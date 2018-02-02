Declassified Memo Released to Public, Shows Why Democrats Should be Scared

Republicans released a long-awaited memo Friday detailing government surveillance abuses, showing that the FBI would not have obtained a surveillance warrant for the Trump campaign without using information from a dubious partisan dossier.
The memo quotes former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe, who abruptly retired earlier than expected on Monday, as having given testimony that a surveillance warrant would not have been obtained without the dossier. The president had publicly accused Mr. McCabe of partisan motivations before he left his post.
The memo also portrays Christopher Steele, the British spy who compiled the dossier, as “desperate” to prevent Mr. Trump from being elected president.
Read the declassified House memo.
The above is an excerpt. Read the rest at the Washington Times.
House memo states disputed dossier was key to FBI’s FISA warrant to surveil members of Team Trump
From Fox News:
A memo that shows alleged government surveillance abuse includes testimony from a high-ranking government official who says without the infamous Trump dossier, the FBI and DOJ would not have secured surveillance warrants to spy on at least one member of the Trump team, Fox News has learned.
According to sources, the memo, which has been at the center of an intense power struggle between congressional Republicans, has been declassified ahead of its expected release later Friday.
It also claims the FBI and DOJ used media reporting to lend credibility to the dossier, while the firm behind the dossier, Fusion GPS, briefed major American news outlets to include New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, New Yorker, Yahoo and Mother Jones.
The memo shows that after former British spy Christopher Steele was cut off from the FBI, he continued to pass information, as did Fusion GPS, through Justice Department Official Bruce Ohr. Ohr’s wife Nellie began working for Fusion GPS as early as May 2016.
It also claims evidence that Steele has a personal animus for the President Trump.
This is an excerpt. Read the rest by clicking the link to Fox News.
Read the declassified House memo.
The Democrats are deceitful, corrupt liars…and that includes the ‘Deep Staters’ working in government including at the corrupt FBI, Justice, and elsewhere. They are from the dark side of life – evil lives within them.
Democrats were the kids that we knew that used to lie and cheat to get ahead, that when they got older became bigger.. but never grew up. They still need to be punished and spanked… and quarantined from the rest of us.
Trump wasn’t lying you all! I myself from the get go never swayed from trusting Trump even through his candidacy. Every time someone doubted his words I would just stay quiet and I believed and still do believe President Trump isn’t a liar when it comes to very harsh accusations and doesn’t just “go for it” to make headlines. He is a great chess player and honestly I truly believe he knows exactly what’s going on before it even starts. My President is trustworthy and I am so glad this corruption is finally coming to light. GO TRUMP MAGA!
Is there enough in this memo to stop the Mueller investigation? What say you?
Democrats have more than egg on their faces, they have to eat the crow.
Mueller should never have been appointed by Rubenstein who knew his conflict of interest with Comey. The FISA court was presented with false evidence, a complete lie and never confirmed. Hillary paid for the dossier both with her campaign money and through the DNC which she owned at the time. Democrats and their sycophants in the MSM have lied and have through sedition and subterfuge tried to unseat a duly elected POTUS. Vote Democrat? I will write in a paramecium or omeba, rather than vote for the traitors.