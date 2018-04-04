Defendants plead guilty in gang rape of 13 yr. old; judge gives them probation

Two people linked to the gang rape of a 13-year-old girl were sentenced Tuesday to probation instead of prison, sparking outrage from some of her relatives.“I beg you, your honor, make them pay!” said the girl’s grandfather, who urged 4th Judicial District Judge Michael McHenry to reject their plea agreements and order the defendants to trial.
But at the request of a prosecutor and the victim’s mother, McHenry ultimately accepted the deals, sentencing brothers Tommy Williams, 20, and Clarence Williams, 19, to 10 years to life on sex offender intensive supervised probation.
Under terms of the agreement, both must register as sex offenders and abide by strict supervision. If they get in trouble, both would be eligible for indeterminate prison sentences, meaning they could spend up to life in prison, McHenry noted.
They were the latest of four defendants to dodge prison for their roles in the December 2016 assault, in which the girl said she was pinned to a bed and raped by six males. The two remaining defendants, Jacolby Hasan Williams, 21, and Uves Dequan Williams, 17, are awaiting trial. Both are charged with sex crimes that carry the potential of life in prison. The attack occurred after the girl met with Jacolby Williams at the Citadel Mall and ended up at his apartment, where some of the males played videogames before the girl was lured into a bedroom and assaulted in the dark, according to her account.
In asking the judge to accept the plea bargains, prosecutor Tyler Uhlenbrock alluded to evidentiary problems while tiptoeing around them. He said the District Attorney’s Office had to consider the “likely outcome” at trial as well as the trauma in having the girl take the stand six times to describe her ordeal.
A series of evidentiary hearings last year highlighted factors that could have complicated the effort to obtain convictions at trial.
Defense attorneys assailed the girl’s credibility, pointing to ways her story had changed over time and suggesting she had exaggerated or fabricated parts of her account to avoid getting in trouble herself. They focused on her marijuana use and past claims that she was older than her real age, sparking eruptions in court from relatives on both sides.
The four guilty pleas — together with results of a rape examination, a condom wrapper and other physical evidence gathered by police — left little doubt that a crime was committed, however. At 13, the girl couldn’t grant lawful consent, but claims that she was a willing participant could have been used to attack her veracity.
The girl, a runaway at the time, has been placed in protective custody, her family members said, declining to provide details. She suffered a “mental breakdown” after learning that two more defendants were headed for probation, her mother said after the hearing.
While the mother told McHenry in court that she reluctantly supported the plea bargains, she said afterward that the defendants deserved prison.
“I’m angry. I’m appalled,” she said.
The sentiment was echoed by the girl’s grandparents, who said the family remains “heartbroken” after grudgingly accepted the plea deals based on warnings from the District Attorney’s Office.
“We have succumbed to what they (prosecutors) said was the best outcome for her,” her grandmother said. She lashed out at a court system that she said “twists the law to the advantage of the perpetrators.”
Under plea bargains previously accepted in court, Tyron Uves Williams, 19, pleaded guilty last year to sexual assault on a child and was sentenced in February to 10 years to life on sex offender intensive supervised probation. James O’Neal Williams, 20, pleaded guilty in June 2017 to accessory to rape and was sentenced in August 2017 to five years on probation.
Despite sharing the same last name, the defendants aren’t all related, attorneys said. Jacolby Williams, Tyron Williams and Uves Williams are brothers. Tommy Williams and Clarence Williams are brothers, and James Williams is their cousin.
lol, Those two aren’t brothers, definitely two different fathers!
lawlessness run amuck in america.
and liberal sissy judges are enabling it.
I wonder what McHenry would have done if it had been his daughter, or Grand Daughter?.
It is a shame it could not befall him, so he could get a idea of what that child went through. I would be happy to introduce him to my baton.
I agree. BUT what was up with the MOTHER of the rape victim AGREEING to this nonsense?!?!?
Just one more wake-up call for all those hitting the snooze button or wearing liberal blinders. The warnings we gave when they pushed for legitimizing same sex “marriage” couldn’t possibly end there. The libs told us that the slippery slope was a myth, we were being paranoid, and that pedophilia was absolutely definitely NOT the next liberal “human rights” battleground.
Yeah right. Then a month ago, Call Me By Your Name won an Oscar. We know exactly where the next battle is.
And its proof liberals are insane!! How can such trash like it (or brokeback mountain) win so many oscars when time after time there are a LOT BETTER films which rake in a hell of a lot more money than they ever will, but never even get NOMINATED for best picture??
Sooo…How the hell is this punishment equal to the rape of a 13 year old girl???
What has the justice gone from bad to ridiculous…to tragic if you are a U S citizen.
This has to be stopped. I can not do it alone. I am, however, willing to fight it anyway I can… My current situation does not afford me the ability to send a donation…and..there are thousands of donor/scams out there. Any feasible plan to stop the disgracing of Americans by the invasion of terrorists??? I am listening…Not so if you are an illegal alien…The man who tossed a piece of bacon will spend years in an actual prison. The judicial needs a good house cleaning. Vote for real Americans in November…Drain the cesspool
Where is Al Sharpton and the NAACP? I thought Al and the NAACP, believed in “social justice”! These less than animals should have gone to prison for the rape of an underage girl. Secondly, why did this 13 year old girl go to a residence with nineteen and twenty year olds? Why did she meet adults at a mall? Obviously, the victim has an incompetent mother. I doubt if the victim knows who her father is.
The story says that, at the time of the assault, the girl was a run-away. It seems to be the nature of teenagers everywhere, that they believe bad things aren’t going to happen to them. This was sure a lousy way for this 13 year old girl learn about the “real-world” and there are often hard consequences for making bad decisions.
Too many youngsters think running away is the answer and far too many don’t live to regret their decision.
The new state sanctioned religion of so-called unbiased Secular Humanism proselytise it’s values to kindergarteners, using adult school teachers, homosexual, transgender, promiscuous sex normalizing education, and abortion mill activists, by Democrat Party-Rino Legislation. Children are malleable and trusting and should not be traumatised by this school indoctrination. Thus children and good parents are exploited by rotten legislation.
All Professional Associations accept this Democrat and Rino legislation, and marginalize those who do not conform to this bad government legislation. Thus the authorities punish those who appose these society rotting laws. President Donald Trump – VP Mike Pence keep appointing good Supreme Court Justices, and passing wholesome legislation, even though the Democrat-Rinos and their supporters of rot rage.
From what i read above, the victim wasn’t a black girl, and the perps are OBVIOUSLY not white.. Ergo Sharptongue and JackASSson don’t give a rats butt.
See https://www.dailywire.com/news/29019/taxpayers-screwed-drunk-judge-shows-1-214-days-amanda-prestigiacomo?utm_medium=email&utm_content=040418-news&utm_campaign=position2.
‘Drunk Judge’ Shows Up 1 Of 214 Workdays, Gets Pay Raise. Defends It In Video Rant, Calls Media ‘Racist’
Maybe the same judge.
Boy, she’s a real piece of work. Sort of like the idiot DA in Austin. Typical dem women.
How is it not one of these judges can get FIRED from their bench??
If one thing was done probation would be ok. That one thing is physical CASTRATION with no pain killers. In FACT all rapists should be treated that way and pedophile rapists should not get probation but should after CASTRATION be tossed in general population and the other inmates told anything but death goes. Then they serve out their time.
I agree with physical castration. SEX Offenders iirc, have one of the HIGHEST recidivism rates of all crooks… JAIL won’t cure them, cause imo NOTHING will!
Something needs to change in the prosecution of such crimes. The police should be able to provide enough evidence that a crime has been committed to carry the case through the entire trial process. Victims of rape, particularly minor children, should not be required to appear in court for the trial, only for sentencing. Had the victim been murdered, she would not need to appear and the prosecutor is able to present the case. Why not for cases of assault, particularly rape.
IIRC this is why they passed laws 14 or so years back, ALLOWING minor children who were raped to TAPE their testimony, so they wouldn’t have to appear in the court, and be “traumatized” again… SO WHY ARE THEY NOT USING IT MORE OFTEN??
This is the type of injustice that causes people to seek personal justice.
AND wish this sort of harm, on the families of these idiot judges/politicians…
Under the circumstances, for the judge to accept the plea-deal was perhaps the least-bad option available for justice.
The mother didn’t want her daughter to ripped apart and drug over the coals by the defense lawyers in court. As the defense was smart enough to get these punks tried separately, the girl would be called as a witness in each of the 6 trials…which the defense lawyers will drag out for years…while the perps are out on bail.
The prosecutor indicated that there were “evidentiary problems;” that’s lawyer speak for contaminated evidence (meaning the police or crime-lab screwed up BIG-TIME); with the likely legal ramifications that the DNA and rape-kit would be thrown out as evidence…resulting in a dismissal of all charges.
By sentencing these reprobates to 10 year on probation, it means that WHEN they violate the terms of their probation (dating a girl under 18, going into a school zone unsupervised, et. al.) the probation officer can remand these thugs to serve out any remaining time on their probation-period…in jail; no parole or early release.
Again–under the stated circumstances, accepting the plea-deal was likely the best bad outcome available. I think the prosecutor, judge, and even the defense attorney know that these degenerates will sooner or later mess up on the terms of their probation–and THEN a judge can put them in jail and lose the key.
Doug. WHY couldn’t the lawyers have TAPED a Q/A session with the victim, that way she wouldn’t HAVE to be in court??
So a 16 year old who sleeps with her boyfriend subjects him to prison for statutory rape, yet these animals get probation for a gang rape of a 13 year old. Mark Colorado off the list as a state I would move to.
As soon as those imbeciles legalized weed period, it was marked on MY ‘never even visit state’ let alone ever move to..