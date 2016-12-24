Death, 9.8 out of 10 based on 13 ratings
The other day I was telling some lib that we need to close the borders. Allowing all these immigrant sin will destroy the country. He pointed out that this was all Indian land before “pale face” got here and we’re all immigrants.
I said, “Yeah and how did that work out for the Indians?”
One of the best replies I have ever seen!
But remember, Indians were immigrants also and they were killing each other in tribal wars. Kinda puts the exclamation point on your comment.
Speaking as someone who is part Native American, I can tell you that most of the tropes about the Indians are nothing but revisionist history.
While the various Native American nations have a rich cultural history, it was not all rain dances and buffalo hunts. The Native Americans were at CONSTANT war with each other. In fact, the only way a few hundred settlers were able to “conquer” this land was by allying themselves with Native American tribes who had been constantly preyed upon (i.e. food stolen, children killed, and women raped) by the more war-like tribes, and who wanted to these see vicious enemies defeated once and for all. Seriously, do you think Cortez conquered Central America with 500 “Pale Face” Spaniards? NOPE, it was the 50,000+ Native Americans who were sick and tired of being enslaved, raped, sacrificed on alters and forced to carry gold for the Aztecs.
Oh, and as for the whole “small pox infected blanket” myth… forget it, it’s a complete fabrication! This was 200 years before germ theory was proposed, let alone accepted, but libs want us to believe that the “white devils” had knowledge of biological-warfare?! It was more the fact that Native Americans has not domesticated livestock that made them particularly susceptible to various human and animal-borne diseases when the settles starting bringing their animals over.
I’m getting close to the character limit, so I will go ahead and stop here.
Thanks so much for your informative post, captjellico! It should be required reading in all the schools. You would not BELIEVE the garbage they are teaching kids in schools as “history” these days. You can tell by the GARBAGE they are spouting and insisting it is “history!” And of course the white people are portrayed as EVIL incarnate who just slaughtered the “noble savages” without reason. The logic of this “history” they are teaching seems to be, “Well, you EVIL white people stole this country from the Native Americans, so it’s OK for the Muslims and illegals to steal it from you!
While there may be a grain of truth in that, as with ALL liberal “history”, it is taken to extremes in pursuit of a political agenda that makes it an EGREGIOUS LIE. The TRUTH of our history is not a simple tale of ALL good one one side and ALL evil on the other. BOTH sides had their share of BOTH traits. But THAT is NEVER taught as “history” these days.
Thanks, oldteabag! And yes, I absolutely do believe that they teach garbage revision-history in school these days, which is why my wife and I pulled our first daughter out of public school half-way through the first grade. Since that day, we have home-schooled her and our other five children. I wouldn’t let the public education system train my dog, much less “teach” my children!
Absolutely LOVE that come-back of yours Gadget.. I bet that gal you was chatting with was perplexed bout how to respond to that!!
