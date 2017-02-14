Deeply Offensive? Flyers at Penn State call for reporting presence of illegal aliens

Someone has been attaching posters to bulletin boards on Penn State University’s main campus that tell people to report illegal immigrants.
University officials said they do not know who is behind the signs and denounced them as “deeply offensive” in a statement.
“The posters are unsigned and appear to be designed to provoke anger, fear and hate,” it said.
Likewise, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials called the signs “bogus,” saying Friday that the agency was not involved and would not solicit information in that manner.
Penn State officials said signs that were affixed to bulletin boards that are intended for use only by university organizations are being removed. But some of the posters are on public boards and, in keeping with routine practice, they will be left alone unless they block other notes.
“As an institution of higher education, Penn State fully supports the right of free speech and encourages its expression in thoughtful and respectful ways, even when we strongly disagree with the opinions expressed,” the school’s statement read.
Paul Robeson Cultural Center responds to posters placed on campus that call for the reporting of illegal immigrants https://t.co/HLsekzY10R pic.twitter.com/7QAQotjqA6
— The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) February 9, 2017
Penn State officials did not specify where on campus the posters were hung.
The signs surfaced at a time of increasing campus angst over federal immigration policies promoted by President Donald J. Trump, including a temporary ban on immigration from seven Muslin-majority nations. That ban, instituted last month, so far has been blocked by federal courts.
“These recent developments affect not only our international students and faculty, but also every one of us,” Penn State President Eric Barron said in a statement issued just after the ban was announced.
Similar messages have gone out from leaders of other colleges and universities.
Shortly after the ban was announced, Mr. Barron advised non-U.S. citizens at Penn State to carry proof of immigration status when traveling within this country and suggested that individuals avoid leaving the country if possible, since some could face difficulty returning.
When told of Penn State’s approach to removing some but not all the posters, Witold Walczak, legal director for the ACLU of Pennsylvania, said Penn State appeared to have struck the proper balance in acting without infringing upon free speech.
It’s not just the signs that potentially cause unease but “the whole anti-immigrant climate that we’re in,” he said. “You generate fear and cause people to be suspicious of, and antagonistic to, people because they look and sound different.”
The student newspaper, The Daily Collegian, said images of the posters were circulating on social media earlier this week. It published an image that included the message, “It is your civic duty to report any and all illegal aliens. They have broken the law.”
Penn State, in its statement, said “every student on this campus has earned the right to be here based on their academic qualifications and hard work.”
It added: “Penn State is enriched by students and scholars from around the world and we will continue our work on providing a climate of inclusion for all, regardless of country of origin.”
Because Penn State stated they would not become a Sanctuary school, made a big announcement a short while ago…these posters make me wonder. I would guess anyone enrolled in the School would have all the papers necessary, including the ones which give them the right to be in this Country. There is something fishy about the posters…but then maybe I am just a cynic. If students have friends and family who are here without the proper papers, then they need to attend to that ASAP, as then they too are being rude and insulting to our laws.
noparty ; The Law states you can`t go to another country without permission ; This Law is also an International Law and a Law very well enforced in Mexico and other countries . If you go to Mexico without permission you will be in prison chained to a ring in the floor with cockroaches and rats as friends . Any person crossing the border without permission is a Criminal ; any persons overstaying their visa ( tourist )
they are Criminals . All criminals have to be Deported .
So let me get this straight. posters telling people “to report a criminal is your civic duty” is an offensive piece of paperwork. BUT thousands of people mass rioting, burning things down etc, while saying “we don’t cae if you break the law, we want you” is not offensive to the MILLIONS of law abiding citizens of the country?
WOW…
I wonder, do they also feel its offensive to have those “click it or ticket it” signs/posters? Or the Don’t drinky and drivey, otherwise you are a loonie”…
Hey, “President” Barron, if they’re here LEGALLY, they hae no worries. Conservatives aren’t going to cook ’em and eat ’em! But the law, which currently authorizes the President to DO what he DID, is the law. Don’t be so “P.C.” (Isn’t Pen State the school that didn’t report one of their coaches for child molestation? Sandusky, right? ‘Sounds like they could pay a bit more attention to welfare of students.)
I am surprised after all that hoopla from the sanduski incident, pen state wants to get BACK in the national limelight…
What is untrue on the signs/fliers? Is the offense with the truth presented on the fliers, or the leftist academicians upset at someone “invading” their leftist haven?
Probably the latter…
I find anyone who is offended by these signs to be terribly offensive.
How are these offensive? This is NOT targeting any LEGAL citizen. It is seeking cooperation with the public for information on people here ILLEGALLY. How is this different then a police agency or a public agency ask for help from the public to catch other criminals, such as burglars, car thieves, murderers or sexual predators? Are these notices “deeply offensive” to these outlaws? Yes, these extreme examples, but it comes down to laws being broken and the creation of victims
Hey ACLU: If the U.S. was ONLY inhabited by people LEGALLY allowed to be here, I think the attitude towards these people would be MUCH different. Instead, we have millions of people who have come into the country, whether crossing a border or “overstaying” their visa. In addition to LAWS being broken, another thing that irritates the heck out of people is the LACK of RESPECT for the U.S. laws.
Interesting spin on the Penn State. They are not looking at their immigration status, just their educational status. However, no pun intended, but immigration status Trumps educational status…
IMO its only offensive to these libtards cause they love surrounding themselves with illegal aliens to ‘show how inclusive they are’..
In conjunction with Obama’s See Something, Say Something campaign, See an Illegal, Report an Illegal sounds like an excellent program.
If a student entered the US illegally, he/she hasn’t earned the right to be on the campus. They’re just illegals using up resources meant for US citizens.
So I suppose the “Wanted” posters in post offices and other government buildings are offensive and hate-promoting too, right? And the flyers I get in my mailbox about sex offenders who’ve been spotted in the area? All causing fear and pain to the poor criminals who might be reported…. So sad.
Or those magazines i sometimes see at gas stations “naming and shaming’ locals in the area who have recently been convicted for crimes.. I guess that’s offensive to the snowflakes..
I just noticed that the Penn State tweet refers to the “Paul Robeson Cultural Center” and provides a link to its response to the posters. How interesting. Paul Robeson was a card-carrying Communist — literally card-carrying; the FBI has his card number — who spent years in the Stalinist Soviet Union and returned to the States to propagandize for the USSR. He retained his loyalty to Stalin even after Stalin’s atrocities were exposed by Khrushchev in the famous “secret” speech in 1956.
Let’s hear for those conservative Penn State students, who have more brains and guts than most of the University’s administrators and trustees!