the race card and Nazi card won out and it makes me sick to say that!