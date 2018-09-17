‘Deeply religious’ Chelsea Clinton: ‘Un-Christian’ to end legal abortion

Self-proclaiming herself to be a “deeply religious person,” Chelsea Clinton contended in a Thursday interview that it would be “un-Christian” to end legal abortion in America.

During an interview, Signal Boost Co-host Jess McIntosh – an intersectional feminist – asked the former first daughter about how she was able to stay positive in her fight to keep abortion legal in the United States – as it has been since the U.S. Supreme Court’s (SCOTUS) landmark Roe v. Wade decision of 1973.

“How do you keep going in the hopes that your daughter doesn’t have to have this fight?” McIntosh asked Clinton in the SiriusXM interview, according to The Daily Wire.

Modern-day champion of morality?

The daughter of former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton replied that her moral decision to choose right over wrong is what drives her determination to champion abortion.

“Every day, I make the moral choice to be optimistic that my efforts and my energies – particularly when I’m fortunate enough to be in partnership with fellow travelers – hopefully will make a difference,” Chelsea Clinton answered, according to The Daily Wire. “And when I think about all of the statistics – that are painful – of what women are confronting today in our country, and what even more women confronted pre-Roe [v. Wade], and how many women died and how many more women were maimed because of unsafe abortion practices, we just can’t go back to that.”

She went on to indicate that she was a devout Christian and that her religious-minded conscience drives her to make the moral commitment to make sure abortion is not ruled legal in the U.S.

“That’s unconscionable to me,” the young Clinton continued, according to Townhall. “And also, I’m sure that this will unleash another wave of hate in my direction – but as a deeply religious person, it’s also un-Christian to me.”

Clinton’s remarks were initially spurred at the progressive event by a line of questioning regarding the impetus behind her motivation to aggressively promote abortion while the other side of the debate passionately defends the sanctity of human life … and her response indicated that she believes pro-life advocates are on the immoral side of the argument.

“I look at my children and I have to quote [World Bank President] Jim [Yong] Kim: ‘Optimism is a moral choice,'” Clinton shared, as reported by The Washington Examiner.

Chelsea: Economic benefits of abortion

The pro-abortion Democrat continued to portray the pro-life movement in a negative light when she claimed that she received considerable backlash and hatred last month regarding her controversial comment that keeping abortion legal contributes to economic improvement.

“American women entering the labor force from 1973 to 2009 added $3.5 trillion to our economy – right?” Clinton asserted in her controversial comment at the time, according to Townhall. “The net, new entrance of women – that is not disconnected from the fact that Roe became the law of the land in January of 1973.”

She still remained unapologetic about this view on Thursday – reaffirming her argument for abortion as the superior economic choice for women.

“[O]ur ability to participate fully in our society – including economically – hinges on our ability to be able to make choices for our bodies and our families,” the abortion activist insisted.

Co-host Zerlina Maxwell banded with McIntosh and Clinton in their condemnation of the pro-life movement.

“With the feminists all in agreement, they bonded over their disdain for pro-lifers – whom they described as ugly trolls,” The Daily Wire’s Amanda Prestigiacomo reported.

In fact, Maxwell depicted Clinton as a victim of pro-life advocates’ sinister persecution.

“You handle the hate pretty well,” Maxwell commended Clinton, according The Daily Wire. “Anti-choice folks are really some of the ugliest – and gun lovers, too.”

Clinton basked in the sympathy while complaining about pro-life advocates’ opposition to her ultra-left abortion platform – as she tried to reason that being “Christian” means putting one’s career above the life of preborn children.

“[I’ve been] compared to slave owners and Nazis [for] having the temerity [to support abortion on demand],” Clinton informed her supportive interviewers.

Roe on fire?

The abortion debate has been rekindled ever since President Donald Trump’s SCOTUS appointee Brett Kavanaugh arrived on the scene, with Democratic leaders alarming other abortion activists that he could upturn the nation’s highest court’s infamous 45-year-old ruling, which has resulted in the terminated lives of some 60 million preborn children in America.

“Abortion rights have been thrust back into the spotlight amid Brett Kavanaugh’s U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee,” the Examiner’s Naomi Lim recounted. “Clinton headlined a ‘Rise Up for Roe’ event in New York City last month in opposition to Kavanaugh’s nomination.”

Democrats are fearful that the left-leaning balance of SCOTUS – that pushed forward the legalization of same-sex “marriage” and numerous other pro-LGBT legal privileges – will be in great jeopardy if Kavanaugh joins the bench and leans it toward the right.

“Kavanaugh’s appointment to the highest court in the country would cement the conservative majority on the bench,” Lim added. “His confirmation is likely to herald an era in which the 1973 landmark opinion will be narrowly applied to cases before the court.”

—-

Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.

