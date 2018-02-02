Declassified Memo Released to Public, Shows Why Democrats Should be Scared

Republicans released a long-awaited memo Friday detailing government surveillance abuses, showing that the FBI would not have obtained a surveillance warrant for the Trump campaign without using information from a dubious partisan dossier.

The memo quotes former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe, who abruptly retired earlier than expected on Monday, as having given testimony that a surveillance warrant would not have been obtained without the dossier. The president had publicly accused Mr. McCabe of partisan motivations before he left his post.

The memo also portrays Christopher Steele, the British spy who compiled the dossier, as “desperate” to prevent Mr. Trump from being elected president.

From Fox News:

A memo that shows alleged government surveillance abuse includes testimony from a high-ranking government official who says without the infamous Trump dossier, the FBI and DOJ would not have secured surveillance warrants to spy on at least one member of the Trump team, Fox News has learned.

According to sources, the memo, which has been at the center of an intense power struggle between congressional Republicans, has been declassified ahead of its expected release later Friday.

It also claims the FBI and DOJ used media reporting to lend credibility to the dossier, while the firm behind the dossier, Fusion GPS, briefed major American news outlets to include New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, New Yorker, Yahoo and Mother Jones.

The memo shows that after former British spy Christopher Steele was cut off from the FBI, he continued to pass information, as did Fusion GPS, through Justice Department Official Bruce Ohr. Ohr’s wife Nellie began working for Fusion GPS as early as May 2016.

It also claims evidence that Steele has a personal animus for the President Trump.

