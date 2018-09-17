‘Deeply religious’ Chelsea Clinton: ‘Un-Christian’ to end legal abortion

Self-proclaiming herself to be a “deeply religious person,” Chelsea Clinton contended in a Thursday interview that it would be “un-Christian” to end legal abortion in America.
During an interview, Signal Boost Co-host Jess McIntosh – an intersectional feminist – asked the former first daughter about how she was able to stay positive in her fight to keep abortion legal in the United States – as it has been since the U.S. Supreme Court’s (SCOTUS) landmark Roe v. Wade decision of 1973.
“How do you keep going in the hopes that your daughter doesn’t have to have this fight?” McIntosh asked Clinton in the SiriusXM interview, according to The Daily Wire.
Modern-day champion of morality?
The daughter of former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton replied that her moral decision to choose right over wrong is what drives her determination to champion abortion.
“Every day, I make the moral choice to be optimistic that my efforts and my energies – particularly when I’m fortunate enough to be in partnership with fellow travelers – hopefully will make a difference,” Chelsea Clinton answered, according to The Daily Wire. “And when I think about all of the statistics – that are painful – of what women are confronting today in our country, and what even more women confronted pre-Roe [v. Wade], and how many women died and how many more women were maimed because of unsafe abortion practices, we just can’t go back to that.”
She went on to indicate that she was a devout Christian and that her religious-minded conscience drives her to make the moral commitment to make sure abortion is not ruled legal in the U.S.
“That’s unconscionable to me,” the young Clinton continued, according to Townhall. “And also, I’m sure that this will unleash another wave of hate in my direction – but as a deeply religious person, it’s also un-Christian to me.”
Clinton’s remarks were initially spurred at the progressive event by a line of questioning regarding the impetus behind her motivation to aggressively promote abortion while the other side of the debate passionately defends the sanctity of human life … and her response indicated that she believes pro-life advocates are on the immoral side of the argument.
“I look at my children and I have to quote [World Bank President] Jim [Yong] Kim: ‘Optimism is a moral choice,'” Clinton shared, as reported by The Washington Examiner.
Chelsea: Economic benefits of abortion
The pro-abortion Democrat continued to portray the pro-life movement in a negative light when she claimed that she received considerable backlash and hatred last month regarding her controversial comment that keeping abortion legal contributes to economic improvement.
“American women entering the labor force from 1973 to 2009 added $3.5 trillion to our economy – right?” Clinton asserted in her controversial comment at the time, according to Townhall. “The net, new entrance of women – that is not disconnected from the fact that Roe became the law of the land in January of 1973.”
She still remained unapologetic about this view on Thursday – reaffirming her argument for abortion as the superior economic choice for women.
“[O]ur ability to participate fully in our society – including economically – hinges on our ability to be able to make choices for our bodies and our families,” the abortion activist insisted.
Co-host Zerlina Maxwell banded with McIntosh and Clinton in their condemnation of the pro-life movement.
“With the feminists all in agreement, they bonded over their disdain for pro-lifers – whom they described as ugly trolls,” The Daily Wire’s Amanda Prestigiacomo reported.
In fact, Maxwell depicted Clinton as a victim of pro-life advocates’ sinister persecution.
“You handle the hate pretty well,” Maxwell commended Clinton, according The Daily Wire. “Anti-choice folks are really some of the ugliest – and gun lovers, too.”
Clinton basked in the sympathy while complaining about pro-life advocates’ opposition to her ultra-left abortion platform – as she tried to reason that being “Christian” means putting one’s career above the life of preborn children.
“[I’ve been] compared to slave owners and Nazis [for] having the temerity [to support abortion on demand],” Clinton informed her supportive interviewers.
Roe on fire?
The abortion debate has been rekindled ever since President Donald Trump’s SCOTUS appointee Brett Kavanaugh arrived on the scene, with Democratic leaders alarming other abortion activists that he could upturn the nation’s highest court’s infamous 45-year-old ruling, which has resulted in the terminated lives of some 60 million preborn children in America.
“Abortion rights have been thrust back into the spotlight amid Brett Kavanaugh’s U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee,” the Examiner’s Naomi Lim recounted. “Clinton headlined a ‘Rise Up for Roe’ event in New York City last month in opposition to Kavanaugh’s nomination.”
Democrats are fearful that the left-leaning balance of SCOTUS – that pushed forward the legalization of same-sex “marriage” and numerous other pro-LGBT legal privileges – will be in great jeopardy if Kavanaugh joins the bench and leans it toward the right.
“Kavanaugh’s appointment to the highest court in the country would cement the conservative majority on the bench,” Lim added. “His confirmation is likely to herald an era in which the 1973 landmark opinion will be narrowly applied to cases before the court.”
—-
Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.
Join the discussion
Revealing her utter ignorance of Christianity — “deeply religious” is not the same as Christian as shown by following (some historic, others current) examples of “deeply religious”:
* Ahab & Jezebel
* Athaliah (daughter of Ahab & Jezy)
* Domitian
* Suleiman “Magnificent”
* Mahmoud Ahmedi Nejad (erstwhile Iranian President)
* Naren Modi (current Indian PM, who will be erstwhile by mid 2019)
“Coincidentally”, slag-conscience Chelsea is a worse example of Christian than any on that list (none of whom ever did self-ID as such)!
Deeply Religious? Huh She does not serve the same god I do. My God (Yahwey) says that he carefully knit you in your mothers womb, and when this is before you, choose life!
poor Chelsea she gets so confused. One of the 10 commandments from God reads “Thou Shalt not Kill” and abortion is murder.
Nancy, you are so RIGHT regarding abortion is murder. chelsey clinton is as dishonest and corrupt as her parents !
I for one believe she’s deeply religious.
Satanism still counts as a “religion” right?
She treats liberalism as religion so yes she is religious, just ignorant of rational thoughts. If she thinks so much of abortion why doesn’t she retro-do the right thing to herself. So is her mother a failure by not removing bad tissue.
You Chelsea, Hillary and Billy Bob are in favor of abortion and partial birth abortion (killing a fully formed 9 month old baby in the womb). You Chelsea and your parents are Christians? Also, Chelsea, I thought you and Hillary were for women’s rights. Does not a female / girl in the womb have any rights, when you murder her, through abortion?
Interesting that we can’t go back to illegal abortions because some women die but don’t all women babies die in abortion? Doesn’t make sense; Democrats sure are confusing.
Amen!
“Self-proclaiming herself to be a “deeply religious person,” Chelsea Clinton contended in a Thursday interview that it would be “un-Christian” to end legal abortion in America.” Huh??
The 5th of the 10 Commandments of GOD, “Thou shalt not kill”.
Mat 7.15 “Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep’s clothing but inwardly are ravenous wolves. You will recognize them by their fruits.
The short of it is that she is a clintoon. No doubt about it. Her only religion is the clintoon foundation.
Amen!
First, it is always opposite day for liberals like Chelsea.
Second, the religion she is referring to is demonic. The Bible, the true religion, says, “Thou shall not kill.” It also says to “Defend those who cannot speak for themselves and rescue those being led away to slaughter.”
In the Old Testament, they were called “false prophets”. In the New Testament, they were called “false teachers”. Today, they are called “liberals”.
Chelsea Clinton has been poisoned by her father and her evil mother and is one of these modern-day false prophets. Her words, “Abortion has boosted the economy by trillions?” She sounds a little wacko, demented.
Feel sorry for Chelsea for having been born into such a family. Her thoughts are so twisted.
“American women entering the labor force from 1973 to 2009 added $3.5 trillion to our economy – right?” Clinton asserted in her controversial comment at the time, according to Townhall. “The net, new entrance of women – that is not disconnected from the fact that Roe became the law of the land in January of 1973.”
So if I’m hearing you correctly Chelsea…
You’re admitting that there is a profit motive behind killing babies. So why do so many Libs insist they are “empowering women” and deny that they are murdering babies for profit?
Murdering babies is just fine and dandy if it adds 3.5 T to the GDP, right Chelsea?
Oh yes, and could you tell me on which page of the Bible God says murdering babies for profit is a good thing? Because I must have missed that one.
So it’s “unchristian” to oppose a practice which has the same results and motivations as the worship of Molech, differing only slightly in timing and technique? Can we be there when she faces God and tries to tell Him that he’s wrong for creating laws against Molech? (Lev. 18:21; 20:1-5)
Next she’ll be saying that it’s “unchristian” to disagree with Satanists and Atheists. How can anyone say such ridiculous things with a straight face?
This is indeed very much like worshiping Molech. People sacrificed their children to the false god Molech back in the Bible days. Today they are sacrificing their children to the false gods of Diversity, Tolerance, Fairness, and Settled Law.
Thou Shalt Not Kill is a settled law. The Libs do not honor that one because it came from the Living God, not some nonsense PC god they created.
Remember how back in the Bible times, the wayward people would fashion their false gods and then proclaim, “You are the god who created me!” It’s insane. And yet we have it today on the Left. They still do it.
Vast, vast difference between one being “deeply religious” and one being born again/saved. One can be “deeply religious” and yet die and open his eyes in Hell immediately thereafter. One who is Christian will rejoice at the sight of Heaven as his eternal abode as he humbly bows before the Lord Jesus Christ of Calvary in thanksgiving for His sacrifice and the blood bought salvation and mercy and great grace afforded the once lost sinner… Salvation; all based upon repentance towards God and faith in the Lord Jesus Christ and His finished work on Calvary in concert with His empty tomb and ever living to make intercession on behalf of the redeemed saved sinner…
Amen!
Here’s a thought — since Chelsea is so firmly rooted in her “deeply religious” belief that abortion is a sacred right, let’s make it retroactive.
Simple non-Christian Chelsea has no personal relationship with Jesus Christ and needs to be born again, Water Baptized but most of all need the Baptism in the Holy Spirit who will make you know that you know that you are in Christ. Ezekiel 36’25-27″ and Isaiah 30’21”. SHE HAS NO RELATIONSHIP WITH THE SAVIOR. SHE WILL NEED SALVATION AND SOON BECAUSE JESUS IS COMING BACK SOON.
I agree. This is just another way that the democrats & liberals are trying to tell the conservatives & true Christians that we are wrong about everything.
It’s almost comical when they attempt to act like Christians to fool the conservatives. Nobody is buying it. Chelsea is very much a child of her father the devil and her mother the Jezebel.
Truly, can anything be holy in the Clinton house? I’m sure I’d get the heebie jeebies just standing in their living room. Bill was bad, Hillary is worse, and Chelsea is another Hillary.
Nobody with a brain is going to confuse Chelsea with an actual Christian.
This is simply meant as a classic Clinton distraction. Since there are so many different interpretations of the Bible, she has turned it into a religious discussion open to interpretation. She won’t change any minds on the religious right but she knows that. This is for the growing number of Americans not affiliated with any church to confuse the matter and for the growing number of atheists to try to get them to view this simply as a religious debate so as not to focus on the question of when life begins. From the looks of the comments, it’s working.
Sadly, you are correct.
When did being Christian include abortions of unborn babies, tearing them apart in the womb while they’re alive and able to feel the pain? Nowhere in the bible does it say it’s part of being Christian. Is this the “new” Christianity, immoral and unethical? Perhaps Chelsea should be torn limb to limb herself. And her parents as well! They raised a monster!
Hey, ” DRC “, please explain this verse.
Psalm 139:13-16
“I will give thanks to You, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made; Wonderful are Your works, And my soul knows it very well. My frame was not hidden from You, When I was made in secret, And skillfully wrought in the depths of the earth; Your eyes have seen my unformed substance; And in Your book were all written The days that were ordained for me, When as yet there was not one of them.”
If little Ms. Clinton were truly deeply religious she would not be for abortions. Like her mother, just a lying twit.
“Optimism is a moral choice”? Optimism is a state of mind; an attitude. It’s neither moral nor immoral. One can be discouraged and still act morally or immorally. One can be overconfident and still act morally or immorally.
If I’m “optimistic” that abortion will one day be history, am I exercising a “moral choice”?
Everybody cam down. This is typical democrat strategy. Play on the emotions of people. Find a topic that will be an emotional topic and run with it. Divide people into two sides. Legal abortion is not going away. What has gone away is common sense about getting pregnant in the first place. In this day and age an unwanted pregnancy should not even be a problem for women unless they are raped, or carrying a baby that is terribly handicapped. And in the case of a terribly handicapped fetus that could be a good reason for an abortion. Putting abortion in the back alleys is not the “Christian” thing to do. Allowing abortions after 20 weeks is not the Christian thing to do. Selling baby body parts is not the Christian thing to do. Teaching our daughters to have respect for their bodies, using contraceptives and teaching that life is not cheap that is the Christian thing to do. Sadly, Ms. Christianity Chelsea doesn’t see it that way.
You are so right!
When Chelsea opens her mouth and speaks what she believes, she proves she is not a Christian. Christian means “little Christ” or “follower of Christ.” The words of Jesus Himself proves that Chelsea is not of Christ. In Matt 25.40, Jesus speaks much concerning helping the “least of these.” There no more helpless and “least” than tiny unborn or being born babies. Scalded with strong saline solution or limbs cut off and head cut off, is not humane nor Christian. Working to save the unborn, helping those know there are alternatives such as adoption, helping Crisis Pregnancy Centers and adoption agencies should be choice of Christians, not killing the innocent.
Warped Clintons who have a warped world view, who lie and steal, and cheat and disgrace themselves and this this country.
Children should be:
1. Protected
2. Nurtured
3. Introduced to Jesus as soon as possible
Aborting babies does none of these. Aborting babies is the taking of innocent life. God makes a very strong distinction between taking innocent life and taking guilty life.
Taking innocent life is murder, and the victim’s blood cries out to God (Genesis 4:10).
Taking the life of the guilty cleanses the land (Numbers 35:33).
Liberalism is the culture of death.
Hey Chelsea you are definitely your mother’s daughter. As for your father, many say it isn’t Slick Willie but Webb Hubbel. Even Slick Willie couldn’t bring himself to climb on top of that wretched, decrepit, self-important Hillary. In any event her thoughts are beyond twisted if she actually believes that she is a deeply religious, devout Christian that supports the wholesale slaughter of innocent babies who never even had a chance?!?To arrive at that conclusion, one would have to throw all logic, reason and sanity out the window but then she’s talking about murdering innocents like its nothing whatsoever. Then she continually spouts off the statistic about $3.5 trillion being added to the economy due to women joining the labor market which may or may not be true (which if I had to guess I would say probably not if its coming out of her mouth) and credits the legalization of abortion due to Roe v Wade. Then she doubles down by stating that due to her moral superiority she is able to stand up to the attacks against her by those who are pro-life. Then she borrows a page from Hillary and goes on to put those who are pro-life down by stating how they along with gun-lovers are “ugly trolls”. So between Hillary and Chelsea they see a large percentage of US citizens as “baskets of deplorables” and “ugly trolls” and re-frames those who are pro-life as “anti-choice”. Don’t know if Chelsea owns a mirror or has walked past one recently but she ain’t no beauty queen. I would categorize her as “fugly”. But I guess love is blind even to Mark Mezvinsky, her husband who is also George Soros nephew.
I wonder how many working woman would love to stay home with their children? How many work because the cost of living has gotten so high.
I do not know what she is reading but the Christian Bible does not agree with her. As for me i will believe the bible. She is nothing, never has been, never will be. The Clintons will fade into obscurity like the Kennedys.
I wish Hillary would have aborted her.
Believe in abortion read Luke 1:41-42.
Wow, what a confused sense of morality. But then you look at her parents and you know why.
The problem is not that liberals kill their children, it is they don’t get them all
They want the choice of being able to put someone else’s life on the line because it is so much easier than having to be responsible with their’s
Aborting is about failure and those who do it without a reason which shows no fault, rape, incest, the life of the mother are unfit parents and should never be allowed to screw up a child so they turn out like Chelsea
Chelsea is going to carry the abortionists “water”, same as Mumzie or suffer removal from the “clan” OR Heavens to Betsy, become an American all of a sudden. Marxists always push the absolute absurd to and beyond the limit of any rational thought whatsoever. Before the Marxists started poisoning the American mind, abortion was the killing of Gods crowning achievement, the formation of His own likeness in the womb…mankind. But, along comes the socialists and communists…convincing us number one, that God doesn’t exist and if He doesn’t exist, then what’s in the womb is not a human being, but an evolutionary process and no different than a cancer and you may then bastardize the scriptures to suit your politics and destroy it. This allows you to turn right around in a deafening irony and claim that it’s actually Christian. After all…there’s no God to answer to, so you’re free to define what Christian is.
I am not so sure you can call her Bill Clintons daughter, she won’t take DNA test. Offered a million but refuse. She has no resemblance of Billy but looks like her moms affair and has her moms features (Hillary Clinton). Chelsea and Hillary are two rotten peas in a pod no way you could trust either one of these liar’s. Another Pocahontas only different. bother offered big bucks to have a DNA and prove their real identity. Chelsea looks nothing like nor has any of Willy Billy’s features but she sure does have the features of her momma sleep in.
Chelsea is not a CHRISTIAN if she thinks this. Christ said whatever we do to a child we do to him. Not an exact quote but the meaning is as written. So she is saying it is OK to MURDER Children who are unborn and that also is allowed to be done to Christ.
Chelsea Hubble….er….Clinton! (That’s right, RIGHT?) is just trying to justify her …er…”Father’s” penchant for puss (oh, I forgot — I can’t write words like that. My bad). The kid has been misguided and led down the WRONG path for what, forty years now? She has seen her “loving mother” (Satan) get her *** kicked in TWO presidential trys. Not ONE, but TWO! And now, she thinks America wants to hear what she has to spew? Her feet are probably pool-table-flat from stomping in childish anger for YEARS. Unless something happens to turn her pitiful life around, she’s going straight to He!! on a rocket sled. And THAT’S “Christian”. Y”WEH told ALL of us in the Old Testament, and Our Lord told ALL of us in the New not to lead others (“My Little Ones”) into sin! It would be better for one to have a millstone tied around the neck and be DROWNED than to do this. But THAT’S what she’s doing. How many admonishments does she need? Thou Shalt Not Kill!
Deeply pagan Chelsea is continuing the human sacrifices to the idol Molech. Years ago, her spiritual ancestors set a fire under a basin held by the statue depicting their ‘god’ and then cast their new-born babies into the basin thus roasting them alive in reverence to their (false) god. Abortion is equally wicked.
Chelsea’s lack of morals was taught to her by both of her parents; who likewise lack any hint of moral decency.